Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Related
readfrontier.org
In Oklahoma City, a progressive faces a moderate challenger after protesting police funding and economic development
When Jo Beth Hamon first moved to Oklahoma City, she started riding the bus and noticed a lot of problems — it didn’t run on Sundays and she’d often get dropped off in places with no sidewalks. “I was like, ‘who does this stuff? Who do I...
city-sentinel.com
Marek Cornett Offers Results, Not Rhetoric for Ward Six
Valentines Day, February 14, is also Election Day for Oklahoma City Municipal voters. Oklahoma City’s Ward Six contest between Marek Cornett and Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon has proved heated. JoBeth Hamon is commonly known for outspoken stances on social issues. However, she has not backed her words with votes. Reviewing...
Lawyer recommends district off hook for water break damages
On Thursday, Logan County homeowners met with water board members for the first time since dozens of water heaters in or near the same neighborhood burst or had valve-issues around the same time earlier this week.
One critical after Oklahoma City trailer fire
One person is critical after a trailer fire in Oklahoma City Friday evening.
KOCO
Firefighters have issues getting to, battling flames at OKC sports complex
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Fire Department is investigating after a building at a sports complex sparked up in flames Friday morning. A fire inside a metal shed at Boomer Sports Complex near I-240 and Sunnylane Road should have been an easy task to tackle for firefighters, but that wasn't the case when they got the call.
Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson (District 3) Announces Administration Hires
Myles Davidson, Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3, is proud to announce the hiring of two members to his administration, Dawn Cash and Colton Murphy. Dawn Cash will serve as Commissioner Davidson’s Chief Deputy. According to a press release from Commissioner Davidson’s office, “Cash brings a wealth of experience, previously serving as Senior Deputy Attorney General at the Office of the Attorney General. She also has served as Vice Chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, being appointed by then-Governor Mary Fallin. Cash said she looks forward to serving District 3 in her new role. Colton Murphy joins the team as a...
Oklahoma Daily
City of Norman asks Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn to resign on account of holding dual office
Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn has been asked to step down by the City of Norman from his position after being found to be potentially illegally holding dual office. On Jan. 3, Lynn was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge. City Attorney Kathryn Walker hired the Spencer Fane LLP law firm to further investigate the legality of Lynn’s positions, and they determined that Lynn had effectively vacated his council seat by accepting the judgeship, according to an opinion obtained by OU Daily.
Metro Pastor, Musician Leading 'Realizing The Dream' Tour At Oklahoma History Center
Oklahoma City metro Pastor Derrick Scobey and musician Jabee will lead a tour through the “Realizing the Dream” exhibit at the Oklahoma History Center for Black History Month. The tour is free for kids from 5th through 12th grade, and focuses on the African American experience exhibit. Everyone...
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
Dog Sealed Shut Inside Box Officially Joins Family Who Rescued Him
For a local dog, it's come full circle. He was found sealed shut in a wooden box and left to die. But on Friday, he officially joined the family of the person who rescued him. In late December, Feleciana Ramirez said someone told her an animal was alive inside a wooden dog house that was abandoned in a grassy area near the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City. The dog house's entrance was sealed shut with a board and screws.
KOCO
Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday
OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
KOCO
Residents say they aren’t getting help as sewage covers floors of Oklahoma City apartments
OKLAHOMA CITY — Residents said they aren’t getting any help as sewage covers the floors of some Oklahoma City apartments. One woman’s apartment has sewage backed up in the toilet and shower. There is so much she said she feels unclean in her own home. "Frustrated, angry....
KOCO
Oklahoma City grocery store aims to help customers fighting inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Everyone is feeling the tight squeeze of inflation, especially when it comes to buying food. Now, one Oklahoma City grocery store is taking it upon itself to try and help its customers out. They are lowering prices on dozens of items to either match or beat the prices at other stores.
OKC Police Working To Identify Suspects In Connection To Assault At NW OKC Business
Oklahoma City police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in connection to an assault at a northwest Oklahoma City business. Police said the incident happened on Feb. 1 at a business near West Hefner Road and North Western Avenue. The two suspects allegedly got into...
‘We were just being played’: Handful of vendors pull out of Crossroads Mall, ownership unsure of reopening date
Crossroads Mall told KFOR in October their plan was to reopen before Christmas, but now halfway through February and they're unable to lock in a date.
KOCO
Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery
OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
Police investigating violent assault at Oklahoma City business
Authorities in Oklahoma City are seeking information on a violent assault that sent one woman to the hospital.
Devon Tower anti-abortion climber scales another skyscraper
Back in June of 2022, an anti-abortion activist, who calls himself "The Pro-Life Spiderman," made national news while scaling all 50-stories of Oklahoma City's tallest building, the Devon Tower - without a harness. Now, he's done it again in Phoenix, Arizona.
Snow Falling Across Oklahoma City Metro
Heavy snowflakes are falling across the Oklahoma City metro area Wednesday night, and they're causing some slick road conditions. News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne said the snow would last a couple of hours Wednesday night, but that once the precipitation passes, the snow will be done. News 9 Storm...
New Dog Park, Restaurant Opening Wednesday In OKC
A new dog park and restaurant, called Bar K, is opening Wednesday in Oklahoma City. It’s located near Oklahoma City and South Lincoln boulevards. News 9’s Jordan Dafnis went to Bar K during News 9 at 9 a.m. with a friend to tell us more about the new spot.
Comments / 0