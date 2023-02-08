Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split on Extra Time Weekend in OdessaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Non-Verbal Boy Found In Texas Remains Unidentified And Online Sleuths Think He Is Florida's Missing Adji DesirThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMidland, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
937theeagle.com
Frenship Boys Basketball 84 San Angelo Central 68 Instant Replay
The Frenship Tiger basketball team beat the San Angelo Central Bobcats at the Tiger Pit 84-68 to secure their third straight district championship. The Tigers (27-4, 8-1) will host the Midland High Bulldogs Tuesday in the district finale starting at 7:30 pm on Double T 97.3 FM.
937theeagle.com
Cooper Boys Basketball beats Abilene Cooper 44-41 Instant Replay
The Lubbock Cooper Pirate basketball team beat to the Abilene Cooper Cougars at home 44-41. The Pirates (17-14, 5-6) will play at home against Monterey High School Tuesday at 7:30 pm.
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian boys get by Odessa in final seconds
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Permian boy’s basketball defeated rival Odessa 57-56 in the final seconds of the game. The Bronchos led 53-52 with under a minute to go, but Mojo stormed back to win and stay in playoff contention. Watch the video above for highlights.
937theeagle.com
PREVIEW: Tech begins homestand against No. 12 K-State
Texas Tech is set to host a pair of nationally-ranked Big 12 opponents in a two-game homestand starting with No. 12 Kansas State at 6 p.m. on Saturday before taking on No. 5 Texas at 8 p.m. on Monday at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (12-12, 1-10 Big...
University Daily
Sheryl Swoopes calls Tech, Lady Raiders home
*Editor's Note: This story is a collection honoring Black History Month/. For many student athletes, the United Supermarkets Arena (USA) is merely the beginning of a star-studded career; it is a pit-stop on the path to success. However, for No. 22, it is home. The USA is home to a...
937theeagle.com
Amer Ari canceled, Tech to face UNC in match play
The Texas Tech men's golf program was tied for the lead through three holes, before the Amer Ari hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo was canceled due to high winds. Needing a 'plan B' option, the Red Raiders and UNC have agreed to play 18 holes of match play tomorrow (Noon CT/8 a.m. local).
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech Football: Biggest Impact Transfers for 2023
Texas Tech was one of the least active Power Five teams during the transfer portal period following the 2022 season. There was not a heap of impact players that left, and only a handful of new guys will be transferring in. But that’s not a bad thing. Texas Tech has retention of nine starters on offense and eighth starters on the defensive side of the ball. We’ll take a look here at the transfer portal additions that should have the biggest immediate impact for Tech in 2023.
937theeagle.com
Obanor selected to Erving Award Top 10 list
Texas Tech senior Kevin Obanor has been selected by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Obanor, who has recorded 2,028 points and 1,034 rebounds in his career, leads the Red Raiders this season with 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season in his first year at Tech following three seasons at Oral Roberts. He is joined on the prestigious watch list by Brandon Miller (Alabama), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas), Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State), Jaime Jaquez (UCLA) and Colby Jones (Xavier). In March, five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.
Downtown Odessa opening new sports bar tavern
ODESSA, Texas — NewsWest 9 has been following the latest developments in downtown Odessa and the city's plans to modernize the area. Now, one business is close to becoming a part of the new change. On Thursday, the Odessa Development Corporation held a meeting that granted a fire system...
Disappearances in Texas: These 12 People Were Last Seen in Midland/Odessa
The Texas Department of Public Safety has a list of 12 people that are missing that were last seen in Midland or Odessa. These missing cases date back to 1980 with the most recent being in 2020, anyone who has any information about any of these missing persons is urged to call the Texas Department of Public Safety Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 512-424-5074.
KCBD
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary honored its late student Conrad Thomlinson Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a bench to the 4th grader who was killed in a crash. The 9-year-old died in a wreck in August at the intersection of 114th and Indiana. Conrad’s mother, Joni Smith, 44, died at the hospital.
Awesome New Night Club Headed to The Apex Building at ClayDesta in Midland
For the partying crowd, there is a new club that will be opening up in the Apex Building at the ClayDesta Complex. The future owners have asked the City of Midland Planning and Zoning Commission for a specific use designation and sale and consumption of alcohol at a bar inside the Apex Building.
San Angelo LIVE!
Midland High School Locked Down for Student Runaway with a Gun
MIDLAND – Legacy High School in Midland was placed in a hold status Thursday as authorities searched for a runaway student reportedly carrying a gun. Midland ISD released the following statement Thursday:. Legacy High School went into a hold status for about 1 hour today while Midland ISD Police...
enchantingtexas.com
19 Best Things to do in Midland, Texas
Located in West Texas in the Permian Basin, Midland is a bustling destination known for its culture, art and vibrant atmosphere. It is also known for its oil industry and small-town charm. There are plenty of things to do in Midland from adventure activities to museums and parks. Visitors can...
Man, age 69, killed after crash and secondary collision near Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock, Texas.
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
KCBD
Family of Ropes student killed in crash encouraging others to ‘#LiveLikeHunter’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock family is honoring teenager Hunter Mayhall’s legacy after he was killed in a crash, encouraging others to #LiveLikeHunter. The 18-year-old Ropes student died in a rollover Tuesday morning on an icy Brownfield Highway while on his way to school. Since the crash, the...
Foodies Claim These Are The Best Lubbock Restaurants To Get A Chicken-Fried Steak
West Texas is known for having some really delicious chicken-fried steaks, and Lubbock is an excellent place to get one. We have tons of great restaurants around here that really take pride in making them just like your grandma did. I asked local foodies to tell me their absolute favorite...
cbs7.com
Four car crash kills Odessa man
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash involving four cars, killed a 33-year-old man on Wednesday. Texas DPS says that a semi-truck was stopped at the traffic light on Loop 338 and 8th street when it was hit from behind by a Ram truck.
Lubbock Makes Top Three In The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas List
I don't feel like Lubbock is dangerous, but I guess facts are facts. There really isn't a place in Lubbock that I'm afraid to visit. Folks are folks is pretty much a rule of thumb for me. I say this off the top because some people will try to blame these kinds of stats on certain areas of town, or on a "certain element".
