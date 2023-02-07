ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Canoe, GA

smokesignalsnews.com

Foothills IGA raises money for Toys For Tots

In early December, the Foothills IGA Market had its annual campaign in support of the Marine Corps Toys For Tots. During this two-week campaign, customers were asked if they wished to contribute, and our very generous customers and employees contributed $5,696.38. These funds will be used to support Pickens and Dawson County children for the 2023 Christmas season.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Farmers Market permanently closed following relocation

The Gainesville Farmers Market has ended its run following the 2022 decision to relocate the market to Roosevelt Square for its 2023 season. “Sadly, the Gainesville Farmers Market is no more. The City Council voted us off the Historic Downtown Square and the alternate site chosen for us is not conducive to running a successful market. Thanks to all our customers and to the farmers and vendors that supported the market for 14 (mostly) wonderful years,” the market shared in a Facebook post Thursday.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits available for Georgia residents

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced the Fulton County Board of Health and Fulton County Government are set to make free COVID-19 home test kits available for Georgia residents. “During these winter months, COVID-19 remains a threat to the communities we serve and residents need to take...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
northgwinnettvoice.com

Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection

During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
BUFORD, GA
andnowuknow.com

Publix Expands With New Store in Gainesville, Georgia

LAKELAND, FL - Georgia is the latest state to welcome a new Publix store. The grocer announced it has officially begun construction at its newest location in Gainesville near Atlanta. The Gainesville Times reported that construction on the new store is expected to start this spring, with completion anticipated by...
GAINESVILLE, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Cartersville Man Found Prowling Around Rome Home

Brandon Vincent Reaves, 25 of Cartersville, was arrested in Rome after reports said he was found attempting to open windows and doors to a home on Padlock Mountain Road. Reports added that he was also spotted looking into the back door of the home. Reaves is charged with prowling.
ROME, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bill would end licensing requirement for 'niche' beauty professionals

ATLANTA — A bill in the legislature would deregulate much of the hair and beauty industry in Georgia, with fewer state-required licenses for workers. This bill would not only impact workers in the hair and beauty industry but also, potentially, its customers. At "Oh! My Nappy Hair," a longtime...
ATLANTA, GA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Georgia Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

We have plenty of barns in the Peach State, but you probably wouldn’t want to eat at most of them. One that most definitely does not fit into that mold is Little Barn in Lawrenceville. This barn restaurant in Georgia serves up some of the most delicious country cooking you’ve ever had. This place is simple and straightforward – it’s a small red barn that doesn’t look like much, inside or out. But this humble structure is delicious breakfast and lunch food served up Southern-style. What Little Barn lacks in frills, it more than makes up for in flavor!
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
ATLANTA, GA
secretatlanta.co

40 Things That Are Considered Totally Normal In Atlanta… But Not Anywhere Else

The South’s got something to say about these hilarious things that are uniquely Atlanta!. It’s pretty clear that a lot of us Atlantans have become desensitized by things that are considered normal here, and might seem strange in other cities — or at the very least, might startle the newbies and visiting tourists here in A-Town.
ATLANTA, GA
tourcounsel.com

Gwinnett Place Mall | Shopping mall in Duluth, Georgia

Gwinnett Place Mall is a largely vacant shopping mall located in the Pleasant Hill Road corridor of Duluth, Georgia, in the United States. The mall is almost identical to Town Center at Cobb. For the first 16 years, Gwinnett Place was the leading mall in the region, drawing shoppers from as far away as South Carolina and centering what was then one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation until the openings of Mall of Georgia in Buford and Sugarloaf Mills in Lawrenceville.
DULUTH, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Helping Juveniles Break Into Cars Around Rome

Jason Earl Edwards, 36 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he and three others participated in breaking into vehicles and stealing numerous items, including guns, around Rome. Police said that two of the other suspects in the case were juveniles. (See story below) The alleged crime spree...
ROME, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the most romantic restaurants in Atlanta

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you might want to start making dinner plans if you haven’t already. Taking your special someone out for a night of exquisite dining is a wonderful way to express your love. This city’s diversified and elevated cuisine has plenty to offer,...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Weekend Road Trips From Atlanta Georgia

The little town of Dahlonega, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a lot to offer visitors. It's home to some of the best wineries in Georgia, stunning waterfalls, a thriving agricultural industry, and a history that dates back to the gold rush in 1828. It's a...
ATLANTA, GA

