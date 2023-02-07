11 February 2023 12:49 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -47 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eleven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -60 cents to ​a loss of -40 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Sell". This includes six "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer lending peer group is also "Sell". FORECAST CHANGES * Twelve analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.61 percent from -47 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -40 cents to a low of -60 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twelve analysts providing estimates is $14.92. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $133.59 million from $304.85 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $125 million and $145 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -47 cents per share implies a loss of 153.18 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 89 cents per share. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $67.5 million and $78.3 million. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of of $-35 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.24 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.01 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.51 0.61 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.89 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:49 a.m..

