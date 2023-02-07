ITHACA, N.Y. – The Ithaca College gymnastics team posted their best performance of the 2023 season at the Cornell Invitational as the Bombers scored 190.375 on Sunday afternoon. Ithaca recorded 47.000 or higher in all four routines and every gymnast turned in 9.000 or higher throughout the entire competition.

