Present a Student Leadership Institute (SLI) Session in Block 4!
Present a Student Leadership Institute (SLI) workshop about your passion topic! Block 4 session proposals are now open and due February 27th! This is your last chance to present this academic year. Fill out the SLI Proposal Form on IC Engage to propose one or more sessions!. Whether you’re a...
Physics & Astronomy Colloquium on Tuesday, February 14 (Zoe Learner Ponterio, Cornell)
Physics & Astronomy Colloquium on Tuesday, February 14 (Zoe Learner Ponterio, Cornell) Please join the Department of Physics & Astronomy at 12:10 pm on Tuesday, February 14 in Center for Natural Sciences 206/208 for a talk entitled "Shooting the Moon" by Dr. Zoe Learner Ponterio from the Cornell Spacecraft Planetary Image Facility. Pizza will be served!
Gymnastics Posts Season-High Score at Cornell, 190.375
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College gymnastics team posted their best performance of the 2023 season at the Cornell Invitational as the Bombers scored 190.375 on Sunday afternoon. Ithaca recorded 47.000 or higher in all four routines and every gymnast turned in 9.000 or higher throughout the entire competition.
Men's Tennis Kick Off Spring Portion of Their Season on Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College men's tennis team returns to action on Sunday, hosting its first dual match of the 2022-23 season against Drew University. After a long break from the conclusion of the fall season, the Bombers will begin its spring campaign and will eventually embark on Liberty League play.
FLEFF FESTIVALS IN FOCUS: UNPACKING THE RESETS OF FESTIVALS AND THEATRICAL RUNS Wed Feb 15
IN PERSON (one guest appearing on Zoom) Film festivals, art cinemas, and theatrical exhibitors now grapple with “the Great Reset.” Transnational media industries and film distribution infrastructures, companies, and rollouts have entered the great unknown about the in-theater market and attendance during continuing pandemic. It's an industrial upheaval of monumental proportions.
