YOUNG ROCK ON NBC PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Young Rock on NBC:. "Miami, 1999: Dwayne lands his first part on a TV show but is dismayed when he keeps getting typecast as a wrestler; while searching for his breakout role, Dwayne's acting career takes a surprising turn." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can...
PLOT FOR FINAL EPISODE OF 'NIKKI BELLA SAYS I DO', EPISODE THREE HIGHLIGHTS
E! will premiere the fourth and final episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do next Thursday, featuring the following plot - "After a roller-coaster week, Nikki, Artem and Matteo are finally reunited in Paris; Nikki and Artem must lay all their cards on the table before they walk down the aisle; the romance and spontaneity of Paris helps reignite a spark between the couple."
LAST STOP BEFORE 'NUFF SAID: NWA POWERRR TV REPORT
It’s time for a new episode of NWA Power. Our commentary team is Tim Storm, Joe Galli and Velvet Sky. Kratos dumps Silas out of the ring before the bell. Silas gets into the ring and Silas attacks immediately with kicks and a slam out of the corner. Silas gets a flying shoulder tackle. After a pause to reset. They start a chop fest. Kratso takes over and pummels Silas into the corner. Kratos whips him to the corner and Silas goes up and over and drops Kratos with a kick. Silas picks up Kratos, spins him before slamming him and covering for two. Silas charges into Kratos in the corner, but Kratos gets an elbow up and then gets a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle.
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
PAUL HEYMAN THINKS THAT ROMAN REIGNS DESERVES AN EMMY
Paul Heyman did an interview with Variety stating that he wants Roman Reigns to win an Emmy for his work as The Tribal Chief. You can read the piece by clicking here. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
CODY RHODES AT STAR TREK: PICARD WORLD PREMIERE
WWE star Cody Rhodes is currently walking the red carpet in Los Angelels for the world premiere of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard for the acclaimed series' third and final season. Rhodes, a huge Star Trek fan, came out at AEW's Al Out 2019 in Trek-inspired ring gear (an AEW action...
NIKKI BELLA SAYS I DO EPISODE 3 PREVIEW ON E!
E! will premiere episode three of Nikki Bella Says I Do tonight, featuring the following plot:. "Tensions are high as Nikki says goodbye to Artem and Matteo who are leaving on a somewhat risky trip to Turkey to reunite with his Russian parents. Nikki and Brie tackle a long wedding to-do checklist in Paris, including finding a venue."
THE OLD MEMPHIS WRESTLING SET, WHERE'S RUSEV, ANDRE THE GIANT MUSEUM AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all these promotions on TV, AEW, etc. how is it Joey Styles hasn't returned to what he does best?. By his own choice. Styles is happily working outside the business and I know for a fact he's turned down a number overtures to do commentary, signings, etc. He's divorced himself from pro wrestling.
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED
WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
UPDATED: THE MLW UNDERGROUND ON REELZ PREMIERE AUDIENCE IS...
The premiere audience for the debut episode of MLW Underground on REELZ was 106,000 overnight viewers total. The 10 PM Premiere brought in 79,000 with another 27,000 for the 1 AM replay. In the 18-49 demo, they did a 0.03 for the 10 PM hour. We have not heard demos from the other timeslots.
JERRY LAWLER HEALTH UPDATE
Jerry Lawler's girlfriend Lauren, on the official Twitter account for former AWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer announced that Lawler has been released from Intensive Care:. The account notes that Lawler will return to his home in Florida for outpatient rehab for "limited speech and cognitive skills." PWInsider.com...
NEW WWE ANNOUNCER TO DEBUT TONIGHT, DETAILS BEHIND NEW WWE PERSONA
Blake Chadwick, a regular for a number of Florida-based promotions including Coastal Championship Wrestling, will debut tonight as a member of the WWE NXT Level Up broadcast team under his new on-screen name of Blake Howard:. PWInsider.com is told the Howard surname was chosen in honor of the late Howard...
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TOMORROW FROM TAMPA, POST-PPV TV TAPINGS ALMOST SOLD OUT
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV, features:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris...
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR INJURED, UNDERGOING SURGERY
WWE NXT star Amari Miller announced she has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery next week:. Miller is the latest NXT injury. Nikkita Lyons also recently underwent an ACL surgery while JD McDonagh announced this afternoon he suffered a detached retina on NXT TV this past Tuesday. Miller...
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FOR THIS FRIDAY
IMPORTANT NOTE: Your PWInsiderElite.com account is meant for your own personal use and is not to be shared with any other person. The information contained on the Elite site is our exclusive, proprietary information and content. It is not allowed to be reposted or transcribed on other sites or message boards. Any violation of these terms will result in your account being suspended and any money you paid to us be forfeited. We need to do this to protect the health of our site. Thanks for understanding and for your support of PWInsiderElite.com.
WHAT WILL HEADLINE IMPACT ON AXS TONIGHT, TAYA TALKS, NEW JAPAN AND MORE
Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Championship will headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a conversation with Taya Valkyrie discussing Impact's return to Las Vegas, her journey to WWE NXT, why a lot of her experience there made no sense, returning to Mexico this weekend, reuniting with Rosemary in Impact, Knockouts main eventing PPVs, a potential return to Wrestlehouse, talents she wants to face in Impact, what sets Vegas apart, John Morrison, their short film The Iron Sheik Massacre and more.
