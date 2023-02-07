ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

via.news

Coinbase Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 9.02% to $63.17 at 11:39 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
via.news

SmileDirectClub Stock Is 10% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 10.07% to $0.59 at 12:16 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
TENNESSEE STATE
via.news

Fortinet Stock Is 12% Up At Session Start Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) jumped by a staggering 12.09% to $60.28 at 10:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.9% to $12,113.79, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street

E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Entrepreneur

4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now

While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
CNBC

Chinese A.I. stocks jump on growing ChatGPT interest, state media warns of risks

Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
Motley Fool

2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life

The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool

These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday

Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
via.news

VerifyMe Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) slid 9.23% to $1.77 at 11:37 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. VerifyMe’s...
Motley Fool

1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher

Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
via.news

GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
TEXAS STATE
via.news

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped 9.49% to $0.57 at 13:58 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,690.91, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

