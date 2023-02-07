Read full article on original website
umdbulldogs.com
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL MANUEVER THROUGH THE MARAUDERS 83-68
Duluth, Minn.- UMD men's basketball managed a big 83-68 victory over UMary in Romano on Friday. The win pushes the Bulldogs' overall record to 17-8- while moving its NSIC mark to 13-6. Double-digit margin of victory aside… for the first five or so minutes of this one, it was anybody's game. In fact, those first five minutes and change of action had already seen the lead switch hands a total of five times. AJack Middleton three-ball at the 14:51 mark to make it 11-10 UMD would spell the fifth of those changes. Ultimately, it'd be the last one of the entire first frame.
UMD SOFTBALL SHIPS OUT TO ST. CLOUD FOR ANOTHER DOME INVITATIONAL
UMD softball (4-0) will go from one dome to another this weekend as it heads back out on the road to participate in the St. Cloud State Dome Invitational. It all starts on Saturday, Feb. 11 with a slate of Mary (3:00 p.m.) and Bemidji State (5:00 p.m.) The Bulldogs open Sunday, Feb. 12 with a rematch against BSU at 3:00 p.m. followed by a contest against tournament-host St. Cloud State at 5:00 p.m.
A SENIOR SALUTE TO THE 2022-23 UMD WOMEN'S HOCKEY SENIOR CLASS
When it comes to looking at the success of a senior class in sports, historians can typically choose to focus on the number of banners hanging in the rafters, the number of accolades athletes have accumulated or the rewriting by the group of the statistical record books. For the 2022-23 University of Women's Hockey senior class, historians won't have to choose. Over their somewhat lengthy careers, the Bulldogs delivered on all three fronts.
UMD MEN'S BASKETBALL BACK IN ROMANO FOR TWO MORE NSIC REMATCHES
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's basketball team (16-8 overall, 12-6 NSIC) is set to host a pair of conference rematches in Romano this weekend as Mary and Minot State come to town. The Bulldogs will face the Marauders for White Out Night on Friday, Feb. 10 at 5:30 p.m. before meeting Minot on Pink Out Night on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 3:30 p.m.
