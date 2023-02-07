Read full article on original website
USAF Colonel making history at Cannon Air Force Base
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Just two hours west of Amarillo, you’ll find some of the coolest aircraft in the world, and world-class trained men and women at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico. And the man overseeing all of this, is blazing a trail of his own, as well as for future commanders. […]
KOAT 7
Pieces of wire brush found in Tucumcari school lunches
TUCUMCARI, N.M. — The Tucumcari Public School District says fine pieces of a wire brush were found in lunches that were served to students. In a letter to parents from the district, school officials say the pieces of wire brush were found in mashed potatoes that were served with lunch on Wednesday. There are no reports of students ingesting the pieces of wire brush.
Suspects in New Mexico dog pack killing released from jail
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – A mom and son accused of allowing five dogs to kill a Tucumcari man will be allowed release from jail while awaiting trial. Mary Montoya, 50, and Kristopher Morris, 27, are both charged with possession of a dangerous dog and involuntary manslaughter. On the first day of February, investigators say a group of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Two charged in Tucumcari fatal dog attack
TUCUMCARI, N.M. — Two Tucumcari people were criminally charged in the death of another resident who was attacked and killed last week by a pack of dogs. Mary Olimpia Montoya, 50, and her son Kristopher Jaquaris Morris, 27, both of the 400 block of West High Street, were charged with involuntary manslaughter (reckless) and a dangerous dog (death of a person).
New Mexico man dead after attacked by pack of dogs
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KRQE) – State police are investigating a fatal dog pack attack in Tucumcari. Investigators say 64-year-old Stanley Hartt was walking along 11th Street near Gamble around 8:00 p.m. Wednesday when five dogs attacked him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Quay County Sheriff’s deputies euthanized one of the dogs after the attack. The […]
yournewsnm.com
CLOVIS WOMEN IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER BEING STRUCK BY MOTOR VEHICLE
On Monday, February 6th, 2023, at about 9:18 p.m., Clovis Police Department Dispatch received an emergency call for service for a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash near the intersection of 7th and Jones Streets. The caller relayed a female had been hit by a car. Officers of the Clovis Police Department and Emergency Medical Services of the Clovis Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
