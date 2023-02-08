ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boiling Springs, NC

macaronikid.com

Monster Truckz at Carolina Speedway

Monster Truckz is coming to Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at Monster Truckz Chaos Tour at Carolina Speedway in Gastonia, NC!. Prepare for the biggest, maddest and wildest event you will ever witness. Prepare for an adrenaline-filled show featuring the most massive Monster Truckz destroying cars, flying over mind boggling jump pushing drivers and trucks to the brink of destruction!
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Snow Probabilities For Charlotte Are Increasing

It has been 379 days since Charlotte has seen at least a trace of snow. Could we break that stretch this weekend? It is possible. Not likely yet, but possible. An upper level low pressure system will move in from the west this weekend. Upper level low pressures can make for a tricky forecast. Even though surface temperatures will likely remain above freezing in Charlotte, temperatures above the surface could be below freezing. Exactly how far up the surface warm layer is will depend on if we get snow or not.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Could See It’s First Snow This Sunday

Your KISS 951 “weather nerd here!” Letting you know Charlotte could see it’s first snow this Sunday! Over the last few weeks, the people of Charlotte have been talking about the lack of snowfall in the Queen City. We haven’t had a snowless winter since records were kept going back to the 1880’s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
grovewood.com

Blue Ridge Blankets

The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WBTV

School bus crashes in Salisbury near elementary school

Access to nearby businesses is going to be maintained. WBTV is reaching out to the CMPD for more details as to what happened. One killed in stabbing on Willard St. in northwest Charlotte. Updated: 4 hours ago. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. SWAT...
SALISBURY, NC
NRVNews

Vaughn, Mark Dwayne

Mark Dwayne Vaughn, 63, of Radford, VA, born on September 19, 1959 went to be with the Lord on February 4, 2023. Mark is preceded in death by his father Harold Vaughn, his former wife and mother of his children, Ann Vaughn. Left to cherish memories of him are his...
RADFORD, VA
thestokesnews.com

Scholarships available through Stokes County Farm Bureau

Stokes County Farm Bureau is pleased to announce its academic scholarship program, available to any county resident studying for a career in agriculture. County Farm Bureau President Jimmy Dalton stated, “We believe it is Stokes County Farm Bureau’s responsibility to financially assist local students pursuing an agriculture related college degree. Now more than ever, we need people with the skills and education to help provide the food and fiber needs of a growing world population. I encourage all Stokes County students to apply who have been accepted to or are enrolled in a college/university for 2023-2024 academic year, pursing a degree in the field of agriculture.”
STOKES COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Well-known local radio announcer passes away

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On the 64th anniversary of “The Day The Music Died,” a longtime North Carolina radio announcer who was known for playing that music has now passed away. On Thursday morning on Memories Radio, WSAT, 101.7 FM in Salisbury, Buddy Poole announced that longtime broadcaster...
SALISBURY, NC
mytjnow.com

144 graves found on Winthrop alumni’s newly purchased property

Winthrop alumni Andrew Lazenby, class of 2006 and 2009, purchased 100 acres of land in Rock Hill that contained 144 graves of enslaved Africans. During the process of purchasing the land in Oct. 2021, the previous landowners notified the current landowners about the presence of the cemetery on the property. However, they were not aware of the location and the current landowners were able to search the property for markers on the graves.
ROCK HILL, SC

