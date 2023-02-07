Read full article on original website
Tigers set for road rematch with Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's basketball is back on the road for the first time in more than two weeks when the Tigers make the cross-state trek to Tuscaloosa for a rivalry rematch with Alabama. Game time is 4 p.m. CT Sunday at Coleman Coliseum. It's the second meeting...
Auburn T&F close strong at Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge
Clemson, SC. – On the second and final day of the Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge, the Auburn track and field program had a strong finish, recording 14 personal bests and three school all-time top 10 marks. The 4x400m relay team of sisters Arianna Sharpe and Amirah...
No. 21 Tigers bounce back to split Saturday doubleheader
CLEARWATER, Fla. – After coming up just short in its comeback bid against Pitt, No. 21 Auburn softball (3-1) bounced back for its third shutout victory of opening weekend, topping Indiana to split Saturday's doubleheader at Eddie C. Moore Complex. Falling behind by six, Auburn scored five unanswered runs...
No. 5 Auburn scores season-high 197.750 to win top 10 matchup vs. No. 9 LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – Sophomore Sunisa Lee scored a 10 on bars and No. 5 Auburn excelled on floor, scoring a season high to win a top 10 matchup vs. No. 9 LSU 197.750-197.500 Friday at Neville Arena. "We're proving that we're a 198 team if we can put all...
Auburn welcomes in No. 3 Alabama, College GameDay for AUTLIVE game
AUBURN, Ala. – Last year, when Auburn hosted Alabama, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 in the country. The Jungle camped out prior to the game. The atmosphere was electric. And Auburn put up a 100 spot on its in-state rival to run away with the win. Alabama. Feb....
Pitching staff shines as No. 21 Auburn shuts out opening day foes
CLEARWATER, Fla. – With early run support at the plate, No. 21 Auburn softball's pitching staff powered the Tigers to a pair of shut out victories over St. John's and Fordham at the Eddie C. Moore Complex to open the 2023 season. First-inning scoring in both contests took pressure...
Tigers fall to No. 11 Ohio State in first day of ITA National Indoor Championship
SEATTLE, Wash. – No. 13 Auburn fell to No. 11 Ohio State on Friday during the first round of the ITA National Indoor Championship in Seattle by a 4-0 final score. "Ohio State was the better team today," Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said after the match. "I liked our intent, we were doing the right things and earning what we wanted, our execution just wasn't quite good enough. As the leader of this program, it is entirely my responsibility to prepare our team to capitalize and sprint through the finish line. Our time in Seattle is just beginning and one thing I know for certain is that we coach the most resilient team here."
Soccer adjusts spring schedule
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer has announced a change to the final game of its spring exhibition schedule. Originally slated to face Alabama, the Tigers will now travel to Tallahassee, Florida and play Florida State April 22 at 1 p.m. CT. Auburn made the trip to Tallahassee last fall...
Top 10 match up awaits No. 5 Auburn as the Tigers host No. 9 LSU
AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team is set to host No. 9 LSU on Friday, February 10, in Neville Arena. The top 10 match up will be televised on SEC Network with first vault coming at 7:30 p.m. CT. "It's an exciting time to be a...
No. 21 softball opens season at NFCA Leadoff Classic
AUBURN, Ala. – Returning a loaded roster that features a pair of preseason All-Southeastern Conference honorees, No. 21 Auburn softball opens the 2023 season in familiar territory at the Eddie C. Moore Complex at Clearwater, Florida, competing in five games at the NFC Leadoff Classic. Auburn opens season against...
Tigers to begin play at ITA National Women’s Indoor Championship on Friday
SEATTLE, Wash. – After earning their spot by defeating both UCSB and No. 23 UCF during ITA Kickoff Weekend at home, Auburn is set to compete in the ITA National Women's Indoor Championship beginning on Friday. The Tigers' first opponent will be 11th ranked Ohio State at 11:00 a.m. CT.
Sixty-nine student-athletes named to Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
AUBURN, Ala. – A total of 69 Auburn student-athletes earned a selection to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the conference office announced Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of cross country, football, soccer and volleyball. It is based on grades from the 2022 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.
Track and Field head to Tiger Paw Invite and Music City Challenge
AUBURN, Ala. – After a break from competition this past weekend, the Auburn track and field team will split the squad between the Tiger Paw Invite in Clemson, South Carolina and Music City Challenge in Nashville, Tennessee this weekend. Action from the Clemson Indoor Track begins Friday at 10:00...
'Still life to live': Grandfather of Auburn's Cardwell AUTLIVES cancer
AUBURN, Ala. – Dylan Cardwell has always been a fan favorite at Auburn. Whether he’s taking his shirt off on the jumbotron at football games or chest bumping fans during basketball games, he’s always having fun and bringing joy to others. His grandfather, Thomas Johnson, is the...
Auburn takes down Old Dominion for first dual match road victory of the season
NORFOLK, Va. – Auburn men's tennis recorded their first dual match road victory of the 2023 season on Friday with a 5-2 win over Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia. The win improves the Tigers' record to 6-2. "Glad to get the win today," Auburn head coach Bobby Reynolds said after his team's win. "We battled through some ups and downs on the doubles court, but ultimately found our concentration and confidence late in the match to solidify the doubles point.
Black History Month: Catching up with Ronda Brooks Black
Follow along this February as Auburn soccer catches up with some of its most notable and successful alumnae as we celebrate Black History Month. Next to take the field is Ronda Brooks Black, an NSCAA All-American and the 2006 SEC Defender of the Year. Q: Why did you choose to...
