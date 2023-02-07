ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State

NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

37th annual NEN Youth Basketball Tournament approaching in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local basketball tournament is returning for its 37th year in northeast Nebraska. The 2023 NEN Youth Basketball Tournament is being held at the Norfolk YMCA on Feb. 25 or Feb. 26. Boys and girls from grades 4th to 8th get to compete at the top facilities...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee

KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
COLUMBUS, NE
thewayneherald.com

King (and Queen) pins bring home titles

LINCOLN — Anyone care to argue as to where the bowling capital of Nebraska happens to be?. After Tuesday night, there shouldn’t be any more discussion about it — it’s right here in Wayne. The Wayne High bowling teams showed the rest of the state how...
WAYNE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month

MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
MADISON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
NORFOLK, NE
kscj.com

FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA

A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
LAUREL, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Pierce's Ben Brahmer makes SportsCenter's Top 10 with circus shot

PIERCE, Neb. -- Iowa State football commit Ben Brahmer is back in the news after his circus shot to cap off a fast break made the list on SportsCenter's Top 10. The falling lay-up lob slotted in at #6 in the top 10 list released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. "Got...
PIERCE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man

NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests

STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
NORFOLK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man arrested following reckless driving call

KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
KNOX COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County

STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
NORFOLK, NE
thebestmix1055.com

DCSO investigates Logan View threat

At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
norfolkneradio.com

Elkhorn Paving awarded contract for various concrete improvements

NORFOLK - A local contracting company was awarded an improvement contract during Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting. Elkhorn Paving Construction was awarded the 2022-23 Concrete Improvements project after being the only one that provided a bid for the project. City engineer Steve Rames says the project will focus mainly on several areas in the south central part of the city, along with some around Skyview Park as well.
NORFOLK, NE

