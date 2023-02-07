Read full article on original website
Related
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower Ahead of Powell Speech
Investors continued to grapple with Friday's strong jobs report and how it might impact the Fed's decision-making.
via.news
Coinbase Stock Bearish By 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) fell 9.02% to $63.17 at 11:39 EST on Thursday, after five sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up to now, a somewhat up trend trading session today.
via.news
SmileDirectClub Stock Is 10% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 10.07% to $0.59 at 12:16 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat positive trend trading session today.
via.news
Fortinet Stock Is 12% Up At Session Start Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) jumped by a staggering 12.09% to $60.28 at 10:24 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is rising 1.9% to $12,113.79, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up to now, an all-around positive trend exchanging session today.
Motley Fool
2 Stocks That Could Soar 38% to 42% In 2023, According to Wall Street
E-commerce and the gig economy are two industries set to thrive in the years ahead. Etsy is seeing incredible growth from pre-pandemic levels. Fiverr is investing in platform initiatives that will attract more buyers and sellers over the long term. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Semiconductor Stocks Could Rally Huge in 2023: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Favorites With Big Dividends
With the industry poised to rebound from last year's tumble, these seven top semiconductor stocks offer solid upside potential and dividends of up to 6%, and they are rated Buy by Wall Street analysts as well.
Apple vs. Microsoft vs. Amazon: Which Tech Stock Is The Best Value?
Tech stocks have recovered some lost ground in 2023. But which of the three is the best-value play: Apple, Microsoft, or Amazon? We look at the fundamentals and reach our conclusion.
4 Stocks You'll Want to Sell Now
While the Fed announced a quarter-point interest rate hike this month as expected, the central bank is far from its victory. Moreover, experts are doubting the market's strength to be...
China stocks and ETFs drop after the US shoots down suspected spy balloon, raising tensions between the economic superpowers
Chinese stocks fell after the US military this weekend shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon. China claimed the balloon was for research purposes. Stocks fell in Shanghai, Hong Kong, and New York. The "damage has been done on the geopolitical front," says BDSwiss. Chinese stocks listed in both the...
CNBC
Chinese A.I. stocks jump on growing ChatGPT interest, state media warns of risks
Shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science, an AI data resource company, rose 205% year-to-date. Hanwang Technology rose 124% and CloudWalk Technology Company rose 102%. The Shanghai Stock Exchange warned investors in a notice, "Avoid capital risks, hype, make rational decisions, and invest prudently," it said in a Tuesday filing. With...
Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks That Could Set You Up for Life
The Trade Desk will likely benefit from the growing digital ad market. Apple's tech dominance, cash reserves, and profit can't be ignored. Investors will need to be patient with the tech sector's current volatility. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
These tech stocks are exploring massive growth markets from positions of (sometimes surprising) strength.
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Are Making a Pop on Monday
Celsius Holdings got an upgrade from a Wall Street analyst. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Better Growth Stock: Nvidia vs. Apple
These companies have experienced monster stock growth over the last five and 10 years.
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) slid 9.23% to $1.77 at 11:37 EST on Thursday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 0.46% to $11,965.50, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat positive trend exchanging session today. VerifyMe’s...
Motley Fool
1 Supercharged Nasdaq Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Jumps Higher
Skyworks Solutions stock has been in fine form on the stock market in 2023, and it looks set for more. The chipmaker's reliance on Apple and the growth of the 5G smartphone market could be a catalyst for the stock. Skyworks stock is cheap right now, and investors may want...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Unmatched Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
A peak-to-trough plunge of 38% in the Nasdaq Composite is the opportune time to build stakes in these innovative businesses.
Tesla stock is having a dominant start to 2023 and retail investors are loving it
Good morning team. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Today I want to point you toward Tesla. Not that Elon Musk really needs more attention, but his company's stock warrants a look for a very successful six-week stretch. We're right on the brink of the weekend — let's not delay.
via.news
GameStop Stock Rises By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) rose by a staggering 28.82% in 21 sessions from $16.38 to $21.10 at 16:23 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.54% to $15,935.31, following the last session’s upward trend. GameStop’s last close was $21.22,...
via.news
Xenetic Biosciences Stock Went Down By Over 9% So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ: XBIO) dropped 9.49% to $0.57 at 13:58 EST on Friday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 0.84% to $11,690.91, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, up until now, a somewhat negative trend trading session today.
Comments / 0