Georgia State

Entrepreneur

3 Must-Have Dividend Stocks for 2023

January’s robust job report is raising concerns about how long the Fed will keep interest rates high. Market experts are now expecting a higher terminal interest rate. As uncertainty clouds...
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Are Better Candidates for Stock Splits in 2023 Than Amazon Was Last Year

NVR's current share price is more than twice Amazon's level when it conducted a 20-for-1 stock split in 2022. Seaboard has never split its stock, but the conglomerate's lofty share price could justify one. Booking could be an even more attractive stock-split candidate if its current momentum continues. You’re reading...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

10 Top Stocks to Buy in 2023

The market is already up so far this year, erasing part of 2022's loss. Yet shares of many good companies are still down over the past year. Now may be a great time to consider positions in some of them. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
via.news

National Oilwell Varco And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – National Oilwell Varco (NOV), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), VOC Energy Trust Units of Beneficial Interest (VOC) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t...
via.news

AI Successfully Guesses Tomorrow’s Stock Price For Crude Oil And Allstate

(VIANEWS) – Yesterday, the Innrs artificial intelligence algorithm suggested a few financial assets that would make investors a profit today. Via News is daily fact-checking an AI algorithm that aims to predict financial assets’ next session’s price and next week’s trend. Innrs provides AI-based statistical tools...
Motley Fool

2 Industrial Stocks To Buy Hand Over Fist in February

Certain industrial stocks should do well in a high-inflation environment. Lockheed Martin has been a defense contractor with the U.S. government for decades. Union Pacific is one of the sole railroad operators on the West coast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
via.news

GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
