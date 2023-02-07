ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Houston vs. Tulsa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the #3 Houston Cougars since Dec. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a defeat.
TULSA, OK
fbschedules.com

2023 Michigan Panthers schedule announced

The 2023 Michigan Panthers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL. The Michigan Panthers kickoff the second season of the USFL on Sunday, April 16, 2023 against the Houston Gamblers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will begin at 12:00pm ET. Michigan’s first home contest...
MEMPHIS, TN
KHOU

Houston needs volunteers for the 2023 Final Four

HOUSTON — When the sports world turns its attention to Houston for the Final Four, the remaining top teams will be hard at work, while thousands of rabid fans will be hard at play. At the same time, the group of volunteers Final Four volunteer manager Mackenzie Skrla is...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring

HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
HOUSTON, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas

Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West

This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp

HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston

Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
HOUSTON, TX
wuwf.org

Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump

A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?

The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy