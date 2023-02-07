ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
pupvine.com

13 Reasons Why Shih Tzus Are The Worst Dogs

So, you think a Shih Tzu is the ideal small dog breed for you?. Well, think again. A Shih Tzu is definitely not the right dog for you, and here’s why. Today, I’m gonna show you the top 13 reasons why Shih Tzus are the worst dogs. Trust me, there are many more other reasons, but these would be enough to make you pick another kind of dog.
ALASKA STATE
People

Bruno the Cat Finds New Owners After Previous Family Returned Pet for Being 'Too Affectionate'

Bruno's affectionate head-butting, distracting bedtime cuddling, and frequent "zoomies" made him the wrong fit for his last family, but this cat's tale has a happy ending A cat named Bruno returned to a New Jersey shelter a week after his adoption after his family found the pet "too affectionate." According to a Facebook Jan. 25 post from the Montville Animal Shelter, Bruno was recently adopted by a mother and her daughter, both first-time cat owners, which likely played a part in why they relinquished the animal one week...
MONTVILLE, NJ
pupvine.com

German Shepherd Pitbull Mix: Is This The Smartest Guard Dog?

The German Shepherd Pitbull canine could be a dog breed that just naturally became one of the mix dog breeds since both the German Shepherd dog and the Pitbull are famous dog breeds. However, there are theories that surround this mixed dog breed. Some say that experienced breeders in the...
loveyourdog.com

11 Lazy Dog Breeds For A Calm & Quiet Companion

The label “lazy” can mean many things. When an individual dog is called lazy, it could mean that this dog is advancing in years, in ill health, or just remarkably calm. It could even be that he’s a breed that sleeps during the day because he remains vigilantly on guard all night. If you’re in the market for a new best friend, decide why a breed deemed “lazy” appeals to you so you can find a pup likely to be happy and make you happy in your unique situation.
pupvine.com

5 Unmistakable Signs Of Separation Anxiety In Chihuahuas

Separation anxiety in Chihuahuas happens quite often. These small dogs love to receive attention from their owners, and do not like when their owners have some other job to do rather than just spend time with them. If your Chi has started behaving weirdly lately, you should look for signs...
pupvine.com

5 Explanations For Why Do Chihuahuas Bark So Much

Chihuahuas are small, adorable, and charming. But, these dogs can also be territorial, independent, and loud. Yes, these dogs can whine, growl, and bark a lot! Why do Chihuahuas bark so much?. All dogs bark, and this is something most dog owners can control in some way. However, if your...
pupvine.com

Shiba Inu Pitbull Mix: Get To Know This Dog Breed

A terrific companion for active families, this crossbreed offers the greatest traits of both breeds. The Shiba Inu Pitbull mix is a wonderful family pet since they are clever, devoted, and affectionate dogs. They can, however, be obstinate and strong-willed, so early training and socialization are crucial. These dogs can’t...
pupvine.com

The Basics On How To Train An Overprotective Dog

A lot of dog breeds excel at guarding their owners, but sometimes the intensity with which they do it is beyond expectation in a negative way. Small or big, undesired behavior in dogs can be a tough nut to crack, which is why we will learn today how to train an overprotective dog.
pawtracks.com

Don't get intimidated by dog behavior training. Follow these steps

We'll get right to it: All pups need dog behavior training. Just like you would send your kids to school, you should set your pooch up for success by enrolling them in classes. But there's a right way and a wrong way to go about it. If done correctly, your pet will actually enjoy instruction. Here's how to train your dog properly the first time so you don't wind up with chaos (or dog aggression) in your household.

Comments / 0

Community Policy