Ohio State

Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool

Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock

Agree Realty now owns more than 1,800 retail properties. This net-lease REIT has consistently outperformed the Dow Jones Industrial Average on total return and yield. Its rock-solid balance sheet should fuel more portfolio and dividend growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
via.news

Medtronic And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Medtronic (MDT), Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
via.news

Nikkei 225 Bullish Momentum With A 5% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 5.01% for the last 21 sessions. At 21:09 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,486.41. Concerning Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 11.36% up from its 52-week low and 5.94% down from its 52-week high.
via.news

CBOE Bullish Momentum With A 7% Rise In The Last 24 Hours

(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 7.77% for the last session’s close. At 12:08 EST on Wednesday, 8 February, CBOE (VIX) is $20.11. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 9.12% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $18.43 and 0.6% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $19.99.
via.news

Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish By 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX) rose 9.83% to $10.50 at 11:45 EST on Thursday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat bullish trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Aspen Group Stock Is 31% Down In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) slid by a staggering 31.95% in 21 sessions from $0.34 at 2023-01-09, to $0.23 at 10:29 EST on Wednesday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 0.67% to $12,032.64, following the last session’s upward trend.
