Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Pink Panthers make history in the Sunshine State
NORFOLK, Neb. -- “An experience we’ll remember forever,” said Norfolk dance coach Molly Meysenburg. The Norfolk Pink Panthers recently took a trip to the East Coast to compete in the Universal Dance Association’s National Dance Competition in Orlando, Fla. The Panthers were one of 18 teams...
News Channel Nebraska
37th annual NEN Youth Basketball Tournament approaching in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local basketball tournament is returning for its 37th year in northeast Nebraska. The 2023 NEN Youth Basketball Tournament is being held at the Norfolk YMCA on Feb. 25 or Feb. 26. Boys and girls from grades 4th to 8th get to compete at the top facilities...
News Channel Nebraska
City of Columbus, Centro Hispano chosen to participate in select worldwide program
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Two Columbus entities became two of 16 recipients from across the world to participate in a worldwide exchange for rural communities. The City of Columbus and Centro Hispano were chosen by Welcoming America to participate in its Rural Welcoming Communities Exchange. As part of the program, the...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast’s Nelson selected to serve on committee
KEARNEY, Neb. – The precision agriculture trainer at Northeast Community College has been selected to serve on a committee affiliated with a state farm advocacy organization. Courtney Nelson joined more than 200 young farmers, ranchers, and agribusiness professionals from across the state in Kearney recently to gain valuable insights...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
thewayneherald.com
King (and Queen) pins bring home titles
LINCOLN — Anyone care to argue as to where the bowling capital of Nebraska happens to be?. After Tuesday night, there shouldn’t be any more discussion about it — it’s right here in Wayne. The Wayne High bowling teams showed the rest of the state how...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
News Channel Nebraska
NE Nebraska vet clinic raising awareness for national spay/neuter month
MADISON, Neb. -- A veterinary clinic and animal shelter are teaming up to help control the animal population in northeast Nebraska. February is National Spay and Neuter Awareness Month. The Madison County Veterinary Clinic, in conjunction with the Animal Shelter of Northeast Nebraska, is holding a discounted sale for the...
News Channel Nebraska
NPD: Norfolk man arrested for third DUI
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 36-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for a third-offense DUI after being pulled over for driving without headlights. The Norfolk Police Division said that around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer did a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driving without headlights on. An officer reportedly...
Norfolk police investigating threats made over social media
Norfolk Police Division (NPD) are currently investigating an incident involving a minor making threats over social media.
News Channel Nebraska
Neligh woman arrested in Norfolk following accident
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A 21-year-old Neligh woman was arrested for a DUI and drug charge after a single-vehicle accident in Norfolk on Tuesday. The Norfolk Police Division said that, they along with Norfolk Rescue, responded to the accident at the intersection of E Benjamin Ave. and N Victory Road around 7:50 p.m.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for allegedly assaulting man with baseball bat
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk woman was arrested for assaulting another person early Wednesday morning. The Norfolk Police Division said the responded to a disturbance around 1:30 a.m. When officers got there, they said they spoke with an adult male who told them he had been assaulted by 39-year-old Lindsay...
kscj.com
FIRE DAMAGES HOME & GARAGE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA
A FIRE THURSDAY MORNING HAS CAUSED MAJOR DAMAGE TO A GARAGE ATTACHED TO A HOME IN LAUREL NEBRASKA. VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE BLAZE AT 117 7TH STREET IN LAUREL AROUND 9 A.M. AND FOUND FLAMES COMING FROM THE GARAGE. A LAUREL FIRE DEPARTMENT SPOKESMAN SAYS THE ROOF OF THE...
News Channel Nebraska
Pierce's Ben Brahmer makes SportsCenter's Top 10 with circus shot
PIERCE, Neb. -- Iowa State football commit Ben Brahmer is back in the news after his circus shot to cap off a fast break made the list on SportsCenter's Top 10. The falling lay-up lob slotted in at #6 in the top 10 list released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. "Got...
norfolkneradio.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Norfolk man
NORFOLK - A traffic stop lead to the arrest of a Norfolk man yesterday afternoon. Captain Mike Bauer said police stopped a vehicle for driving without their headlights on around 6:30 p.m. and made contact with 36-year-old Bradley Miller. During the encounter, police discovered that Miller’s license was under revocation and took him into custody.
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk man pleads guilty to meth possession in Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man recently convicted of theft has pleaded guilty to a meth-related charge. 36-year-old Zachary Price, of Norfolk, will be sentenced in April after entering a guilty plea on Monday in Stanton County District Court. Price pleaded guilty to a charge of meth possession...
thebestmix1055.com
DCSO investigates Logan View threat
At about 9 Wednesday morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a potential threat that was made on social media pertaining to Logan View Public Schools. School officials contacted authorities as soon as they were made aware of the situation. An investigation was conducted that determined the threat to be credible. Officials said, however, that there is no danger to the public or any students at Logan View.
norfolkneradio.com
Elkhorn Paving awarded contract for various concrete improvements
NORFOLK - A local contracting company was awarded an improvement contract during Monday’s Norfolk City Council meeting. Elkhorn Paving Construction was awarded the 2022-23 Concrete Improvements project after being the only one that provided a bid for the project. City engineer Steve Rames says the project will focus mainly on several areas in the south central part of the city, along with some around Skyview Park as well.
Comments / 0