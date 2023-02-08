Myles Davidson, Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3, is proud to announce the hiring of two members to his administration, Dawn Cash and Colton Murphy. Dawn Cash will serve as Commissioner Davidson’s Chief Deputy. According to a press release from Commissioner Davidson’s office, “Cash brings a wealth of experience, previously serving as Senior Deputy Attorney General at the Office of the Attorney General. She also has served as Vice Chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, being appointed by then-Governor Mary Fallin. Cash said she looks forward to serving District 3 in her new role. Colton Murphy joins the team as a...

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO