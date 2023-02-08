ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

937theeagle.com

Frenship Boys Basketball 84 San Angelo Central 68 Instant Replay

The Frenship Tiger basketball team beat the San Angelo Central Bobcats at the Tiger Pit 84-68 to secure their third straight district championship. The Tigers (27-4, 8-1) will host the Midland High Bulldogs Tuesday in the district finale starting at 7:30 pm on Double T 97.3 FM.
SAN ANGELO, TX
937theeagle.com

PREVIEW: Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State

Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big...
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home

*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Amer Ari canceled, Tech to face UNC in match play

The Texas Tech men's golf program was tied for the lead through three holes, before the Amer Ari hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo was canceled due to high winds. Needing a 'plan B' option, the Red Raiders and UNC have agreed to play 18 holes of match play tomorrow (Noon CT/8 a.m. local).
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Texas Tech Football: Biggest Impact Transfers for 2023

Texas Tech was one of the least active Power Five teams during the transfer portal period following the 2022 season. There was not a heap of impact players that left, and only a handful of new guys will be transferring in. But that’s not a bad thing. Texas Tech has retention of nine starters on offense and eighth starters on the defensive side of the ball. We’ll take a look here at the transfer portal additions that should have the biggest immediate impact for Tech in 2023.
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Obanor selected to Erving Award Top 10 list

Texas Tech senior Kevin Obanor has been selected by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Obanor, who has recorded 2,028 points and 1,034 rebounds in his career, leads the Red Raiders this season with 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season in his first year at Tech following three seasons at Oral Roberts. He is joined on the prestigious watch list by Brandon Miller (Alabama), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas), Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State), Jaime Jaquez (UCLA) and Colby Jones (Xavier). In March, five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.
LUBBOCK, TX
NewsWest 9

Downtown Odessa opening new sports bar tavern

ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has been following the latest developments in downtown Odessa and the city's plans to modernize the area. Now, one business is close to becoming a part of the new change. On Thursday, the Odessa Development Corporation held a meeting that granted a fire system...
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
MIDLAND, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Midland High School Locked Down for Student Runaway with a Gun

MIDLAND – Legacy High School in Midland was placed in a hold status Thursday as authorities searched for a runaway student reportedly carrying a gun. Midland ISD released the following statement Thursday:. Legacy High School went into a hold status for about 1 hour today while Midland ISD Police...
MIDLAND, TX
enchantingtexas.com

19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas

Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Four car crash kills Odessa man

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash involving four cars, killed a 33-year-old man on Wednesday. Texas DPS says that a semi-truck was stopped at the traffic light on Loop 338 and 8th street when it was hit from behind by a Ram truck.
ODESSA, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List

I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
LUBBOCK, TX

