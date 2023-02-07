Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Upstart Holdings Inc expected to post a loss of 47 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The San Mateo California-based company is expected to report a 56.2% decrease in revenue to $133.591 million from $304.85 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 10 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $125.00 million and $145.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc is for a loss of 47 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and 7 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Upstart Holdings Inc is $15.5, below its last closing price of $16.31. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD67.5 million and USD78.3 million.The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of of USD-35 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.08 -0.24 Missed -191.4 Jun. 30 2022 -0.02 0.10 0.01 Missed -90 Mar. 31 2022 0.51 0.51 0.61 Beat 19.4 Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.51 0.89 Beat 75.1 Sep. 0.34 0.33 0.60 Beat 80.4 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.25 0.25 0.62 Beat 151.9 Mar. 31 2021 0.15 0.15 0.22 Beat 47.2 Dec. 31 2020 0.02 0.02 0.07 Beat 311.8 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:48 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Inmode Ltd expected to post earnings of 67cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Inmode Ltd is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The Yokneam Israel-based company is expected to report a 16.8% increase in revenue to $129.14 million from $110.54 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $133.20 million and $133.40 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Inmode Ltd is for earnings of 67 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on January 11 2023, for the period ended December 31, was between $0.73 and $0.74 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "strong buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Inmode Ltd is $48, above its last closing price of $35.36. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.64 0.58 0.66 Beat 13 Jun. 30 2022 0.51 0.51 0.59 Beat 15 Mar. 31 2022 0.37 0.38 0.40 Beat 6.7 Dec. 31 2021 0.56 0.56 0.64 Beat 15.3 Sep. 0.53 0.50 0.55 Beat 10 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 0.50 0.43 0.51 Beat 17.8 Mar. 31 2021 0.31 0.27 0.35 Beat 29.4 Dec. 31 2020 0.40 0.38 0.47 Beat 24.5 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:08 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV>: Profits of $2.78 announced for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IQVIA Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.78 per share, 23 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.55. Profits of $2.76 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.71 to $2.80 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.76 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.74 billion, which is higher than the estimated $3.71 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.39 2.48 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.44 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.42 2.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.43 2.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Peabody Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $2.16 a share - Earnings Preview
* Peabody Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The St. Louis Missouri-based company is expected to report a 9.7% increase in revenue to $1.387 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Peabody Energy Corp is for earnings of $2.16 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peabody Energy Corp is $31, above its last closing price of $25.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.85 1.86 2.33 Beat 25.6 Jun. 30 2022 3.18 3.17 2.54 Missed -19.8 Mar. 31 2022 2.15 2.14 -0.88 Missed -141.2 Dec. 31 2021 1.32 1.15 3.93 Beat 242.9 Sep. 0.13 0.16 -0.38 Missed -335.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.62 -0.28 Beat 55.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.33 -0.80 -0.51 Beat 36 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.53 -1.32 Missed -150.2 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:44 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Upstart Holdings Inc <UPST.O>: A loss of 47 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:49 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Upstart Holdings Inc is expected to show a decrease in its fourth quarter earnings to -47 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from eleven analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -60 cents to a loss of -40 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Sell". This includes six "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the consumer lending peer group is also "Sell". FORECAST CHANGES * Twelve analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.61 percent from -47 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -40 cents to a low of -60 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twelve analysts providing estimates is $14.92. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a fall in revenue to $133.59 million from $304.85 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 8 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $125 million and $145 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -47 cents per share implies a loss of 153.18 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 89 cents per share. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $67.5 million and $78.3 million. The company's guidance on November 8 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of of $-35 million. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.24 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.10 0.01 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.51 0.61 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.51 0.89 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:49 a.m..
kalkinemedia.com
Andrew Peller Limited Reports Sales And EBITA Growth For The Three Months Ended December 31, 2022
* ANDREW PELLER LIMITED REPORTS SALES AND EBITA GROWTH FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022. * ANDREW PELLER LTD - QTRLY EARNINGS $0.08 PER CLASS B SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Mirvac Group Posts HY Total Revenue And Other Income Of A$855 Million
* HY TOTAL REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME A$855 MILLION VERSUS A$1,654 MILLION. * DECLARES INTERIM DISTRIBUTION OF 5.2 AU CENTS PER SECURITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
kalkinemedia.com
Morning News Call - Europe, February 9
To access a PDF version of this newsletter, please click here If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://solutions.refinitiv.com/MorningNewsCallENsubscriptionpage. For Morning News Call U.S. -- a preview of market-moving news for the trading day - type US/MNC in a news browser if you are...
kalkinemedia.com
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Nagase & Co Ltd: Bought Back 40,800 Own Shares Worth 83 Million Yen Between Feb 1 And Feb 8
* NAGASE & CO LTD - BOUGHT BACK 40,800 OWN SHARES WORTH 83 MILLION YEN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 8 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE
* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
kalkinemedia.com
Spanish insurer Mapfre's 2022 net profit falls 16% due to inflation and natural disasters
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Mapfre said oin Thursday its net profit in 2022 net profit fell 16% mostly because of high global inflation, as well as severe natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Brazil and Paraguay. The insurer company's net profit stood at 642.1 million euros ($688.84 million), down from...
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares muted on Fed rate-hike concerns; Adani stocks tumble
BENGALURU, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Thursday, on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-hike trajectory, while a drop in Adani Group company stocks also dampened sentiment. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.07% at 17,860.60, as of 11:02 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE...
kalkinemedia.com
Unilever Indonesia Tbk Pt Posts FY Profit Attributable Of 5.365 Trln Rupiah
* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 5.365 TRLN RUPIAH VERSUS 5.758 TRLN RUPIAH. * FY SALES AND REVENUE 41.219 TRLN RUPIAH VERSUS 39.546 TRLN RUPIAH Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Gc Cell Corp Q4 Operating Loss 6.5 Billion Won, Swings To Loss From Year Earlier
* GC CELL CORP: Q4 OPERATING LOSS 6.5 BILLION WON, SWINGS TO LOSS FROM YEAR EARLIER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Will companies lower prices?
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. WILL COMPANIES LOWER PRICES? (1206 GMT) Some companies in Europe have said they may unwind price hikes introduced in recent years as soaring costs of energy and other raw materials have eased.
kalkinemedia.com
Belluscura Says Broker Option Exercised Raising Total Of About $0.8 Mln
* BROKER OPTION HAS BEEN EXERCISED RAISING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $0.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Kamigumi Co Ltd - To Buy Back Up To 0.45% Of Shares Worth 1.3 Billion Yen
* KAMIGUMI CO LTD - TO BUY BACK UP TO 0.45% OF SHARES WORTH 1.3 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Fitch Revises Turkmenistan's Outlook To Positive Affirms At 'B+'
* FITCH REVISES TURKMENISTAN'S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT 'B+'. * FITCH SAYS REVISED OUTLOOK ON TURKMENISTAN'S LONG-TERM FOREIGN-CURRENCY ISSUER DEFAULT RATING (IDR) TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE AND AFFIRMED IDR AT 'B+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters...
Comments / 0