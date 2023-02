UMaine study highlights importance of everyday interactions in environmental research. Scientific research can often feel prescriptive, sterile and disconnected from the communities where it happens — but it doesn’t have to be. Using two case studies of watershed restoration and environmental monitoring projects in Maine, a new paper from the University of Maine illustrates how scientists can successfully use “embodiment,” or the nuanced practices and everyday interactions that shape collaboration, to improve their research.

ORONO, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO