Oklahoma City, OK

city-sentinel.com

Marek Cornett Offers Results, Not Rhetoric for Ward Six

Valentines Day, February 14, is also Election Day for Oklahoma City Municipal voters. Oklahoma City’s Ward Six contest between Marek Cornett and Councilwoman JoBeth Hamon has proved heated. JoBeth Hamon is commonly known for outspoken stances on social issues. However, she has not backed her words with votes. Reviewing...
The Oklahoma City Sentinel

Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson (District 3) Announces Administration Hires

Myles Davidson, Oklahoma County Commissioner District 3, is proud to announce the hiring of two members to his administration, Dawn Cash and Colton Murphy. Dawn Cash will serve as Commissioner Davidson’s Chief Deputy. According to a press release from Commissioner Davidson’s office, “Cash brings a wealth of experience, previously serving as Senior Deputy Attorney General at the Office of the Attorney General. She also has served as Vice Chairman of the Oklahoma Tax Commission, being appointed by then-Governor Mary Fallin. Cash said she looks forward to serving District 3 in her new role. Colton Murphy joins the team as a...
Oklahoma Daily

City of Norman asks Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn to resign on account of holding dual office

Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn has been asked to step down by the City of Norman from his position after being found to be potentially illegally holding dual office. On Jan. 3, Lynn was sworn in as Wewoka Municipal Judge. City Attorney Kathryn Walker hired the Spencer Fane LLP law firm to further investigate the legality of Lynn’s positions, and they determined that Lynn had effectively vacated his council seat by accepting the judgeship, according to an opinion obtained by OU Daily.
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Dog Sealed Shut Inside Box Officially Joins Family Who Rescued Him

For a local dog, it's come full circle. He was found sealed shut in a wooden box and left to die. But on Friday, he officially joined the family of the person who rescued him. In late December, Feleciana Ramirez said someone told her an animal was alive inside a wooden dog house that was abandoned in a grassy area near the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City. The dog house's entrance was sealed shut with a board and screws.
KOCO

Loose horses cause traffic problems on I-40 Thursday

OKLAHOMA CITY — When Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to a fatal collision on Thursday morning, they found show horses loose outside of their trailer. The horses caused parts of Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City to be blocked for hours. "The operator or the owners of the truck let...
KOCO

Routine dentist appointment leads Norman woman to grim discovery

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Norman woman urged others to make a dentist's appointment after a disguised cold sore turned out to be something more. Catha Block took a routine trip to the dentist for a teeth cleaning and checkup. When the dentist noticed a small spot in her mouth, she was referred to a specialist.
