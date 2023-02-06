ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Microsoft ‘to launch Bing artificial intelligence tomorrow’ just hours after Google ChatGPT rival in AI tech war

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29obRB_0kfyTWAT00

MICROSOFT is rumored to be teaming up with an infamous AI chatbot to take on Google.

Google just announced its own rival to the AI chatbot ChatGPT in the form of a hyper-intelligent bot called Bard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2h7S_0kfyTWAT00
ChatGPT is said to be a big rival for Google Credit: AFP

Bard was unveiled today by Google chief Sundar Pichai, who described AI as "the most profound technology we are working on today".

Experts suspect Microsoft will reveal something similar tomorrow at a special press event at its Redmond headquarters on February 7.

However, Microsoft already has a partnership with OpenAI, which created ChatGPT.

It's rumored that Microsoft's Bing search engine will be integrating ChatGPT in a move that could rival Google.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v7JzR_0kfyTWAT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xbGWp_0kfyTWAT00

AI experts have already suggested that ChatGPT is a huge threat to Google and could be the end of the platform.

AI expert and senior research analyst at IDC, Jack Vernon, exclusively told The U.S. Sun: "I think there are some businesses that are really going to be threatened by this [ChatGPT] in a massive way.

"One of which, actually, is Google. So, about 60 percent of Google’s revenue still comes from advertising on its search engine and I think what could happen very quickly is that say 40 percent of people, instead of using Google, are just using ChatGPT most of the time to answer questions.

"You can get the right answer, not a list of 20 random websites that have paid to be at the top of the list.

"It’s very counter to their business model and actually I think the experience of ChatGPT is potentially a lot more efficient and faster and some people could get used to that very quickly."

Microsoft has remained tight-lipped about the rumors for now.

According to The Verge, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will “share some progress on a few exciting projects" at the event tomorrow.

Microsoft recently extended its partnership with OpenAI in a $10billion deal so it's likely that could be mentioned.

Comments / 0

Related
aiexpress.io

The ‘race starts today’ in search as Microsoft reveals new OpenAI-powered Bing, ‘copilot for the web’

The “race begins right this moment” in search, mentioned Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, at a particular occasion right this moment at Microsoft headquarters in Redmond, Washington. “We’re going to maneuver quick,” he added, as the corporate announced a reimagined Bing search engine, Edge net browser and chat powered by OpenAI’s ChatGPT and generative AI.
WASHINGTON STATE
Futurism

Microsoft Appears to Have Accidentally Launched New Bing With ChatGPT Functionality

After reports that Microsoft had plans to integrate OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot into its Bing search engine, we may have now gotten an unintentional sneak peek. According to The Verge, it appears an early version of the chatbot integration accidentally went live on Bing, before disappearing almost as quickly as it cropped up.
Motley Fool

Down 45%, Is Amazon Stock a Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunity?

In 2022, Amazon stock suffered its sharpest decline in more than two decades, and the company reported its first full-year loss since 2014. High inflation will likely be a serious headwind for Amazon in the near term, but the company has plenty of room to grow its business in the long run.
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
WASHINGTON STATE
TechSpot

Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
CNET

Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation

Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
morningbrew.com

Google lost $100b after its AI made a factual error in a demo

Still don’t believe that generative AI is breaking new ground? When was the last time you saw a human make a $100 billion mistake? Google showed off its answer to ChatGPT-infused Bing this week and things went…worse than expected. In an advertisement Google released on Monday touting its...
The Oregonian

ChatGPT-like tech coming to Microsoft search engine Bing

Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. The revamping of Microsoft’s second-place search engine could give the software giant a head start against other tech companies in capitalizing...
WASHINGTON STATE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy