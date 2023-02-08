ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockney, TX

ValueWalk

Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed

WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
TEXAS STATE
KCBD

One dead in Central Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th street. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face

Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
LUBBOCK, TX
floydcountyrecord.com

Donnie Lee Turner (Flomot)

Donnie Lee Turner was born on February 4th, 1945, to William Malcolm Turner and Lola Lee (Price) Turner in Matador, TX. He Grew Up in Flomot, Texas. He graduated from Flomot High School in 1963. He married Linda (Lackey) Turner on July 2nd, 1965, at her family home in the...
MATADOR, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Catalytic convertors not as appealing to thefts, Lubbock Police say, thanks to new state law

LUBBOCK, Texas — A decline in catalytic convertor thefts over the last few months was likely related to a new state law that targets buyers, Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday. LPD saw a total of 385 reports of stolen catalytic convertors in 2022. “Catalytic converters attract thieves because they contain precious metals such as […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?

When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after reportedly hitting a pedestrian with his moped. Police responded to 19th Street and Avenue S around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in response to a crash. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. Police stated a moped, driven by...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
Talk 1340

A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale

Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
LUBBOCK, TX

