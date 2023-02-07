Read full article on original website
Related
architizer.com
Ergon Agora East Re-Interprets the Supermarket Experience
Ergon Agora East – The challenge was to re-interpret the common supermarket experience, by introducing a new vocabulary of materials and forms. An additional challenge was to intervene in an existing, old industrial shell and create a new, modern and of high-quality space. Architizer chatted with Tasos Georgantzis, Managing...
lowerbuckstimes.com
Michener presents ‘Mid-Century to Manga’
The James A. Michener Art Museum is presenting Mid-Century Manga: The Modern Japanese Print in America, March 4-July 30. Mid-Century to Manga celebrates the historical and continued local interest in Japanese and Japanese American printmaking and illustration. The exhibition traces the story of the modern sōsaku-hanga (or “creative prints”) movement and other creative collectibles across the past century, from Japan to the United States and beyond.
Upworthy
Artist creates intricate landscapes within antique suitcases and they are mindblowing
Traveling is undeniably a beautiful way to witness the magnificent landscapes of the world. We often feel like capturing these beautiful sceneries in a box and looking at them forever. If we could have that option, we would do that without a doubt. Kathleen Vance, an Environmental Artist, does that exactly. Her Traveling Landscapes series was inspired by ideas regarding personal land preservation and how the rushed pace of travel might be reduced to a moment of relaxation. She uses it to make small landscapes inside antique suitcases and trunks, per My Modern Met.
Comments / 0