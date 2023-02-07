Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Bartow County: Cassville Road Closed Beginning Monday
Weather permitting, crews will be repairing a drainage pipe on Cassville Road. The repairs will close a portion of the road near the intersection with Highway 293 to Dollar General. The road will be closed from Monday, February 13 to February 17. WHEN: Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. until...
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
Historic Cobb County bridge’s protective beam hit once again, this time by rental truck
The Cobb County Department of Transportation had crews on the scene on Wednesday morning, working to repair the beam and reopen the road.
Ga. families stock up at stores before potential snowfall
While roads were clear Friday night, some families stocked up at the store before possible snowfall over the weekend.
atlantanewsfirst.com
3 injured in crash on I-75 North in Bartow County
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck had a portion of I-75 North at Cassville-White Road shut down in Bartow County during the morning commute Friday. Three people were injured, according to GDOT. The crash has since cleared, and all...
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
fox5atlanta.com
Missing Cherokee County woman last heard from over text, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Loved ones said a Cherokee County woman was on her way to meet some friends for dinner, but never arrived. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help finding her. The last time family and friends said they heard from Laura Ann...
2 bills in Georgia's legislature would address renters' living conditions
ATLANTA — Two new bills in the legislature would take on deplorable conditions in rental properties. One bill requires upkeep. Another would keep track of crime that happens on apartment complex properties. The legislation highlights how little protection there is now in state law for rental properties and their...
capitalbnews.org
Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds
Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
Missing Milton mailboxes mysteriously turn up at north Georgia resort town
Investigators are still working to determine who stole the mailboxes and why.
accesswdun.com
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Price Road in North Hall
Officials in Hall County say Price Road was shut down in both directions for multiple hours after an 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the area of Dudley Hill Road and Lawson Robinson Road. No injuries were reported and the roadway...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
More than 60 animals were confiscated from a home in Milton and now their owner faces felony animal cruelty charges. The property sits along Mountain Road.
SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Snow, strong winds closing out North Georgia’s weekend
Only a wintry mix is expected in parts of metro Atlanta on Sunday morning, but we will certainly all be feeling the wind...
accesswdun.com
Rabun County man dies after tree-cutting incident near Clarkesville
An elderly man who had to be rescued Monday afternoon after suffering an injury in a tree near Clarkesville has died. According to a press release from Habersham County, Leonard Highsmith, 74, of Rabun County, died late Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The release said Highsmith's death was...
A plane landed on an interstate in Gwinnett County, now we know what went wrong
A plane that landed on a Gwinnett County interstate after crashing into a semi-truck in January was due to engine failure, a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
WTVCFOX
Remains believed to be missing person found in Gordon County, police say
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — Human remains believed to be that of a missing person were found in Gordon County Monday, Calhoun police say. Calhoun police were searching for the missing person when they say they found the remains in a wooded area just off of Piedmont Street near downtown Calhoun.
atlantanewsfirst.com
2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
