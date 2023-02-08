Read full article on original website
Related
orangeandbluepress.com
$28,00 One-Time Payment in California To Help Eligible Homeowners
The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
KTVU FOX 2
IRS to California taxpayers: Don't file your taxes yet
LOS ANGELES - If you live in California or more than a dozen other select states, you may be one of the millions of taxpayers being urged by the Internal Revenue Service to hold off on filing tax returns for 2022. This applies to those who received a special tax...
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
kusi.com
$4.5 billion in hidden taxes uncovered in California utility bills
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SDG&E’s energy prices are 67% higher than the national average. The Transparency Foundation, a 501c3 nonprofit committed to making public institutions more transparent and accountable, reviewed all the hidden costs within SDG&E’s bills. They found that San Diegans are paying $4.5 billion in hidden state taxes annually through their energy bills.
Californians can get up to $80,000 under the Mortgage Rescue Program
The Mortgage Rescue Program was created as a pandemic relief for two distinct groups of borrowers. The first group consisted of people who were unable to pay their mortgage loans or fell behind in their payments. The second, made up of those who could not pay their property-related taxes.
Are more inflation relief checks coming in California?
In just a few days, the inflation relief direct payment program "will have largely run its course," California's Franchise Tax Board said.
California drivers could be charged more for having larger vehicles
California could begin charging weight-based registration fees for heavier passenger vehicles under a bill that’s making its way through the state legislature. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Christopher Ward (D-San Diego) in January. Registration fees for vehicles such as trucks and SUVs would be impacted. The proposed legislation calls on the California Transportation Commission […]
pajaronian.com
Bill would tighten rules on gun ownership in California
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—The shooting that killed a man in Boulder Creek on Jan. 28 followed two mass shootings in California, which themselves came amidst a flurry of gun violence across the U.S. In response, several Democratic lawmakers have teamed up with Gov. Gavin Newsom to craft legislation that would...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
spectrumnews1.com
IRS encourages California Middle Class Tax Refund recipients to delay filing 2022 taxes
LOS ANGELES — Three months after California started issuing Middle Class Tax Refund checks to 23 million state residents, the Internal Revenue Service is encouraging Californians to delay filing their taxes while it determines whether the payments are taxable. “We are working with state tax officials as quickly as...
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?
The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
Nevada governor declares state of emergency over gas pipeline spill
Gov. Joe Lombardo issued an emergency declaration after news of a pipeline spill in California caused a rush on gas in the Las Vegas valley.
Mortgage Costs Lock Out California Home Buyers
California’s housing market is less affordable after mortgage interest rates drove up costs for many potential buyers last year.
Insurance giant gets CA contract, pays $215M settlement
From CalMatters health reporter Kristen Hwang: California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced a $215.3 million settlement against Centene Corp., a multi-billion dollar health care company that is the state’s largest commercial Medi-Cal insurer, with 20 contracts. Centene is also the parent company of Health Net, which just won a lucrative contract for Medi-Cal, […]
IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents
In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.
Las Vegas drivers line up to gas up after news of pipeline spill in California
KTNV heard reports of long lines at gas stations across the valley after news of a gasoline pipeline spill in California.
newsnationnow.com
Alabama official: Why we’re leaving voter registration group
(NewsNation) — The state of Alabama has withdrawn from a multistate voter registration partnership, a decision that was met with criticism from proponents who say the organization can help combat voter fraud. Much has been made of election security and voter fraud since 2016, and the Electronic Registration Information...
Comments / 0