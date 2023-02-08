Read full article on original website
Skybox Security Closes $50M Financing
Skybox Security, a San Jose, CA-based firm which makes a speciality of Safety Coverage and Vulnerability Administration, raised $50M in funding. The spherical was led by CVC Progress Funds, Pantheon, and J.P. Morgan. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress and increase operations. Led...
Tioga Cardiovascular Closes $30M Series A Financing
Tioga Cardiovascular, a Los Gatos, CA-based firm that goals to redefine structural coronary heart valve alternative, raised $30M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Cormorant Asset Administration, with participation from The Capital Partnership, AMED Ventures, the PA MedTech VC Fund, and Shifamed angel buyers. The corporate intends...
Stratus Materials Raises $12M in Series A Financing
Stratus Materials, a Pittsburgh, PA-based developer and producer of cathode energetic supplies for lithium-ion batteries, raised $12M in Collection A funding (in mid-2022). The spherical was led by Breakthrough Power Ventures (BEV) with participation from DNS Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up progress...
Mawari Raises $6.5M in Seed Funding
Mawari, a San Jose, CA-based firm offering XR streaming know-how, raised $6.5M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Blockchange Ventures and Decasonic, with participation from Abies Ventures, Accord Ventures, Anfield Ltd., Outlier Ventures, and Primal Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase its...
CFEX Closes Seed Funding – FinSMEs
CFEX, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based decarbonization platform, raised an undisclosed quantity in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Accurant Worldwide. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up the roll-out of its merchandise to assist enterprises worldwide to realize Web Zero.
Moonfare Raises $15M Extension of Series C Financing
Moonfare, a Berlin, Germany-based supplier of a digital personal fairness funding platform, has capped the extension of its Sequence C financing spherical at c.a. $15m. This brings the whole capital raised within the Sequence C funding spherical to over $130m from Perception Companions. With the extension of the Sequence C...
Clearsense Raises $50M in Series D Funding
Clearsense, a Jacksonville, FL-based healthcare analytics agency, raised $50M in Sequence D funding. The spherical was led by HealthQuest Capital with participation from Well being Catalyst Capital and UPMC Enterprises. Together with the increase, Clearsense welcomes new board member, Anthony Williams, accomplice at HealthQuest. The corporate intends to make use...
Vault Raises $4M in Series A Funding
Vault, a New York-based supplier of a Digital Music Collectible (DMC) format, raised $4M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $13M, was led by Placeholder VC, with participation from current buyers AlleyCorp, Bullpen Capital, and Everblue Administration. The corporate intends to make use of the...
Regie.ai Closes A-Round Funding With Additional $6M; Total To $20.8M
Regie.ai, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a generative AI software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that streamlines enterprise organizations’ content material creation workflows, raised a further $6M from Khosla Ventures. This introduced the Collection A spherical to $20.8M, led by Basis Capital, and Scale Enterprise Companions. Based by Dr. Srinath Sridhar...
VulnCheck Raises $3.2M in Seed Funding
VulnCheck, a Lexington, MA-based vulnerability intelligence firm, raised $3.2M in Seed funding. The spherical was led by Sorenson Ventures with participation from In-Q-Tel, Lux Capital, Aviso Ventures, Dave Cole, and Oliver Friedrichs. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend hiring and bolster product growth. Based in...
181travel Raises €2.5M in Funding
181travel, a Cagliari, Italy-based journey expertise startup, raised €2.5M in funding. The spherical was led by CDP Enterprise Capital SGR with its Fondo Italia Enterprise II – Fondo Imprese Sud, Primo Ventures SGR with its Barcamper Ventures and Sefea Impression SGR. The corporate intends to make use of...
Cirba Solutions Receives USD50M Investment from Marubeni
Cibra Solutions, a Charlotte, NC-based supplier of battery administration and supplies processor for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory manufacturing scrap, acquired USD50M funding from Marubeni. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to broaden its operational presence addressing the wants of the market to create a sustainable closed loop...
Enghouse Systems Acquires Navita
Enghouse Systems (TSX: ENGH), a Markham, Canada-based publicly traded firm, acquired Navita, a Sao Paolo, Brazil-based supplier of SaaS primarily based Enterprise Mobility Administration options. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Enghouse will develop its choices. Navita presents a complete suite of merchandise targeted on...
Uniify RaiseS €3M in Seed Funding
Uniify, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based supplier of a platform to automate monetary buyer onboarding, raised €3m in seed funding. The spherical was led by Folks Ventures, Ahead VC, and Spring Capital with participation from public.com founders Jannick Malling and Leif Abraham, in addition to the founding father of Vivino Heini Zachariassen.
Reshape Bio Raises $8.1M in Funding
Reshape Biotech, a Copenhagen, Denmark-based supplier of an built-in {hardware} and software program platform digitizing microbiology experiments, raised $8.1M in funding. The spherical was led by ACME Capital, with participation from FundersClub, Y Combinator, Nicholas Francis and Per Falholt. As well as, ACME Capital Associate, Christian Tang-Jespersen, joins Reshape’s Board of Administrators.
Earth & Beyond Ventures Launches With $125M
Earth & Beyond Ventures, a Tel Aviv, Israel-based early-stage enterprise agency, launched with $125M to again Israeli DeepTech and Area startups. Backers included Corning Inc., a worldwide supplies and manufacturing firm and a 50-year provider of supplies and merchandise to NASA, Japanese electronics big Kyocera Corp (KYOCY.PK), international producer of digital connectivity parts Samtec, Inc. and Spacecom (SCC.TA), the Israeli satellite tv for pc communication companies and options supplier.
Rebellyous Foods Raises $9.5M in Equity Funding
Rebellyous Foods, a Seattle, WA-based meals manufacturing know-how firm making plant primarily based meat, raised $9.5M in Fairness funding. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct its manufacturing know-how. Led by Christie Lagally, founder and CEO, Rebellyous Meals is a meals manufacturing know-how firm working to...
Simple HealthKit Raises $8M in Series A Funding
Simple HealthKit, a Fremont, CA-based healthcare platform that builds and delivers diagnostics, remedy and follow-up care, raised $8m in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings complete funding thus far to $12M, was led by Initialized Capital with participation from Kleiner Perkins, Kapor Capital and Quest Enterprise Companions. The corporate...
Data observability startup Acceldata raises $50M to fix enterprise data issues
Enterprise knowledge observability platform supplier Acceldata has raised $50 million in collection C funding, because the demand for high-performance knowledge observability continues to develop throughout enterprises. Knowledge is essential to enterprise success, however an industry-wide effort to take advantage of so-called Massive Knowledge know-how utilizing Hadoop and associated tooling got...
Marker Learning Raises $15M in Series A Funding
Marker Learning, a New York-based supplier of distant studying and a focus incapacity providers, raised $15M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Richard Branson’s Virgin Group, Main Ventures, Distinction Companions, Operator Companions, Night time Ventures, Danny Inexperienced and Jewell Loyd. The...
