More Defendants Charged In $50 Million Tire Ponzi SchemeTaxBuzzDallas, TX
Shaq Wants You to Join His All-Star Team at Big ChickenTom HandyHouston, TX
Generous Couple Makes Historic $22 Million Donation to Houston OperaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
gallerysports.com
For Houston Cougars basketball, extra days off are a good reset ahead of final season stretch
The Houston Cougars basketball team has racked up a lot of miles over the past three weeks. Since UH traveled east to New Orleans to face off against Tulane on Jan. 17, the Cougars have traveled a total of 6,976 miles, played six games, and practiced numerous times in the 22-day span.
CBS Sports
Houston vs. Tulsa: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane haven't won a game against the #3 Houston Cougars since Dec. 29 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. The Golden Hurricane and Houston will face off in an American Athletic battle at 8 p.m. ET at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be strutting in after a victory while Tulsa will be stumbling in from a defeat.
fbschedules.com
2023 Michigan Panthers schedule announced
The 2023 Michigan Panthers schedule has officially been announced by the USFL. The Michigan Panthers kickoff the second season of the USFL on Sunday, April 16, 2023 against the Houston Gamblers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn. The game will begin at 12:00pm ET. Michigan’s first home contest...
Houston needs volunteers for the 2023 Final Four
HOUSTON — When the sports world turns its attention to Houston for the Final Four, the remaining top teams will be hard at work, while thousands of rabid fans will be hard at play. At the same time, the group of volunteers Final Four volunteer manager Mackenzie Skrla is...
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mattress Mack comes out against legalization of sports betting in Texas
Mattress Mack, whose given name is Jim McIngvale, is one of the most well-known sports gamblers around, has come out with statements opposing legalization of sports betting in his home state of Texas. The Houston businessman, according to the Houston Chronicle, put it this way: “All that glitters is not...
gallerysports.com
WATCH: Kelvin Sampson reacts to No. 2 Houston Cougars’ big win over Tulsa
The Houston Cougars basketball team defeated Tulsa, 80-42, on Wednesday night at Fertitta Center. Check out what head coach Kelvin Sampson said after the game.
Kirsten West Savali Among Houston’s Top 50 ‘Women We Admire’ In Leadership
Sometimes the woman you admire is in your own camp.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Black Rodeo in Texas and the ‘forgotten man’ of the West
This year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo gets underway Feb. 28. In 2022, nearly 2.5 million people visited the nearly month-long event. Of course, it’s not the only rodeo Texas is known for. literally wrote the book on the history of Black rodeo in Texas. It’s called Black Rodeo...
cw39.com
BEST 25-cent chicken wings in Houston, according to Yelp
HOUSTON (KIAH) Love hot wings? How about the BEST wings at the lowest price in H-town? If you’re looking for the best deal for the big game, we found them! Yelp has listed the 10 BEST $0.25 wings in Houston. Here is that list of where to get the most bang for your “cluck.”
Our Story, Our History | Preserving Black history in Houston's Fourth Ward
HOUSTON — The Fourth Ward in Houston is sometimes called the "Mother Ward." In it, you'll find the African-American Library at the Gregory School. It's a building with a long history and many stories to tell. The galleries that line the hallways are filled with photos that capture moments...
Eater
The Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Say what you will about the corny candy hearts, the candlelight dinners, and the “Be mine” love notes tucked in oversized bouquets — Valentine’s Day is a great excuse to spend a romantic meal with your significant other, but so is any other day of the year.
ABC 13 anchor Rita Garcia makes surprise appearance on 'Good Day LA'
The morning anchor took a moment to congratulate her former co-anchor on retiring.
wuwf.org
Law school renamed after Florida civil rights attorney Ben Crump
A South Florida school has become only the second law school in the nation to bear the name of a Black attorney, and the first named after a practicing attorney. The first was the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, a part of Texas Southern University in Houston. The second is now The Benjamin L. Crump College of Law at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens.
cw39.com
This tiny Houston restaurant & market is the most historic fast food place in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) – History can be found in books, museums, podcasts, and more of the same, but restaurants hold history that you can consume, taste and enjoy time and time again. So, we all know that America’s obsession with fast food will never end, and it’s helpful for everyone...
defendernetwork.com
New district names for Houston’s historic neighborhoods?
The City of Houston is trying to find another way to preserve the history of some of its neighborhoods. The city’s planning and development department is proposing the city add what’s known as a Conservation District to its Preservation Ordinance. City council approved on Wednesday to set a...
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
Body of missing Houston mechanic found in neighborhood drainage ditch, family says
HOUSTON — A Houston mechanic that had been missing for weeks was found dead Sunday, his family says. Editors note: The main video in this story is a previous report when Joseph Leviege's car was found. Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, was reported missing after he was last seen on...
