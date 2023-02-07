ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

Dog Pound Diary: A Pot of Beans and Tears

The worst thing the Terriers did on Monday was score. Injecting a comatose Dog Pound with all that false hope so late in the game. The subsequent game-sealing goal to put Northeastern up 3-1 was like giving a little kid an ice cream cone just to take it from his hand and smush it in his face.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

20 Questions: Softball senior standout Lizzy Avery

The Boston University softball team kicks off the 2023 season on Thursday when the Terriers play Saint Joseph’s University and Illinois State University in a doubleheader as a part of the USF-Rawlings Invitational. Senior pitcher and utility player Lizzy Avery is vital to the team’s success this season. The...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

East to West: Feb. 10, 2023

Happy Friday! Today on East to West we cover pipes bursting, the Woburn teachers’ strike and more. FEATURING: Payton Renegar, Taylor Hawthorne, Krishna Sreenivasan, Arisha Kasam. WRITTEN BY: Payton Renegar, Taylor Hawthorne, Arisha Kasam, Krishna Sreenivasan and Nellie Maloney. EDITED BY: Payton Renegar. BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Caterina...
WOBURN, MA
Daily Free Press

Woburn teachers end week-long strike with new deal

Woburn Teachers Association must pay a $225,000 fine to the city following a five-day strike for better working conditions. Woburn teachers started striking on Jan. 30, demanding higher wages for teachers and paraprofessionals and improved educational standards. After a week of canceled classes for almost 4,300 students, the strike ended on Sunday after the teachers reached an agreement with the Woburn School Committee and Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin.
WOBURN, MA
Daily Free Press

Residential Life student workers unionize, hold rally for better working conditions

Boston University residential life workforce announced their formation of a union at a rally in front of the George Sherman Union on Wednesday afternoon. Resident assistants, graduate resident assistants and graduate housing assistants publicly expressed that BU needs to improve working conditions, including more expansive worker protections. Bill Marx, a...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

GALLERY: Reslife Union Rally at George Sherman Union

Protestors gathered outside George Sherman Union in support of resident assistants Feb 8. Speakers shared their experiences being resident assistants and how they’ve been mistreated.
Daily Free Press

Campus Crime Logs: Jan. 31 – Feb. 7

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from Jan. 31 – Feb. 7. Suspicious person at 14 Buswell St. On Jan. 31 at 7:58 a.m., a caller said they saw a 40-year-old white male in an orange hoodie going through packages across the street.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

City Council rejects amendments to Mayor Wu’s Participatory Budgeting Plan

City Council members on Wednesday voted down amendments to Mayor Michelle Wu’s plans to give residents a say in spending taxpayer dollars. Councilors drafted amendments to the Mayor’s participatory budgeting directive Tuesday, but the updates failed to pass after six councilors voted in favor, four voted against and three were absent. Seven members are required to constitute a majority vote, according to City Council rule 28.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy