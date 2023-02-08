ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kristen Walters

Famous food chain opening another new location in North Carolina

A famous food chain with more than 2,600 restaurant locations across the country is opening another new location this week in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will be opening its newest North Carolina location in King, according to the company's website.
KING, NC
FOX8 News

Night to Shine event held in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Night to Shine event is back, bringing together over 100 people with special needs and disabilities to celebrate a night of fun and glamour. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is being held at the Salem Baptist Church […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
MOUNT AIRY, NC
vinepair.com

Truck Crash Spills Jack Daniel’s Bottles Onto North Carolina Highway

Hundreds of Jack Daniel’s bottles spilled onto a North Carolina highway Monday night, following a tractor-trailer that overturned near an exit ramp. The large truck overturned on interstate I-40 near Greensboro, N.C. late on Feb. 6, according to local news network WXII12. A photo, captured by a North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) traffic camera overlooking the highway, displayed a massive pile of Jack Daniel’s whiskey bottles and cardboard boxes covering the interstate and nearby grassy area.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

People living near Urban Loop in Greensboro complain about noise

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been nearly a month since the last section of the Urban Loop opened in Greensboro. Homeowners living in the area are noticing it’s getting louder. Cars speeding through the area and revving their engines are what’s to blame for the noise. These homeowners tell me it happens all hours of the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTV

New manager announced at Webb Road Flea Market

ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - After more than 33 years at Webb Road Flea Market, the last 16 as manager, Lewis “Buddy” Johnson will be retiring. Johnson has been a loyal Webb Road Flea Market employee since joining soon after the market opened in 1985. “Management, staff, vendors...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews

At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem

Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Mebane man writes 2nd book, this one about fictional small town of Maybin

Retired Mebane bank CEO Rick Smith has started a new chapter in life with the publication of his first novel (and second book), Crumbs from Heaven. Smith retired from Mebane’s First Savings and Loan in December 2020, after 30 years at the helm of the family-owned company, where he had succeeded his father, Linwood Neal Smith, as president and CEO. Keeping the family tradition intact, Smith’s niece, Amy E. Cannady, has served as CEO of Mebane’s First since January 2021.
MEBANE, NC
WXII 12

German manufacturer establishes new headquarters in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ziehl-Abegg, a German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators and other equipment, will break ground Wednesday on its new facility in Winston-Salem. The company said it is investing more than $100 million into the new location and creating hundreds of new jobs. Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City

Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
HIGH POINT, NC
qcnews.com

Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford

Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Submerged car pulled from Lake Norman near Sherrills …. Authorities raised a car from the water in Lake Norman Wednesday. Waxhaw resident launches his own rideshare business. Getting around town can be a struggle for some that live in...
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
qcnews.com

Remains inside submerged Lake Norman car tied to missing Newton woman

SHERRILLS FORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A car associated with a Newton woman who went missing in 2008 was lifted from Lake Norman near Sherrills Ford Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they were called to the scene after a boater with a...
NEWTON, NC

