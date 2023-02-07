Read full article on original website
Augie acrobatics team make history in Oregon feat
Acrobatics and tumbling is a growing sport across the country, though there are no teams in the Midwest -- until now.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
The Safest (And Most Dangerous) Sioux Falls Neighborhoods Ranked
Living in Sioux Falls or moving to the city in the near future? Take a look at this list of the safest neighborhoods in town, and see where your neck of the woods ranks. There are dozens of unique neighborhoods throughout the city and the website neighborhoodscout.com offers a detailed and interactive look at the city's map and determines where the safest areas are. The crime index, violent crime rate, property crime rate, and crimes per mile were all factors in determining the safest districts.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls cartoonist of Hägar the Horrible has died
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chris Browne, the long-time cartoonist behind Hägar the Horrible has died in Sioux Falls. Browne’s sister, Tsuiwen Browne-Boeras, announced his passing through the National Cartoonists Society (NCS). The NCS posted this message from Browne-Boeras on their Twitter page:. With much sadness, I...
Sioux Falls Great Bear Recreation Area Closing Thursday
If you were thinking of heading out to Great Bear for a bit of hiking, tubing, snowboarding, or skiing tomorrow (February 9) you're going to need a change of plans. Due to forecasted high winds in the area tomorrow, (north at 20 to 30 mph with gusts around 45 mph) Great Bear Ski Valley will be closed.
KELOLAND TV
Mild weekend weather; Changes ahead next week
Temperatures are colder this morning in eastern KELOLAND with a few areas of fog, including the Watertown area. Any fog issues will be short-lived as sunny skies will dominate much of the region. Even with the wind and blustery conditions yesterday, highs stayed in the 30s for many areas. We...
agupdate.com
Clean-up in the big city
One of our long- time readers (and thankfully we still have many), whom I ran into at the farm show asked an interesting question. Paraphrasing, his query was, “Jim, when you write about snow storms in your stockyards days or ‘cleaning pens,’ what did you do with the snow and the other stuff?” (I like the word “stuff.”)
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Car struck by train in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a car was struck by a train Friday morning in southeast Sioux Falls. The accident occurred at 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of 49th St. and Southeastern Ave. A 79-year-old female driver was traveling west on 49th...
kelo.com
Sunday morning fire at 3-story apartment building in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a multifamily dwelling on the 700 block of West 18th Street Sunday morning. Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke in the lower level of a 3-story apartment building. While crews worked to extinguish the fire, which took about ten minutes, others from the department searched the building. Multiple occupants were found on the first & second floors and were evacuated without injury. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The residence did not have a sprinkler system.
brookingsradio.com
Rangel resigns from City of Brookings CFO position
City of Brookings Chief Financial Officer Erick Rangel has resigned after four years in the position. Rangel became the city’s frst CFO in January 2019, bringing nearly 15 years of private-sector experience. City Manager Paul Briseno says Rangel “brought private-sector ideologies to his position.” Briseno says he has provided...
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead, one seriously injured after motorcycle crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A second fatal crash occurred in Sioux Falls on Saturday afternoon. Sioux Falls Police, Fire, and Ambulance services were dispatched to an intersection in central Sioux Falls around 3:30 p.m. where a motorcycle with two occupants had impacted with an SUV. The male...
KELOLAND TV
50-year-old man dies in Sioux Falls rock quarry crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 50-year-old male from Sioux Falls died in a Saturday morning crash. A vehicle was found in a Sioux Falls rock quarry at 10:25 a.m. according to the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), Sioux Falls Police Department and Patient Care EMS. SFFR extricated the...
dakotanewsnow.com
SF Fire Rescue responds to Sunday structure fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday in central Sioux Falls. Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the lower level of a three-story apartment building. Multiple occupants on the first and second floors were evacuated.
Police: Bomb threat at Sioux Falls Walmart determined to be a hoax
Management at the South Lousie store told authorities that the threat is an attempt to get money from the company.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
dakotanewsnow.com
One dead after vehicle crashes into quarry
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department and Patient Care EMS responded to a call on Saturday morning around 10:25 a.m. after a report of a vehicle driving into a quarry in northwestern Sioux Falls. Upon arrival, the fire rescue extricated one victim,...
mykxlg.com
Pickup Fire in McKinley Court, Watertown
A pickup caught fire late Saturday night around 11:15 pm. Watertown Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire in McKinley Court in Watertown, SD, in the 200 block of 9th Street SW. WFR reported the owner of the vehicle had just got home from work, noticed the 2007 Dodge extended...
KELOLAND TV
Police searching for man involved in early morning pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lights and sirens streamed through many of Sioux Falls’ main streets early this morning as the Sioux Falls police chased after someone in a high-speed pursuit. Around 1 a.m. an officer tried to pull over a man driving a vehicle that had been...
mykxlg.com
WDC Executive Director Michelle Kakacek Appointed Codington At-large Seat on First District Board
Watertown Development Company’s Executive Director, Michelle Kakacek, was appointed to the Codington County at-large position on the Governing Board of the First District Association of Local Governments. Michelle Kakacek told KXLG News, “The services that First District provides play a critical role in the development of our region. WDC...
