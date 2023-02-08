Read full article on original website
Ride the Rails from Louisiana to the Beach? Coming Soon
Residents of Lafayette, Alexandria, Shreveport, Lake Charles, and most other cities in Louisiana all share a similar complaint about heading to the beaches of Alabama and Florida. The complaint is always about the drive. From "it's too long" to "we have to go through Baton Rouge" to "that damn tunnel in Mobile" if you've been in a car going to the beach you've heard all of those and more.
Louisiana Family of Four Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide
A Harvey, Louisiana family of four is dead in what investigators are saying appears to be a murder-suicide. Louisiana Family Of Four Dead In Apparently Murder-Suicide. Sheriff Joe Lopinto with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched to a home in Harvey, La at around 8 am this morning (2/9/23) according to KLFY.
Louisiana Asks – Can You Bring a King Cake on a Plane?
Life in Louisiana can sometimes be described as sticky, especially during our summer months. It can also be described as sweet, especially during football season. It could also be described as gooey, especially after it rains. Or we can just say that life in Louisiana can be described as a King Cake.
Governor John Bel Edwards’ Hometown Gets Roasted on Social Media Over New City Welcome Sign
The town of Amite in southeastern Louisiana has lots to be proud of. For one, the Tangipahoa Parish town is the seat of the parish. It's also home to the beautiful Blythewood Plantation House and the hometown of current Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
New Orleans Representative Files Bill to Make Recreational Marijuana Legal in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The fight to legalize recreational marijuana in the state will continue in the upcoming Louisiana Legislative Session as a New Orleans representative has filed the first in a package of bills that would do so. Over the last few years, the argument for recreational...
Eyehategod Celebrating 30th Anniversary of ‘Take as Needed for Pain’ on 2023 Tour With Goatwhore
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their classic album Take As Needed for Pain, New Orleans sludge legends Eyehategod will be playing the record in full on a U.S. tour with fellow NOLA pals Goatwhore. The 23-date jaunt kicks off in Atlanta, Georgia and makes a stop at the...
Saints Cam Jordan Sang an Interesting Song Dedicated to Sean Payton at NFL Honors (Video)
The 2022-2023 NFL season is coming to a close with the Super Bowl on Sunday. The yearly award ceremony known as NFL honors took place Thursday night. We saw Dak Prescott take home the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Justin Jefferson snagged Offensive Player of the Year, and Patrick Mahomes won the league MVP among many others.
