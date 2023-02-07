Read full article on original website
Daily Free Press
Boston University women’s basketball defeats American 59-40, collects 12th straight win
The Boston University women’s basketball team (17-6, 12-0 Patriot League) won their 12th consecutive game on Wednesday, defeating American University by a score of 59-40. This win is the first time the team has ever defeated the Eagles (5-18, 4-8 PL) in Washington, D.C. The Terriers came out with...
Daily Free Press
Dog Pound Diary: A Pot of Beans and Tears
The worst thing the Terriers did on Monday was score. Injecting a comatose Dog Pound with all that false hope so late in the game. The subsequent game-sealing goal to put Northeastern up 3-1 was like giving a little kid an ice cream cone just to take it from his hand and smush it in his face.
Daily Free Press
Men’s basketball defeats American University 60-54 after solid defensive performance
The Boston University men’s basketball team defeated American University in a thrilling 60-54 win to capture their second consecutive victory. With the win, the Terriers (12-14, 5-8 Patriot League) now share the seventh spot in the league with The College of the Holy Cross. Junior guard Miles Brewster scored...
Daily Free Press
20 Questions: Softball senior standout Lizzy Avery
The Boston University softball team kicks off the 2023 season on Thursday when the Terriers play Saint Joseph’s University and Illinois State University in a doubleheader as a part of the USF-Rawlings Invitational. Senior pitcher and utility player Lizzy Avery is vital to the team’s success this season. The...
Daily Free Press
Boston University buys back buildings in Kenmore Square to settle confidential lawsuit
Boston University recently bought back several buildings located in Kenmore Square as a part of a confidential settlement after leasing them to Related Beal, a design and development company, in 2016. 11-19 Deerfield St., along with other buildings in Kenmore Square, were sold as a long-term ground lease to Related...
Daily Free Press
East to West: Feb. 10, 2023
Happy Friday! Today on East to West we cover pipes bursting, the Woburn teachers’ strike and more. FEATURING: Payton Renegar, Taylor Hawthorne, Krishna Sreenivasan, Arisha Kasam. WRITTEN BY: Payton Renegar, Taylor Hawthorne, Arisha Kasam, Krishna Sreenivasan and Nellie Maloney. EDITED BY: Payton Renegar. BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Caterina...
Daily Free Press
Woburn teachers end week-long strike with new deal
Woburn Teachers Association must pay a $225,000 fine to the city following a five-day strike for better working conditions. Woburn teachers started striking on Jan. 30, demanding higher wages for teachers and paraprofessionals and improved educational standards. After a week of canceled classes for almost 4,300 students, the strike ended on Sunday after the teachers reached an agreement with the Woburn School Committee and Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin.
Daily Free Press
Residential Life student workers unionize, hold rally for better working conditions
Boston University residential life workforce announced their formation of a union at a rally in front of the George Sherman Union on Wednesday afternoon. Resident assistants, graduate resident assistants and graduate housing assistants publicly expressed that BU needs to improve working conditions, including more expansive worker protections. Bill Marx, a...
Daily Free Press
Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine holds symposium to posthumously honor scholar, activist Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler
The Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine held a symposium Wednesday night to honor Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler: the first Black woman to earn a medical degree in the United States. Crumpler received her medical degree in 1864 from the New England Female Medical College, which later became the Boston...
Daily Free Press
GALLERY: Reslife Union Rally at George Sherman Union
Protestors gathered outside George Sherman Union in support of resident assistants Feb 8. Speakers shared their experiences being resident assistants and how they’ve been mistreated.
Daily Free Press
Campus Crime Logs: Jan. 31 – Feb. 7
The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Jan. 31 – Feb. 7. Suspicious person at 14 Buswell St. On Jan. 31 at 7:58 a.m., a caller said they saw a 40-year-old white male in an orange hoodie going through packages across the street.
Daily Free Press
City Council rejects amendments to Mayor Wu’s Participatory Budgeting Plan
City Council members on Wednesday voted down amendments to Mayor Michelle Wu’s plans to give residents a say in spending taxpayer dollars. Councilors drafted amendments to the Mayor’s participatory budgeting directive Tuesday, but the updates failed to pass after six councilors voted in favor, four voted against and three were absent. Seven members are required to constitute a majority vote, according to City Council rule 28.
