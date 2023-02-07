ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pelahatchienews.com

RCSD announces writing competition for grades K-12

The Rankin County School District announced they will be hosting a writing competition for all students in grades K-12. All students are asked to submit pieces of work in the following writing categories:. Fictional Short Story. Personal Narrative. Argument. Final entries must be submitted for each school by Friday, March...
pelahatchienews.com

Jones selected as one of 25 for MS Excellence in Coaching Fellowship

Twenty-five leaders are selected for the inaugural class that aims to amplify the work of Mississippi’s best high school and middle school coaches, and one of those leaders, Alexia Jones, is a basketball coach at Pelahatchie High School. In January, the Mississippi Excellence in Coaching Fellowship announced the twenty-five...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Longtime board member Kenneth Seitz retires; Dodds fills term

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Kenneth Seitz of Starkville, a longtime board member of 4-County Electric Power Association, has retired from his duties as a director for the cooperative. Russell Dodds of Starkville will fill Seitz’s unexpired term. Seitz represented District 2 (Oktibbeha County) for 33 years....
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Okatoma Fest headline performer chosen

The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 will host its annual Mardi Gras parade this weekend. Arbor Day festivities will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at Euclid Park. More backyard flocks in the Pine Belt. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. With egg prices still high across...
LAUREL, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Former mayor vying for CMSD board opening

Two familiar faces, including a sitting board member and the former Columbus mayor, have applied so far for an upcoming opening on the Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees. Yvonne Cox has applied for reappointment to the seat, while former mayor and former CMSD board member Robert Smith has...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Band of Choctaw Indians seeking answers into mound vandalism

NANIH WAIYA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are searching for answers into who vandalized a sacred Native American mound in Winston County. The vandalism happened during the past weekend at the Nanih Waiya Mound. The vandal or vandals left behind tire tracks and litter. “It is an area that should be...
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Choctaw Tribal Schools went to lockdown amid potential threats

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - Choctaw Tribal Schools reported Monday that potential threats were made that could have involved Red Water Elementary School and Choctaw Central Middle School and High School; the potential threats led to lockdowns. In a Facebook post, the administration said both incidents “were addressed immediately and all...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 25 drawings, a lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing! The player won an estimated $905,168 in the record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
beckersspine.com

7 things to know about Capital Ortho

Flowood, Miss.-based Capital Ortho has been providing care to Mississippi residents for 30 years. Here are seven things to know about the practice:. 1. Capital Ortho recently partnered with King's Daughters Medical Center to open a new facility in Brookhaven, Miss. 2. Capital Ortho has 10 board-certified and one board-eligible...
FLOWOOD, MS
wtva.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
WEST POINT, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy