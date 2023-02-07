CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund, Oxford Lane Capital Corp., Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Orchid Island Capital, Western Asset High Income Fund II, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Orchid Island Capital (ORC), Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX), Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (FLC) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Orchid Island Capital (ORC) 15.48% 2023-02-02 03:09:15. Western Asset High Income Fund II...
via.news
American International Group And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – American International Group (AIG), UFP Technologies (UFPT), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Walmart And 2 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Regency Centers Corporation (REG), Nuveen New York Select Tax (NXN), Walmart (WMT) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
via.news
Coinbase Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 9.02% to $63.17 at 11:39 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
via.news
PACCAR Stock Bearish By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) fell by a staggering 28.09% in 21 sessions from $101.06 at 2023-01-11, to $72.67 at 12:44 EST on Friday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.23% to $11,644.80, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. PACCAR’s...
via.news
Geo Group Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped 9.61% to $12.32 at 15:53 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.34% to $15,880.39, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
via.news
FuelCell Energy Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) fell by a staggering 15.06% in 5 sessions from $4.25 at -15.06, to $3.61 at 11:44 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences And Pembina Pipeline On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Thursday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three biggest winners today are Xenetic Biosciences, ING Group, and Niu Technologies. Rank Financial Asset Price. Premarket. Change.
via.news
Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) dropped by a staggering 15.15% in 5 sessions from $22.91 at -15.15, to $19.44 at 12:43 EST on Thursday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.35% to $11,951.78, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
Aspen Group Already 4% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.3% down. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.22, 89.37% under its 52-week high of $2.06. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) sliding 4.63% to $0.22. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
Less Than Four Hours Before The NYSE Open, ING Group Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than four hours and ING Group‘s pre-market value is already 4.25% up. ING Group’s last close was $13.66, 14.46% under its 52-week high of $15.97. The last session, NYSE finished with ING Group (ING) rising 2.02% to $13.66. NYSE fell...
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open, Niu Technologies Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Niu Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 4.23% up. Niu Technologies’s last close was $4.69, 67.29% below its 52-week high of $14.34. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Niu Technologies (NIU) rising 0.21% to $4.69. NASDAQ slid...
via.news
Virgin Galactic Stock Is 16% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) slid by a staggering 16.64% in 5 sessions from $5.97 to $4.98 at 12:41 EST on Friday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NYSE is jumping 0.14% to $15,850.86, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
NYSE FANG Bullish By 14% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE FANG (NYFANG) has been up by 14.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Thursday, 9 February, NYSE FANG (NYFANG) is $5,799.57. Regarding NYSE FANG’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 1.31% up from its 52-week low and 0.52% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 9.83% to $10.50 at 11:45 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Catalent Stock Jumps By 30% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) jumped by a staggering 30.62% in 21 sessions from $53.58 at 2023-01-27, to $69.98 at 14:33 EST on Friday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is rising 0.28% to $15,872.54, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
Criteo Stock Went Up By Over 31% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) jumped by a staggering 31.03% in 21 sessions from $27.75 at 2023-01-10, to $36.36 at 11:43 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. Criteo’s...
Comments / 0