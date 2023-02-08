Read full article on original website
Vikings’ Last Second Tip-In Dashes Hopes of Resilient Robert Morris
CLEVELAND, OHIO— Robert Morris (14-11, 9-5 Horizon) traveled to the Wolstein Center to take on Cleveland State (11-14, 6-8). The Colonials suffered a heartbreaking defeat, 57-55, on Friday night. Robert Morris started off the game cold. Shooting 5-19 (26.3%) and trailing by as many as 15 points through the...
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Robert Morris Softball Looks to Continue Momentum From Last Season
The Robert Morris softball team is looking to start up this season just as hot as it ended last season. Head Coach Jexx Varner and his team are coming off a successful season that saw the program’s best start in its history. “We started last year 9-1. We had...
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Video | Robert Morris women’s lacrosse 2023 season preview
Cameron Macariola is a junior from Lancaster, Pa. He is majoring in Sport Management. He is the Head Multimedia Editor for CSN. He has been involved with Sentry Media, RMU-TV, and RMU Gameday Media Operations. He is also a member of the D3 club hockey team. Outside of RMU he was a grounds crew member with the 2022 Atlantic League champions Lancaster Barnstormers.
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Robert Morris Looks to Repeat ASUN Success After Capturing First Title in 2022
Robert Morris’ 2022 campaign was certainly a campaign to remember. Winning the ASUN championship in their first season in the conference, punching their ticket to their third NCAA tournament in school history. A repeat is on everyone’s minds, but there is always the thought of a looming championship hangover....
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Costly Mistakes Hurt Robert Morris in Loss to Detroit Mercy
MOON TOWNSHIP – Opening up a four-game home stand, Robert Morris (9-15, 3-12 Horizon) were looking to continue some small success against last-place Detroit Mercy (4-20, 2-13 Horizon). The Colonials last played the Titans on Jan. 7, where they narrowly lost by six. The Colonials were looking for some...
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Robert Morris Selected Second in Softball Preseason Poll
Horizon League head coaches released their 2023 Softball preseason poll and have Robert Morris as the second favorite in the league in 2023. Earing the first-place honor in the preseason poll is the defending champion Oakland, which in the poll got eight first-place votes and a total of 77 points. Robert Morris however got one first-place vote and a total of 68 points as part of the preseason poll.
colonialsportsnetwork.com
Abraham Lopez Joins Men’s Soccer Team as Assistant Coach
After being named head coach in December, Jonathan Potter announced that Abraham Lopez has been named assistant coach for RMU men’s soccer this afternoon. Lopez is a native of Caracas, Venezuela, who comes to the Colonials after being the assistant men’s soccer coach this past year at Presbyterian College. Potter also joined the squad from Presbyterian, so he is no stranger to Lopez.
