ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
orangeandbluepress.com

$28,00 One-Time Payment in California To Help Eligible Homeowners

The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

IRS to California taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet

LOS ANGELES - If you live in California or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. This applies to those who received a special tax...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?

Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

$4.5 billion in hidden taxes uncovered in California utility bills

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E’s energy prices are 67% higher than the national average. The Transparency Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit committed to making public institutions more transparent and accountable, reviewed all the hidden costs within SDG&E’s bills. They found that San Diegans are paying $4.5 billion in hidden state taxes annually through their energy bills.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles

California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that’s making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
pajaronian.com

Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
CALIFORNIA STATE
Blogging Big Blue

CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?

The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement

From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang:  California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts.  Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
newsnationnow.com

Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group

(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy