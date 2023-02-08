Read full article on original website
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
NHL Buzz: O'Reilly, Buchnevich to return for Blues
Slavin back for Hurricanes; Raymond misses first NHL game for Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich will return for the Blues against the Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). O'Reilly...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ RED WINGS
FLAMES (24-17-10) @ RED WINGS (21-20-8) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (46) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (19) Red Wings:. Points - Dylan Larkin (44)
NHL
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SABRES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Buffalo. A four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a stop in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. As per the lines and pairings from Friday's practice at the KeyBank Center, tomorrow's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES:. Dillon Dube -...
NHL
Q&A: Forsling talks vacation, second-half push and more!
SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Forsling just keeps getting better. From waiver-wire pickup to top-pairing defenseman, the 26-year-old has been very effective at both ends of the ice this season for the Panthers, producing 30 points (seven goals, 23 assists), 69 blocks and 31 takeaways while averaging a career-high 23:45 of ice time per tilt.
NHL
Burakovsky out week to week for Kraken with lower-body injury
NEWARK, N.J. -- Andre Burakovsky will be out week to week for the Seattle Kraken because of a lower-body injury, coach Dave Hakstol said. The forward was placed on injured reserve before a 3-1 loss at the New Jersey Devils on Thursday. "It's week to week, that's the best timetable...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Panthers
The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Florida Thursday against the Panthers. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Game Notes:. The Sharks completed the comeback Tuesday night, defeating Tampa Bay 4-3 in OT thanks to Timo Meier. Erik Karlsson posted...
NHL
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL
O'Reilly focused on playoff push with Blues, not trade rumors
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Ryan O'Reilly is focused on helping the St. Louis Blues get back into the Stanley Cup Playoff race, not about what may or may not happen leading up to the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline on March 3. A day after the Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko...
NHL
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
NHL
Devils Begin 4-Game Road Trip at Minnesota Saturday | PREVIEW
New Jersey faces the Wild to open a four-game road swing. New Jersey begins a four-game road trip with a matchup in Minnesota Saturday night. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Check back an hour ahead of tonight's...
NHL
Vasilevskiy makes 30 saves, Lightning shut out Avalanche
TAMPA -- Andrei Vasilevskiy made 30 saves, and Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena on Thursday. It was Vasilevskiy's first regular-season shutout since Nov. 26, 2021, against the Seattle Kraken. "It's great....
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Tie Game Late, But Fall in OT to Blackhawks
Keller notches a goal and two assists along with 300th career point. Nick Bjugstad registered the equalizer late in the third period, but Chicago's Caleb Jones was the overtime hero to secure the 4-3 win for the Blackhawks over the Coyotes on Friday night. Clayton Keller factored into all three...
NHL
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings close out homestand Saturday at Noon vs. Canucks
DETROIT -- After holding off the Calgary Flames, 2-1, on Thursday, the Detroit Red Wings will look to carry over that positive momentum on Saturday afternoon against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena. Puck drop for Saturday's matinee between Detroit (22-20-8; 52 points) and Vancouver (21-27-4; 46 points) is...
NHL
Hughes out week to week for Devils with upper-body injury
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes will be out week to week for the New Jersey Devils because of an upper-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "He's a young guy and that's going to help him with this," Ruff said. "I think it's going to be on the shorter end of [the time frame]."
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Oilers
In the second game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9) will host Jay Woodcroft's Edmonton Oilers (29-18-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Toews out at least 2 more games for Blackhawks
O'Brien returns for Coyotes; Makar won't play for Avalanche on Saturday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Jonathan Toews will miss the next two games for the Blackhawks, including against the Arizona Coyotes on Friday (8:30 p.m. ET; NBCSCH, BSAZX, ESPN+, SN NOW), but could join them on the road.
