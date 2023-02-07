Read full article on original website
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Greg: UNC's Emergency Level Elevated with Margin of Error Erased
A little more than a year ago, Hubert Davis sat down at the postgame media dais at Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum and attempted to provide some context on the 22-point blowout loss Wake Forest had dealt his North Carolina Tar Heels. He detailed the Demon Deacons’ ability to get into paint at will via ball screens and iso plays. He harped on his team’s poor shooting effort. He emphasized that his team was going to play to his personality.
No. 22 NC State puts clamps on Wake Forest to get back on track
NC State got back in the win column on Thursday evening with a 51-42 win over Wake Forest on the road. The Wolfpack (17-7, 7-6 ACC) handed the Demon Deacons their second home loss of the season -- Wake was 11-1 with its only loss to No. 9 Duke -- behind Saniya Rivers' 12 points in her first start since Jan. 5 along with solid nights from Jada Boyd and Camille Hobby inside the paint.
247Sports
UNC basketball's loss at Wake Forest makes media question Tar Heels' NCAA Tournament chances
UNC basketball’s 2022-23 season hit a new low Tuesday when the Tar Heels suffered their third straight loss, a 92-85 defeat at Wake Forest, and the media took notice. Needing a strong showing after consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, North Carolina fell behind quickly, trailed by 22 at halftime, and dropped its third consecutive ACC game for the first time under head coach Hubert Davis while falling to 15-9 (7-6).
Taylor's Five Takeaways: UNC vs. Wake Forest
Taylor Vippolis joined Tommy Ashley on Inside Carolina's The Postgame podcast after North Carolina's 92-85 loss at Wake Forest. Here were Vippolis' five main takeaways from the game ... 1. Demoralizing Performance - “Spare me the last four and a half to five minutes where the team did start to...
On The Beat: Crossroads and Dire Straits
With the North Carolina Tar Heels staring at their fate and the league-leading Clemson Tigers coming to the Smith Center on Saturday, the Inside Carolina crew of Ross Martin, Adam Smith, Tommy Ashley and John Bauman get together for another edition of the On The Beat Live! podcast. The Heels look to find the winning formula on Saturday and get back on track toward the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday drawing closer.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
1 College Basketball Fanbase Fed Up With Its Coach Tonight
The North Carolina basketball fanbase is understandably frustrated with its team on Tuesday night. Coming off a rivalry loss to the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night, the Tar Heels entered tonight's game against Wake Forest with a 15-8 record. Hubert Davis' squad came out entirely too flat, ...
Jeremy Roach and Kyle Filipowski say Duke has to be more together and focused
“I mean, we had 21 turnovers. That was pretty much, that’s the game right there. If you give the ball away 21 times, the other team is probably going to win.”. On how he felt early in the game with the slow offensive start. “We’ve just got to be...
Blue Devils remain alive for former No. 1 recruit
There hasn't been much chatter recently surrounding Duke basketball's pursuit of Overtime Elite (Ga.) small forward Naas Cunningham. Even so, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound five-star, who sat No. 1 on the 247Sports 2024 Composite as recently as August but has since slid to No. 5, included the Blue Devils ...
Next Level: Erin Matson - UNC's Only Choice
Erin Matson, the newly minted head coach of North Carolina’s storied field hockey team, joins Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley on this edition of Inside Carolina’s Next Level show. Matson’s decorated playing career ended on Nov. 20, 2022 with a fourth National Championship in her five years at UNC. On Jan. 31, 2023, she was named the fifth coach in program history, succeeding 42-year veteran Karen Shelton.
Watch: On The Beat Live! - Crossroads and Dire Straits
Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for another edition of Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the narrowing path for this North Carolina basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament. The show begins at 9:00 P.M. Get the Inside Carolina...
The Postgame: Slide Continues for UNC
North Carolina headed to Winston Salem on Tuesday night in dire need of a quality win to reverse the trend of demoralizing defeats in ACC opponents. Instead, the Heels played perhaps their worst half of basketball this season and never recovered, falling to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 92-85. Taylor Vippolis and Tommy Ashley broke down the third straight loss the Heels.
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener
One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
Photos: Meet The 22-Year-Old Coach Making Headlines
North Carolina's field hockey program, the best in the country, will be led by a 22-year-old head coach moving forward. Erin Matson, a four-time national champion and three-time national player of the year, was named the program's head coach shortly after graduating this past December. She's ...
Both ECU-NC State baseball games slotted for national TV
A pair of East Carolina regular season baseball games - both against NC State - have been picked up by the ESPN networks as national broadcasts. Both contests are set to be televised on ESPNU, with the first coming on Tuesday, April 2, when the Pirates host NC State at 5:30 pm ET inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The second contest will be the return trip to Raleigh on Tuesday, April 25, a 6 pm first pitch at Doak Field at Dail Stadium.
The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits
Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in North Carolina that are know for preparing absolutely delicious food, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
30+ Durham restaurants to try during Black Business Week
Black Business Week is now underway in Durham. The event is organized by the Greater Durham Black Chamber of Commerce. Each day Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 will feature an opportunity to help promote Black-owned businesses. The week also includes Zoom workshops for aspiring entrepreneurs. According to Discover Durham, there...
