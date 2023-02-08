It’s time for a new episode of NWA Power. Our commentary team is Tim Storm, Joe Galli and Velvet Sky. Kratos dumps Silas out of the ring before the bell. Silas gets into the ring and Silas attacks immediately with kicks and a slam out of the corner. Silas gets a flying shoulder tackle. After a pause to reset. They start a chop fest. Kratso takes over and pummels Silas into the corner. Kratos whips him to the corner and Silas goes up and over and drops Kratos with a kick. Silas picks up Kratos, spins him before slamming him and covering for two. Silas charges into Kratos in the corner, but Kratos gets an elbow up and then gets a drop toe hold into the turnbuckle.

17 HOURS AGO