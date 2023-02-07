Missouri third baseman Luke Mann was named to the 2023 preseason All-SEC baseball first team, MU baseball announced in a news release Thursday. Mann, a St. Louis product, is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he recorded 17 home runs, the most by any Tiger since 2004, and also tied for the sixth-most in a season in school history. His 15 homers in conference play last season were the second-most in the league.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO