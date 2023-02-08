Read full article on original website
Good news coming soon for Lubbock County Expo Center, officials said in monthly meeting
Officials overseeing the Lubbock County Expo Center project told EverythingLubbock.com that they hope to finalize some key details within the next few weeks.
Too Kind, Too Long: Meet The Texas Nurse Who Snapped And Killed 10
Driving from my hometown of Lubbock to anywhere else on God's green earth means passing through a gauntlet of small to absolutely minuscule Texas towns. Some are quite charming, have a nice Dairy Queen or large gas station, and merit a stop for a spell to stretch my legs and pick up a diet Dr. Pepper.
KCBD
‘The kid that included everyone:’ Lubbock-Cooper dedicates bench to honor student killed in crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary honored its late student Conrad Thomlinson Tuesday afternoon, dedicating a bench to the 4th grader who was killed in a crash. The 9-year-old died in a wreck in August at the intersection of 114th and Indiana. Conrad’s mother, Joni Smith, 44, died at the hospital.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
KCBD
One dead in Central Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An investigation is underway by the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, following a shooting in the 1300 block of 35th street. The call came in just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers located a male with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he...
Long Awaited Lubbock Restaurant to Open Soon With a Familiar Face
Lubbock's Wing Shop and Taphouse (5412 Slide Suite 100, formerly Dickey's BBQ) is finally opening soon in Lubbock, according to their Facebook post:. Additionally, the restaurant will be run by someone who very well may be a familiar face to you. Former La Bella's Pizza owner Kylie Riley will be at the helm, according to a post in LBK Foodies, that also reveals some other tantalizing details:
KCBD
Texas Tech reverses DEI statement requirement after biology dept. featured in WSJ piece
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has announced a review of its hiring policies after diversity and inclusion statements required by the department of biology were featured in a Wall Street Journal opinion piece. WSJ: How ‘Diversity’ Policing Fails Science: An open-records request reveals that Texas Tech faculty penalize candidates...
floydcountyrecord.com
Donnie Lee Turner (Flomot)
Donnie Lee Turner was born on February 4th, 1945, to William Malcolm Turner and Lola Lee (Price) Turner in Matador, TX. He Grew Up in Flomot, Texas. He graduated from Flomot High School in 1963. He married Linda (Lackey) Turner on July 2nd, 1965, at her family home in the...
Catalytic convertors not as appealing to thefts, Lubbock Police say, thanks to new state law
LUBBOCK, Texas — A decline in catalytic convertor thefts over the last few months was likely related to a new state law that targets buyers, Lubbock Police Department said on Thursday. LPD saw a total of 385 reports of stolen catalytic convertors in 2022. “Catalytic converters attract thieves because they contain precious metals such as […]
Man, age 69, killed after crash and secondary collision near Lubbock
The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Lubbock man lost his life after two collisions along Highway 84 just southeast of Lubbock, Texas.
Lubbock’s new and improved Texas Roadhouse is biggest in the world
The new and improved Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock officially opened on Wednesday, and it's the biggest location in the world, the restaurant told EverythingLubbock.com.
One killed in Thursday evening stabbing, Lubbock Police said
A male was killed after a stabbing in the 6500 block of Avenue T on Thursday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
New water park coming to Lubbock? Claims gain attention on social media
Editorial note: After this story was published, EverythingLubbock.com was able to speak by phone with the owner of the proposed water park, Robert Wilbur. As the project proceeds and develops, we will continue to pursue further details.. LUBBOCK, Texas — A new Facebook page started on Tuesday with claims of a new water park in […]
everythinglubbock.com
After killing 80-year-old in crash, Lubbock man takes deal for lesser charge
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, a Lubbock man involved in a deadly 2018 Easter Sunday crash, pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. He was sentenced to two years in State Jail with credit for time already served. Douglas Sowell was one of the drivers in a crash on 19th...
Lubbock Police Department Vehicle Spotted Carrying Something Rather Strange
A Lubbock Police Department vehicle was spotted with something kind of weird attached to the front of the grille guard this morning, as it made its way down Avenue Q toward the Marsha Sharp Freeway. I'm not exactly sure what the heck was going on, or if it's honestly even legal, but it's certainly an interesting topic for speculation.
Woman accused of grabbing store employee below the belt, charged with robbery
A woman was arrested after she was accused of "squeezing" a Lubbock Walmart employee's testicles in a robbery on Thursday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
$1.2 Million for 1,500 Square Feet: Is This Lubbock Home Worth the Price?
When living towards the edges of Lubbock, it is common to find relatively small homes on very large properties. This home is a great example of that. Initially looking at the home's listing you would be shocked to see that a 1,500 square foot home is going for such a high price. However, when you look at the size of the property, the beautiful backyard, and the other structures on the land, it makes more sense.
KCBD
Police identify moped driver arrested in hit-and-run crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man has been arrested after reportedly hitting a pedestrian with his moped. Police responded to 19th Street and Avenue S around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening in response to a crash. Upon arrival, officers found one person with moderate injuries. Police stated a moped, driven by...
A Long Time Lubbock Burger Favorite Is Now For Sale
Lubbock's Samburgers (4447 34th, near Coronado High School) is for sale:. I censored the "friend" because the post's privacy was set to friends-only. I received this as a screenshot from a foodie friend but was able to confirm with Mr. Sandlin that Samburgers is indeed for sale. Samburgers is a...
Food Network says this Lubbock pizza place has the best pizza in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having the best pizza you’ve ever had is always subjective as people claim so many spots around Texas, the US, and even the world, but who truly holds on to the top spot?. The world may never know, but we have an idea of the...
