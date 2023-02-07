Read full article on original website
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Stable Income Stream
Although the Fed is expected to go slow with rate hikes, they are not expected to end anytime soon. Moreover, the possibility of a recession cannot be ruled out yet....
The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says
The impressive year-to-date rally in the stock market is about to crumble, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank said the S&P 500 has more downside than upside between now and the end of the year due to high valuations and weak earnings growth. "The debt ceiling deadline later this year...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Won't Regret Owning in 2023
These high-yield dividend equities can deliver solid returns in 2023 and beyond.
1 Dividend Stock You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
With the market relapsing into a fresh bout of the volatility after estimate-crushing employment numbers, high dividend-yielding and fundamentally sound stock Gilead Sciences (GILD) could help investors secure a steady...
3 Dividend Stocks That Will Hold Up No Matter the Market Conditions
These stocks could boost your portfolio in bear markets and bull markets.
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
With the industry poised to rebound from last year's tumble, these seven top semiconductor stocks offer solid upside potential and dividends of up to 6%, and they are rated Buy by Wall Street analysts as well.
via.news
Medtronic And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Medtronic (MDT), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news
Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
via.news
American International Group And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – American International Group (AIG), UFP Technologies (UFPT), CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Groupon Stock Bearish Momentum With A 22% Drop In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) slid by a staggering 22.4% in 10 sessions from $9.24 at 2023-01-27, to $7.17 at 13:14 EST on Friday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.23% to $11,644.80, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
via.news
MicroStrategy Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall As Session Comes To An End On Thursday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) slid 9.16% to $250.67 at 15:28 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,810.35, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today. MicroStrategy’s last...
via.news
Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 9.83% to $10.50 at 11:45 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Geo Group Stock Jumps 9% As Session Comes To An End On Thursday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Geo Group (NYSE: GEO) jumped 9.61% to $12.32 at 15:53 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is falling 0.34% to $15,880.39, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
