Spring market announced for Cumming City Center
(Cumming, GA) As springtime nears, get ready for another family event. Cumming officials announced Tuesday that Pieces & Peaches, a local mother-daughter-owned fashion clothing boutique, will host the spring seasonal pop-up market at the Cumming City Center.
smokesignalsnews.com
Foothills IGA raises money for Toys For Tots
In early December, the Foothills IGA Market had its annual campaign in support of the Marine Corps Toys For Tots. During this two-week campaign, customers were asked if they wished to contribute, and our very generous customers and employees contributed $5,696.38. These funds will be used to support Pickens and Dawson County children for the 2023 Christmas season.
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation
The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
andnowuknow.com
Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia
LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
coosavalleynews.com
Cartersville Man Found Prowling Around Rome Home
Brandon Vincent Reaves, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found attempting to open windows and doors to a home on Padlock Mountain Road. Reports added that he was also spotted looking into the back door of the home. Reaves is charged with prowling.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals
ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
OnlyInYourState
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
Construction crew rebuilds family’s home for free after car plows into bedroom wall
On Monday, a crew of 15 people from Big House Construction started repairs on the home, which they offered for free.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
secretatlanta.co
40 Things That Are Considered Totally Normal In Atlanta… But Not Anywhere Else
The South’s got something to say about these hilarious things that are uniquely Atlanta!. It’s pretty clear that a lot of us Atlantans have become desensitized by things that are considered normal here, and might seem strange in other cities — or at the very least, might startle the newbies and visiting tourists here in A-Town.
tourcounsel.com
Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia
Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “How can you possibly resist my overwhelming cuteness? Adopt me and take me home!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male tan pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed for Helping Juveniles Break Into Cars Around Rome
Jason Earl Edwards, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he and three others participated in breaking into vehicles and stealing numerous items, including guns, around Rome. Police said that two of the other suspects in the case were juveniles. (See story below) The alleged crime spree...
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the most romantic restaurants in Atlanta
With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you might want to start making dinner plans if you haven’t already. Taking your special someone out for a night of exquisite dining is a wonderful way to express your love. This city’s diversified and elevated cuisine has plenty to offer,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Weekend Road Trips From Atlanta Georgia
The little town of Dahlonega, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a lot to offer visitors. It's home to some of the best wineries in Georgia, stunning waterfalls, a thriving agricultural industry, and a history that dates back to the gold rush in 1828. It's a...
