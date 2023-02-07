Read full article on original website
Columbia Missourian
MU third baseman Mann selected to Preseason All-SEC first team
Missouri third baseman Luke Mann was named to the 2023 preseason All-SEC baseball first team, MU baseball announced in a news release Thursday. Mann, a St. Louis product, is coming off an impressive 2022 season in which he recorded 17 home runs, the most by any Tiger since 2004, and also tied for the sixth-most in a season in school history. His 15 homers in conference play last season were the second-most in the league.
Columbia Missourian
MU softball returns young roster, entire pitching staff heading into 2023
Missouri softball is still itching to punch its ticket to the Women’s College World Series, where the Tigers have not been since 2011. The Tigers fell short of the same goal last year after two losses to Arizona at home in an NCAA Regional abruptly ended their season. Despite last year’s outcome, coach Larissa Anderson says her team’s ambition hasn’t wavered.
Columbia Missourian
Ex-MU star Stipanovich to be honored as SEC Basketball Legend
Former Missouri center Steve Stipanovich was named as the Tigers’ representative to the 2023 SEC Basketball Legends class, the conference announced Wednesday. Stipanovich was one of 14 new additions to the class that will be honored at the SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament on March 8-12 at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers in search of late-season momentum
After snapping its six-game losing streak against Vanderbilt this past Thursday, there was a renewed sense of hope for Missouri women’s basketball. The six-game skid saw the Tigers’ NCAA Tournament aspirations start to sink, but after its first 80-point game since Dec. 9 against Omaha, the hope was that all it took was one victory to break through.
Columbia Missourian
Tigers hold off Gamecocks for home win
It was not the resounding victory for Missouri men’s basketball that fans might have expected against a struggling South Carolina team. However, the Tigers bounced back from their loss to Mississippi State on Saturday with an 83-74 win over the Gamecocks on Tuesday at Mizzou Arena.
Columbia Missourian
MU's Shaw, South Carolina's Jackson II provide glimpse at SEC's young talent
Trailing South Carolina 32-29 with 4:39 to play in the first half, Kobe Brown lobbed a pass to freshman Aidan Shaw, who completed the connection with a one-handed dunk to bring Missouri within one point and snap a scoring drought. More than a minute later, Shaw assisted Sean East II...
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer announces spring slate
Missouri soccer will play four matches at home this spring as it prepares for the 2023 season. Tigers coach Stefanie Golan announced a spring slate Tuesday which features three opponents who made the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Columbia Missourian
Sharbaugh emerges as Gates' 'defensive coordinator'
Last season, Missouri men’s basketball ranked 13th out of 14 teams in the Southeastern Conference in steals per game, as the Tigers slumped to a 5-13 record in the league. This season, first-year coach Dennis Gates has revitalized the Tigers’ defense, turning them into a takeaway machine that currently leads the nation in total steals with 255 and ranks second in steals per game with 10.6.
Columbia Missourian
South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson blocks Missouri’s D’Moi Hodge as he prepares
Visual Journalism Reporter, Spring 2023. Studying photo and documentary journalism. Reach me at lspakowski@mail.missouri.edu. Missouri bounced back from its worst scoring performance of the season with a home win over South Carolina on Tuesday night.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton boys wrestling sets new program record for dual victories
Tolton wrestling continued its winning ways Tuesday night, defeating Osage and South Callaway, 48-33 and 66-18, respectively, in Columbia. The two dual victories pushed the Trailblazers' total to 17, which is the most in a season in program history.
Columbia Missourian
Bowers powers Rock Bridge boys basketball past KC Central
Senior Brady Bowers scored 32 points in Rock Bridge boys basketball's 86-67 home win over KC Central on Tuesday night. The Bruins (16-4) weren’t shy when it came to shooting, and it paid dividends. Rock Bridge took control early, knocking down field goal after field goal with the help of the hot-handed Bowers. But KC Central didn't go away quietly.
Columbia Missourian
'26 Pebbles,' the play prompts recollection of important historic dates
Many of us remember days when tragedy happens to us or our nation. Though I was quite young, I remember watching Lee Harvey Oswald being shot by Jack Ruby in the basement of the Dallas police department on my aunt’s television set on that late November day. About opinions...
Columbia Missourian
Mizzou Black Creatives hosts the Blackity Black Poetry Slam
Mizzou Black Creatives hosted the Blackity Black Poetry Slam on Monday at the Black Culture Center in Columbia. Nine students performed at the event. As Mizzou Black Creatives continues to celebrate Black History Month, students shared deeply personal stories about their lived experiences through poetry. Emcee Marjai Neal encouraged the...
Columbia Missourian
Fieldhouse expansion plan faces push for roller derby inclusion
Public input on plans to double the size of the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse was gathered on Tuesday at a forum hosted by the the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department. The fieldhouse is a multi-use indoor sports facility that opened in 2019. It hosts sports tournaments for local youth and adult leagues. The first phase of the building cost about $5.5 million, according to a Parks and Recreation news release from Feb. 1.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia location among Bed Bath & Beyond store closures
NEW YORK — Bed Bath & Beyond said Tuesday it will be shuttering 150 more stores — including its Columbia location — as the beleaguered home goods chain cuts costs and works to stay afloat. The store, located at 205 N. Stadium Blvd, had window signs Wednesday...
Columbia Missourian
Planning and Zoning moves plans along for new bar and hotel
Columbia’s Planning and Zoning Commission granted a conditional use permit for a new bar and a four-story hotel on Thursday evening. The commission’s recommendation will now go to the Columbia City Council for consideration. If approved, a bar and tasting room would open at Six-Mile Ordinary, a distillery...
Columbia Missourian
City extends grace period for late utility payments to those eligible
Eligible Columbia residents will soon have an additional 21 days to pay their utility bill without being charged late fees after the Columbia City Council approved an ordinance creating the extension on Monday night. The change takes effect March 1. Eligibility is based on income, and those who want to...
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Feb. 8, 2023
Marland McKinley Lane Sr., 69, of Columbia died Feb. 5, 2023. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane. Services will follow at the church. Delores Fay Niles, 81, of Columbia died Feb. 6, 2023. Visitation will be from 1...
Columbia Missourian
Teach Black history — don't ban it
When republican President Gerald Ford officially recognized Black History Month in 1976, he called on Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans.”. He also acknowledged that Black Americans had shown “courage and perseverance” when our country had failed to live up to...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia School Board candidates respond to funding questions at forum
Candidates for Columbia School Board met for their second forum of the campaign season Tuesday evening, when they answered questions on allocating district money and attending bargaining meetings, among other topics. April Ferrao, James Gordon, John Lyman, John Potter, Paul Harper and incumbent Chris Horn attended the online webinar hosted...
