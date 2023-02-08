Read full article on original website
sdpb.org
Sioux Falls cartoonist known for 'Hagar the Horrible' dies at age 70
A nationally renowned cartoonist with South Dakota ties has died. Chris Browne passed away earlier this week. He was best known for his “Hagar the Horrible” cartoon strip. A post from the National Cartoonist Society said the Sioux Falls artist died peacefully after a long-term illness. Chris Browne...
earnthenecklace.com
Amber Wheeler Leaving KXMB: Where Is the North Dakota Meteorologist Going?
Amber Wheeler has been responsible for the weather coverage in North Dakota for over a decade. But now, the experienced meteorologist announced she is moving on to the next step of her career. Amber Wheeler is leaving KXMB-TV in February 2023. KX News viewers want to know where she is going next and if she will continue in broadcasting. They especially want to know if she will remain in Bismarck. Find out what Amber Wheeler said about her departure from KXMB here.
Can You Guess The Best South Dakota City For Pizza Lovers?
It's hard to resist the cheesy taste of pizza. Heck, some people tend to eat the entire pizza pie!. When you think of pizza you think of cities like New York and Chicago. Most Sioux Falls residents would not think the city would be a great pizza spot. But think again! A new survey from LawnStarter ranks Sioux Falls as one of the best cities for pizza lovers.
‘Everybody’s tired’: South Dakota tribe sues US over crime
Only 33 officers and eight criminal investigators are responsible for over 100,000 emergency calls each year across the reservation, which is about the size of the state of Connecticut, tribal officials said.
dakotanewsnow.com
Medical cannabis company in Wessington finding success in South Dakota
WESSINGTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s medical cannabis industry is still navigating hurdles set in front of them by regulations, and learning more about the market they’re in. But a family run operation in central South Dakota said it’s finding success across the state. What...
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota joins lawsuit against ATF pistol regulations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota is joining 24 other states in a lawsuit against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Attorney General Marty Jackley announced Friday that the state will join a North Dakota lawsuit that opposes the ATF rule that requires a pistol with a stabilizing brace to be registered as a “short-barreled rifle” with the federal government or risk imprisonment.
Sioux Falls Eatery Named Best “Hole in the Wall” Mexican Food in SD
Cheapism.com recently compiled a master list of the best 'Hole in the Wall' Mexican restaurants in each and every state across our great country. There's no surprise that there are many great spots in South Dakota that could make the list, but one right here in the Sioux Empire was named best in the entire Mount Rushmore State.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sunday on Dakota News Now: Meet the man behind cannabis testing in South Dakota
Before cannabis is made available for sale, testing is required. Sunday on Dakota News Now, meet the man with the only Cannabis testing lab in South Dakota. In an exclusive interview, we take you inside Cannabis ChemLab in their new location, which is still under construction. You'll also hear how Jared Nieuwenhuis grew his business from soil testing for farmers to testing South Dakota's latest cash crop. You may be surprised by what is detected far beyond THC levels. Watch Sunday after the Super Bowl on Dakota News Now.
KELOLAND TV
Kidnapping arrest; Sioux Falls cartoonist dies; Social studies standard hearing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Clark County man, who was wanted for kidnapping, is now behind bars in South Dakota. The well-known cartoonist of Hagar the Horrible has died. The Board of Education Standards...
This is the Most Stressed Out Town in South Dakota
We're all a little stressed out these days, am I right? Well, depending on where you live in South Dakota, your stress level might be through the roof. Zippia has made a list of the most stressed-out cities in each of the 50 U.S. states and the top spot in the Mount Rushmore State may surprise you.
hubcityradio.com
HB1133 passes the South Dakota House
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The South Dakota House passed HB1133 dealing with the issue of the definition of a commodity for the purpose of eminent domain. The bill’s prime sponsor, Representative Karla Lems of Canton talks about what the bill is about. District 22 Representative Roger Chase of Huron explains that...
Small Iowa Town Makes ‘America’s Most Beautiful’ List
If you've been lucky enough to visit this quaint little slice of the Hawkeye State, you won't be surprised to see it named one of the 'Most Beautiful Small Towns in America'. It's undeniably one of the most scenic and breathtaking places on the Iowa Map and now it's being recognized on a national level.
KELOLAND TV
New info on Rapid City explosion; US shoots down object over Alaska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 10. Here’s all that you need to know in news and weather to start your weekend. The Rapid City Fire Department has released new video and information about this morning’s explosion. The Pentagon has shot down an unknown...
Are Walmart Stores Closing In South Dakota, Minnesota, or Iowa?
In our tri-state region, there are approximately 143 Walmart stores. In South Dakota, we have 15 stores while Minnesota has 68, and Iowa with 60. With nearly 5,000 stores nationwide, Walmart recently announced the closing of some 'underperforming' locations that will occur in the coming weeks. WHY IS WALMAR CLOSING...
wdayradionow.com
Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen hires lawyer in response to 6th state investigation; describes review as "witch-hunt"
(Fargo, ND) -- Former Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen says he's hired an attorney now that the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice is investigating him for a sixth time. "What we're seeing is allegations that literally represent a witch-hunt and this is the democratic machine. I have phone calls...
Shooter at West Central Minnesota Lund Boat facility restrained by employees
Staff at the Detroit Lakes Tribune report a shooter was restrained by employees at a New York Mills Lund Boat Company manufacturing facility. CNN’s Karl De Vries and Clare Foran report Rep. Angie Craig is bruised but OK after an assault in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building.
What Would a Spy Balloon See If It Flew Over Sioux Falls?
The nation was totally fixated on the spy balloon drama last week when a keen eye in Montana first spotted it. An anxious heartland had their eyes to the skies before it was ultimately shot down over the Atlantic. Tracking shows that the spy balloon actually flew over a portion...
kotatv.com
Trial proceedings began today for Oglala Sioux Tribe versus the United States
South Dakota state lawmakers are taking aim at medical marijuana "pop up" clinics in the state. SOUTH DAKOTA STATE LAWMAKERS ARE TAKING AIM AT MEDICAL MARIJUANA "POP UP" CLINICS IN THE STATE. Western Dakota Technical College has trouble finding space for local employers for career fair. Updated: 5 hours ago.
sdpb.org
Are you due for a COVID-19 booster?
This interview originally aired on "In the Moment" on SDPB Radio. Wondering when to head in for that booster? Chad Thury, D.O., is a family medicine physician and regional director of clinical quality with Avera Medical Group. He has the answer to that question and more as he chats with us about COVID-19 in South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
