Heritage Global And 4 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Heritage Global (HGBL), BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN), ICF International (ICFI) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
Cincinnati Financial Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.06% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Cincinnati Financial jumping 11.06% to $128.03 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.9% to $12,113.79, after two successive sessions in a row of losses, on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. Cincinnati Financial’s...
Medtronic And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Medtronic (MDT), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
The stock market just hit a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside this year
The stock market just confirmed a rare trifecta of bullish indicators that suggests big upside in 2023. The trifecta included a Santa Claus rally, positive returns in the first five trading days of the year, and a positive January. On other occasions when the bullish trifecta occurred after a bear...
How The REIT ETF Benchmarks Reacted To Fed's 0.25% Rate Hike
All in all, it was a good week for price action in the rate-sensitive real estate investment trust (REIT) sector. Worries that the Federal Reserve might take interest rates higher than expected evaporated when it announced a 0.25% hike rather than a 0.5% hike. The REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs) reached four-month highs.
Peloton Stock Over 33% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped by a staggering 33.79% in 21 sessions from $11.66 at 2023-01-23, to $15.60 at 15:43 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.81% to $11,894.40, following the last session’s upward trend. Peloton’s...
Tattooed Chef Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ: TTCF) slid by a staggering 17.58% in 5 sessions from $1.65 to $1.36 at 11:23 EST on Wednesday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 1.29% to $11,957.53, following the last session’s upward trend. Tattooed Chef’s...
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
Aspen Group Already 4% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.5% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.29% below its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Aspen Group (ASPU) rising 2.8% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
