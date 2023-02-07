A little more than a year ago, Hubert Davis sat down at the postgame media dais at Lawrence Joel Veteran Memorial Coliseum and attempted to provide some context on the 22-point blowout loss Wake Forest had dealt his North Carolina Tar Heels. He detailed the Demon Deacons’ ability to get into paint at will via ball screens and iso plays. He harped on his team’s poor shooting effort. He emphasized that his team was going to play to his personality.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO