'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega says the show's grueling filming schedule made her cry 'hysterically' and pull her hair out: 'It was just constantly going'
"I did not get any sleep. I pulled my hair out," she recalled. "There's so many FaceTime calls that my dad answered of me hysterically crying."
tvinsider.com
‘Love Is Blind’ Star Alexa Lemieux Responds to Negative Comments About Her Body
Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux (née Alfia), who appeared on the third season of the hit Netflix dating show, has been opening up about criticism over her weight and how she embraces her curves. Alexa was part of one of the successful couples in Season 3 after she...
A 17-year-old boy ‘got a kiss from his girlfriend before family dinner’, days later passed away!!
Teen dating has changed significantly over the years, particularly with the rise of social media and online dating services. The convenience of meeting people online and the capacity to communicate with strangers make dating a little riskier than it was in the past, but it's also safer because the same technology may also act as a safety net.
Two sisters did the correct thing by reporting their sister after she fell in love with someone else's husband
A woman had six children. She did not have too much money but they made do with what they had. The woman was diagnosed with high blood pressure. She was very stressed as she was in a very abusive marriage. She received constant beatings from her husband. He did not have stable employment and would work as needed. If she had any money and he knew about it, he would often bully it straight out of her hands.
Famous Actor with Terminal Cancer wishes his kids "Don't Forget Him" and hopes his wife "Meets a Guy" after his death
Jonnie Irwin, a 49-year-old, revealed during an interview that he hoped his children, who’re toddlers, don’t forget him after his death. He also wishes his wife, Jess, meets a guy after he leaves.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Kyle Richards is almost 7 months sober amid body transformation
Kyle Richards is getting candid about her sobriety journey. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star recently revealed that Feb. 15 will make seven months since she stopped drinking alcohol. When asked during an Instagram Q&A session if she misses drinking booze, Richards, 54, replied, “Truth is I don’t miss it at all. I feel amazing, so don’t see the point right now.” When another social media user asked if she missed her infamous margaritas — which she often drank on the Bravo reality show — the “Halloween Ends” actress responded, “So far, no …” Though Richards says she doesn’t have a specific “time...
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
ABC's Dax Tejera Choked to Death While His Kids Were Left Unattended in Hotel Room
The ABC News producer died on Dec. 23.
Fabian: A Look Back at the Legendary Teen Idol's Life and Career
According to entertainment journalist Gary Brumburgh and IMBD.com, "Swinging teen idol Fabiano Anthony Forte, better known to his fans as Fabian, was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1943, to a police officer. His father took ill and died when Fabian was young and the boy was forced to find work to help pay the family bills. With no experience but looks to die for, he was "discovered" one day by record promoters and artificially groomed for rock 'n' roll stardom. Given singing lessons and a complete visual makeover (including black pompadour and sexy V-neck sweaters), Fabian was marketed with a rebel image and snarling baritone unlike the other clean-cut heartthrobs of his heyday, Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell. After a couple of false starts, including one of his earliest singles entitled 'Shivers, Fabian zoomed to stardom on the strength of Dick Clark's American American Bandstand (1952), later winning the Silver Award as 'The Most Promising Male Vocalist of 1958.'"
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Leah Remini and Husband Angelo Pagan’s Relationship Timeline
They got each other’s back! Leah Remini and her husband, Angelo Pagan, have been by each other’s side for the good and bad times. The couple met in 1996 at a Cuban restaurant and nightclub. The King of Queens star revealed that the first interaction with her future husband was “love at first sight” in […]
Jail Fallout: Savannah Chrisley Admits She Had A 'Full-On Breakdown' Over Having To Raise Brother Grayson And Niece Chloe
In addition to coping with the fact that her parents will remain behind bars for years to come, Savannah Chrisley is also struggling with her new parental duties.On the Tuesday, February 7, episode of her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast, the 25-year-old candidly admitted that it hasn't been easy looking after her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, now that she has custody of them following her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley's sentencing.“The other night, I had a full-on breakdown,” Savannah confessed on her podcast. “I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents...
Curvy bride horrified when she realizes her dress is shorter in the back than in the front
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I always knew my wedding would be unconventional. I had no intention of walking down the aisle in a fancy white gown or spending a fortune on decorations and rings. Instead, I chose something more low-key.
msn.com
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday.
AOL Corp
'Jeopardy!' host Ken Jennings pokes fun at 'The Price Is Right' on air
Here's a Jeopardy! brain-teaser for you: This much-loved host is trying to start the game show version of Anchorman's epic newscaster brawl. Answer: Who is Ken Jennings? As noted by TVLine — which has the video receipts — the Jeopardy! host took direct aim at game-show rival The Price Is Right on Tuesday's episode.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares a Glimpse of Chase Stokes From Bed
The country singer hinted at her rumored romance with a video from her bedroom.
ETOnline.com
Kaley Cuoco on Preparing for Baby and Acting While Pregnant (Exclusive)
Kaley Cuoco knows that she and partner Tom Pelphrey are going to be two different parents -- and that's OK. During a chat with ET's Deidre Behar, ahead of her latest Priceline Super Bowl spot, the mommy-to-be shared that unlike her man, she hasn't prepped a thing. "I have no...
EW.com
Friends star David Schwimmer joins cast of Great Celebrity Bake Off
Just don't eat his sandwich. Friends star David Schwimmer has joined the cast of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for a special Stand Up to Cancer episode. Schwimmer will enter Britain's most famous tent and cook up his best recipes for a chance at the coveted Star Baker prize. He's up against The Walking Dead actor David Morrissey, Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson, TV personality Gemma Collins, and Olympic diver Tom Daley, among others, in an upcoming SUTC season 6 episode that will raise awareness and funds for the cancer research charity.
seventeen.com
Megan Fox Changed Into a White Corset Minidress With MGK for a Grammys 2023 After-Party
Megan Fox brought more than one look to her Grammys night. After wearing a long embellished white corset gown on the red carpet, Fox switched into a shorter white corset minidress for an after-party. She wore matching opera gloves. Her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly also changed, from an all-silver ensemble to a black open blazer and pants.
