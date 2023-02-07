SEATTLE, Wash. – No. 13 Auburn fell to No. 11 Ohio State on Friday during the first round of the ITA National Indoor Championship in Seattle by a 4-0 final score. "Ohio State was the better team today," Auburn head coach Caroline Lilley said after the match. "I liked our intent, we were doing the right things and earning what we wanted, our execution just wasn't quite good enough. As the leader of this program, it is entirely my responsibility to prepare our team to capitalize and sprint through the finish line. Our time in Seattle is just beginning and one thing I know for certain is that we coach the most resilient team here."

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO