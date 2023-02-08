Read full article on original website
Eastern Conference powerhouse a 'leading contender' for Luke Schenn
No matter the scale, the Boston Bruins intend to add to a formidable group of defensemen. The Fourth Period reported that Boston has “explored the price tag” on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn. Additionally, the Nation Network’s Nick Alberga called them a “leading contender” to acquire Schenn if the Canucks decide to trade him, along with the Calgary Flames.
Arms Race In The East Is On; When Will Bruins Join In?
The arms race is on in the East as teams not named the Boston Bruins continue to be involved in blockbuster moves on the NHL trade market. Will the Bruins answer and make an impact move themselves before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. The New York Rangers became the...
DALLAS STARS FAN CHALLENGES SOMEONE DURING GAME AND GETS EXACTLY WHAT HE ASKED FOR (VIDEO)
This video could be called the exact definition of 'f--k around and find out'. Reporter @JeremyChuggs on Twitter noted that he attended his first Dallas Stars game of the season Wednesday night, and witnessed a Stars fan challenge a much larger one in the stands. It didn't end well for him.
Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked
The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
Boston Bruins 2023 Trade Deadline Preview
One of the biggest stories of the 2022-23 NHL season through the first nearly four months has been the Boston Bruins. Expected to struggle out of the gate missing their leading scorer from last season and two of their top-four defensemen, they have far exceeded expectations through the first 51 games, they are doing it at a historic pace. At their All-Star Break, they have an NHL-best 39-7-5 record.
Boys Basketball – Comfortable Win Puts the Rams into the Next Round of the County Tournament
ROSELLE, NJ – Isaiah Fuller put up 28 points to help 11th seed Roselle take down 14th seed Cranford in the preliminary round of the Union County Tournament. The boys outscored their opponent 76-52 to secure their spot in the next round, where they will face 6th seed Union. It will be the first time this season these two teams will face each other. Roselle is having a great season sitting at the top of their division with a 19-3 record. This talented team is looking to make it to the 2nd round of the tournament, which has eluded them in quite some time. The winner will go on to face 3rd seed Linden who received a bye all the way to the quarterfinals. Roselle will travel to Union for the matchup that will take place on Thursday, February 9 at 5:30 p.m.
TRIO OF TEAMS LINKED TO DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG
The Pacific Division basement dwellers, Anaheim, are expected to be active in the weeks leading up to the National Hockey League's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Among the names that could be moved are defenceman John Klingberg, who is a pending unrestricted free agent after signing a one-year deal with the Ducks last summer.
Flyers place former first-round pick on waivers
The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Kieffer Bellows on waivers today, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. This is his third stint of the season. Bellows cleared on Dec. 2 but has spent enough time on the NHL roster to need them again before being assigned to the minor leagues.
HS Boys Basketball: Caprio Hot Start Lifts Wood-Ridge to 57-39 Victory
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ – Owen Caprio hit four three-pointers to lead Wood-Ridge to a 19-5 first quarter lead en route to a 57-39 win over Emerson Thursday afternoon in a NJIC non-divisional game on Thursday in Wood-Ridge. It was the sixth straight victory for the Blue Devils, Caprio, who finished with a game-high 19 points, had 14 in the first quarter to get the Blue Devils off to their hot start. The Blue Devils extended their lead to 32-12 at halftime. Eric Barton had 16 and Ryan Lagrasta added 10 points for the Blue Devils, who improved to 10-12 on the season.
REPORT: OUTDOOR HOCKEY COULD BE COMING TO FLORIDA NEXT SEASON
Just over one week from now, the NHL will hold the 2023 Stadium Series in Raleigh (North Carolina) as the Hurricanes take on the Washington Capitals. Planning for these types of events take a while and it appears that the NHL already has the location for the next edition of the Stadium Series.
Prairie, Kendrick Girls Basketball Teams Advance to State
The Prairie Pirates and the Kendrick Tigers advance to the State Tournament. Gianna Cefalu has the highlights from both games.
PREDATORS PROSPECT YAROSLAV ASKAROV FINDS UNIQUE WAY TO CELEBRATE 45-SAVE VICTORY (VIDEO)
The Milwaukee Admirals took on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday evening, a game that ended with the former taking the two points in the shootout. Following the shootout, Nashville Predators prospect Yaroslav Askarov found a unique way to celebrate his 45-save victory. The 20-year-old grabbed the crossbar of the net, laid down on his back and began to imitate a bench press before getting back up and celebrating with his teammates.
NHL Rumors: New York Rangers – Filip Chytil, Vladimir Tarasenko and some cheaper trade options
Cozens’ extension may complicate Filip Chytil extension talks. Some cheaper options for the Rangers. Larry Brooks of the NY Post: The Buffalo Sabres extending Dylan Cozens to a seven-year contract extension with a $7.1 million salary cap hit likely made things tougher for the New York Rangers to extend arbitration-eligible Filip Chytil.
CIF Boys’ Basketball: Wilson Advances To Quarterfinals For First Time Since 2008
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009. Wilson senior Sean Oliver said, “It was hell,” to miss the last seven games of the regular season due to injury. “I love being out here with my boys,” he said. “I...
OILERS HEAD COACH MAKES HILARIOUS SLIP-UP IN POST-GAME PRESSER
No one's perfect. We all make mistakes, especially when speaking. Trying to articulate is an easier said than done sort of thing, even more so when one has a lot on their mind. NHL coaches have a ton on their plates, so when they appear before media they are prone...
RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS
Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Durfee boys basketball snaps Dartmouth's win streak, keeps playoff hopes alive
FALL RIVER — The Durfee boys basketball team was fighting for their playoff lives against red-hot, league opponent Dartmouth. Needing two wins in their last five games to clinch a berth in the state tournament, Alexis Montilla and the Hilltoppers brought their game faces on Friday night. "We still have a chance for this...
