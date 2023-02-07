ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, GA

Related
wrganews.com

Bartow County: Cassville Road Closed Beginning Monday

Weather permitting, crews will be repairing a drainage pipe on Cassville Road. The repairs will close a portion of the road near the intersection with Highway 293 to Dollar General. The road will be closed from Monday, February 13 to February 17. WHEN: Monday, February 13 from 9 a.m. until...
atlantanewsfirst.com

3 injured in crash on I-75 North in Bartow County

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer and a delivery truck had a portion of I-75 North at Cassville-White Road shut down in Bartow County during the morning commute Friday. Three people were injured, according to GDOT. The crash has since cleared, and all...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft

Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
CALHOUN, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Georgia bill would lower penalties from school zone speed cameras

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A bill in the legislature could gut the effectiveness of cameras designed to slow traffic around school buses and school zones across Georgia. HB301 would drastically reduce the amount of money drivers would pay if they’re caught. Gwinnett County boasts it has speed cameras at...
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Tenants Denied Rent Relief Express Outrage Over City’s $10M in Unused Funds

Cherie Miller was angry Monday morning when she heard that city leaders had announced plans to send $10 million in unused COVID-19 rent relief funds back to the federal government. The 55-year-old grandmother is in the process of being evicted from the Capitol Gateway Apartments near Downtown, where she’s been...
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down Price Road in North Hall

Officials in Hall County say Price Road was shut down in both directions for multiple hours after an 18-wheeler truck overturned in the roadway around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The crash occurred in the area of Dudley Hill Road and Lawson Robinson Road. No injuries were reported and the roadway...
HALL COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Rabun County man dies after tree-cutting incident near Clarkesville

An elderly man who had to be rescued Monday afternoon after suffering an injury in a tree near Clarkesville has died. According to a press release from Habersham County, Leonard Highsmith, 74, of Rabun County, died late Tuesday afternoon at Northeast Georgia Medical Center. The release said Highsmith's death was...
RABUN COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

2nd teenager from Gwinnett County high school found dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two teens found dead in unrelated cases in Gwinnett County went to the same high school. The remains of Susana Morales, the teenager reported missing six months ago, were found near the Gwinnett-Barrow county line. Now, another teenager, Rodrigo Floriano, has died of an overdose. Both went to Meadowcreek High School.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

