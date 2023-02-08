Read full article on original website
Night to Shine event held in Surry County
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Night to Shine event is back, bringing together over 100 people with special needs and disabilities to celebrate a night of fun and glamour. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is being held at the Salem Baptist Church […]
Eden Church hosts 'Night to Shine' event
EDEN, N.C. — Everyone deserves a night to feel special. Osborne Baptist Church in Eden did that for teenagers with disabilities Friday night. After a three-year hiatus, it participated in the international "Night to Shine" campaign. The event simulates a prom night experience. The kids get a red-carpet entrance,...
caswellmessenger.com
N. L. Dillard MS holds special laying of the wreath ceremony
What a grand celebration held at the Dillard House in Yanceyville on January 10th! The N.L. Dillard Middle School Laying of the Wreath Ceremony was a special honor for Nicholas Longworth Dillard, focusing on the 20th year celebration of Dillard Middle School. The attendees were delighted to witness and participate...
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
wjhl.com
Winter Storm Watches Saturday night into Sunday for the higher elevations
The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy to cloudy skies tonight with a low near 32 degrees. Saturday will start partly cloudy and cold with an increase in clouds through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 53 degrees. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for...
rhinotimes.com
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
thestokesnews.com
Calvary Christian continues adding to new school
Pastor Kevin Broyhill and longtime principal Sidney Main cut the commemorative ribbon in celebration of the new building at the beginning of the school year. Calvary Baptist Church in King broke ground on their new $5 million school in May of 2021, opened the doors to students last fall, and is building a new playground this week.
WXII 12
Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem
Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
Social Media for Good: How a Greensboro woman found her biological family through Facebook
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are millions of Facebook status updates every day and while what you post may live on there forever, it can easily be drowned out by the multitude of voices. Chaneldra Goode knows that all too well, "I've been sharing it for years ever since I...
Getting ready for the All-Star Race! North Wilkesboro Speedway shares progress pics
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above shows a North Wilkesboro Speedway construction update from December 2022. North Wilkesboro Speedway is getting ready for the All-Star Race in May. Check out the work that’s being done at the speedway. North Wilkesboro Speedway posted a video on...
OBITUARY: John Edward Wall
GREENSBORO — John Edward Wall, 60, Greensboro, formerly of Rockingham, passed on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023,at Ashley Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, 332 Mizpah Road, Rockingham. Public Viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, noon until...
Standoff at Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are trying to get a person to come out of a home on Golden Gate Drive Friday. Officers are on the scene along with Guilford County EMS, CSI unit, and the Special Response Team. Golden Gate Drive will be shut down from State Street...
alamancenews.com
Revitalization of Western Electric tops the bill at legislative breakfast
“It’s going to take millions and millions of dollars, which is pretty overwhelming for an individual investor.”– Burlington city councilman Bob Ward. “It’s been a high priority for me to move forward with some kind of activity and revitalization on that site. This project is now being reported directly to the Secretary of the U.S. Army. It has been moved to the very top of the list.”– Burlington mayor Jim Butler.
$10 'Eye Lift': Check out the before and after
GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you want to fit into your clothes better, you can watch what you eat and exercise. But for your droopy eyelids, there's no exercise or eating right that will lift those lids. So what if you could change them, lift them, with one single eye-drop? It’s called Upneeq. It’s FDA-approved to temporarily lift your lid.
City of Winston-Salem implements new Behavioral Evaluation and Response Team
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem is looking for more ways to curb violence and better serve the community. Wednesday, Forsyth County sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Junior addressed mental health in a community forum. The city is also upping mental health resources by implementing a mental health first responder...
rhinotimes.com
White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews
At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
thestokesnews.com
Sheriff issues appeal to citizens in fight against crime
Responding to the increasing number of people wanting to assist law enforcement officials and build a stronger partnership in the fight against crime, Sheriff Joey Lemons announced that Stokes County citizens are being invited to become Honorary Members of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. Membership applications go out in...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
