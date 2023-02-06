ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Eagle-eyed fans spot non-league footballer swiping on Tinder as team pose for bus pic – and he says it worked

By Kiro Evans
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jJoGJ_0kfyInBr00

EAGLE-EYED football fans spotted one non-league star flicking through Tinder - while he was on the team bus heading to a game.

Jay Foulston of Taunton Town perhaps should have had other things on his mind as his club headed to Eastbourne Borough on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oAJV3_0kfyInBr00
Jay Foulston was caught swiping his way through Tinder as Taunton went on the road

The National League South side were looking to make it back-to-back wins to push themselves away from the relegation zone, and posted a morale-boosting snap from the team bus on Twitter ahead of the game.

Fans quickly realised that one player who had his back to the camera and a phone in his hand was thinking about something other than football.

Foulston could be seen flicking through Tinder, the popular dating app, in the team picture.

Supporters joked about their discovery and the image quickly went viral among non-league football fans.

Taunton got involved with the fun themselves after kick-off, interrupting their factual in-game updates to tweet: "Hopefully Jay’s tinder is working its magic off the pitch whilst he does so on the pitch."

Foulston would later reply "it worked" alongside a green tick emoji.

It turned into a great day on the pitch as well as off it for the 22-year-old as Taunton romped to a 3-0 away win.

The newly-promoted club have moved up to 16th in the table but could still go further given the amount of games they have in hand.

BETTING SPECIAL - BEST SPORTS BETTING APPS IN THE UK

Postponements due to the last month's freezing weather means Taunton have only played 22 times, while Oxford City in the same division have completed 31 games.

Foulston has started all of the Peacocks league games this season as he looks to help keep the side in the division.

He joined the club from Newport County in 2020 and is a former Welsh youth international.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

David Goodwillie: Non-league side release striker ruled to have raped woman following social media outcry

Former Scotland football striker David Goodwillie has left Northern Premier League club Radcliffe after they admitted to making “a significant misstep” in signing him.Goodwillie, who was ruled by a judge at a civil court case in 2017 to have raped a woman, turned out for Radcliffe against Belper Town on Tuesday night.The club had made no announcement of his signing, and did not list the ex-Blackburn forward as one of two changes to their starting line-up on Twitter.But Goodwillie’s name appearing on the team sheet was met with an angry response on social media.Goodwillie, 33, scored a hat-trick in a...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: EPL Charges, City Pannick, Lionesses, and More...

Manchester City Women are sending seven players to represent England in the Arnold Clark Cup. The Men are getting ready to face off against Aston Villa... and the Premier League. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get you caught up. Man City fight with Premier League will cause...
msn.com

FA Cup 4th round fixtures, results, replays, dates, kickoff times and more

The FA Cup Fourth Round got off to a cracking start with Premier League champions Manchester City knocking out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the first match of the Round of 32. A goal by Nathan Ake decided the FA Cup showdown, with City gaining the upper hand ahead of...
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
BBC

Ben and Joe Wilmot: Two brothers and a chat about football and sexuality

Ben Wilmot made his professional debut for Stevenage as a 17-year-old and moved to Watford less than a year later after bids to buy him from a clutch of Premier League clubs. Since then he has enjoyed loan spells at Swansea and Italian side Udinese, along with appearances for England Under-21s, before a switch to Stoke in 2021.
BBC

New Zealand v England: Harry Brook hits five sixes in over in warm-up match

Tour match, Hamilton (day-night, day one of two) England 465: Brook 97, Lawrence 85, Root 77, Foakes 55. Harry Brook hit five sixes in an over as England warmed up for the first Test against New Zealand with typical aggression in Hamilton. Brook made 97 of the 465 all out...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy