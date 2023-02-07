Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shaw University rezoning request draws oppositionThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Sears Farm Road ParkJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham organizations work to end homelessnessThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
5 Tips To Help With Rising RentGlenn WilkinsRaleigh, NC
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
No. 22 NC State puts clamps on Wake Forest to get back on track
NC State got back in the win column on Thursday evening with a 51-42 win over Wake Forest on the road. The Wolfpack (17-7, 7-6 ACC) handed the Demon Deacons their second home loss of the season -- Wake was 11-1 with its only loss to No. 9 Duke -- behind Saniya Rivers' 12 points in her first start since Jan. 5 along with solid nights from Jada Boyd and Camille Hobby inside the paint.
On The Beat: Crossroads and Dire Straits
With the North Carolina Tar Heels staring at their fate and the league-leading Clemson Tigers coming to the Smith Center on Saturday, the Inside Carolina crew of Ross Martin, Adam Smith, Tommy Ashley and John Bauman get together for another edition of the On The Beat Live! podcast. The Heels look to find the winning formula on Saturday and get back on track toward the NCAA Tournament with Selection Sunday drawing closer.
Quiet Part Out Loud: UNC Leaves Wake Forest Loss in Turmoil
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — By the end of his postgame session with reporters after Tuesday night’s appalling loss, coach Hubert Davis would go on to admit that his North Carolina team has played with a perplexing joylessness and confirm that the Tar Heels’ chemistry as a group hasn’t been in an optimal place.
No. 6 NC State squaring off with No. 17 Pitt for all the ACC marbles
Here we are, the dual to decide if the Wolfpack can continue its dominance of the ACC Dual Championship. It will be a challenging task for NC State, but if it wants to continue to grow into one of the perennial top five programs in the nation, this dual is a massive step in the right direction.
Next Level: Erin Matson - UNC's Only Choice
Erin Matson, the newly minted head coach of North Carolina’s storied field hockey team, joins Greg Barnes and Tommy Ashley on this edition of Inside Carolina’s Next Level show. Matson’s decorated playing career ended on Nov. 20, 2022 with a fourth National Championship in her five years at UNC. On Jan. 31, 2023, she was named the fifth coach in program history, succeeding 42-year veteran Karen Shelton.
Watch: On The Beat Live! - Crossroads and Dire Straits
Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman for another edition of Inside Carolina's On The Beat Live! podcast to discuss the narrowing path for this North Carolina basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament. The show begins at 9:00 P.M. Get the Inside Carolina...
Armando Bacot Speaks Out: ‘We Came Back for a Reason. And This Isn’t It.’
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. --- The door remained closed to North Carolina's locker room for 37 minutes before sports information director Steve Kirschner and athletic director Bubba Cunningham emerged. Minutes later UNC senior big man Armando Bacot met with an entire hoard of media for just under six minutes. He spoke honestly and from the heart about changes that needed to made following Carolina's embarrassing 92-85 loss to Wake Forest, a game where UNC trailed by as many as 26 in the second half.
Sooners shut out Blue Devils 4-0 in season opener
One down, and a whole lot more to go. The top-ranked and back-to-back champs are off and running, as the Sooners blanked the 16th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 4-0 Thursday evening in Irvine, Calif. Jordy Bahl excelled in the circle a lot last season. She excelled in the batter’s box to...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0