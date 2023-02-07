Marques Hagans ready for new opportunity as Penn State’s receivers coach

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Virginia had been the only coaching stop for Marques Hagans. And that was just fine with him.

Hagans was happy coaching wide receivers at his alma mater, where he also played quarterback before heading to the NFL as a wide receiver. As a well-respected alum, leaving Charlottesville wasn’t something he had seriously thought about.

In January, Penn State gave him reason to reconsider.

The Nittany Lions’ new wide receivers coach spoke publicly on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Happy Valley last month. He will be firmly in the spotlight this year as the Lions look to challenge for a Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff spot coming off the momentum of a Rose Bowl victory.

“Just having an opportunity to work for (coach James Franklin) and enjoying Penn State, it was a great opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” Hagans said. “It wasn’t an easy decision, but I couldn’t turn down the opportunity.”

Hagans had spent the past 11 seasons as a coach for the Cavaliers, starting his career as a grad assistant and working his way up to receivers coach along with an associate head coach title.

“Our excitement for Marques Hagans is really high,” Franklin said. “If you look at his resume, he’s got a really good resume. … A guy that played quarterback at a high level for really good coaches in a complicated West Coast system. Played wide receiver in college and quarterback in college. Played five years at wide receiver in the NFL.

“And then 11 years at his alma mater and beloved there. I mean, everybody you talk to just loves Marques.”

Franklin was less interested in publicly airing the reasons why he fired Hagans’ predecessor, Taylor Stubblefield, last month.

“As you guys know, I try to share as much as I possibly can with you guys that I think is appropriate,” Franklin said. “I don’t necessarily think that’s appropriate in this setting.”

Stubblefield broke the news of the dismissal himself on Jan. 15, a Sunday evening. Hagans was announced as the hire the following Monday, Jan. 23. In between, there were interviews with multiple candidates for the job, with Hagans standing out.

A major factor in the hire was the support of safeties coach Anthony Poindexter, another highly prominent Virginia alum who coached with Hagans while with the Cavaliers.

“For him specifically to vouch for Marques and the family, that carried a lot of weight,” Franklin said.

“We talked to a good number of guys, and it just became obvious that this was the guy that we needed to bring into our room and within our family. And so far, so good. It’s been really good having him around.”

Hagans will be tasked with developing a receiving corps led by a fellow Virginia native in KeAndre Lambert-Smith. But while the Lions have a lot of young talent, there isn’t much in the way of experience behind Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace.

Which is why Penn State has been active in the transfer portal looking for wideouts in particular.

The newest member of the group is Florida State transfer Malik McClain, who hit the portal and enrolled at Penn State last month.

“Malik has been impressive so far,” Franklin said. “Tested extremely well in our baseline testing when these guys arrive. He’s also just always got a huge smile on his face. I know coach Hagans had him as the competitor of the day, and that’s been positive. And all the feedback from the strength coaches as well as all of the guys has been really good with him.”

The Lions have another wide receiver set to join them from the portal in Dante Cephas. But because he is finishing up academic work at Kent State this semester before transferring in, Franklin isn’t allowed to make any public comments about him.

But, hypothetically, what would a second wide receiver transfer look like?

“Really good,” Franklin said. “Be a really good one.”

Cephas appeared to be the top target for the Lions this offseason when he entered the portal. The Pittsburgh native even got an offer from reigning two-time national champion Georgia. The Bulldogs do so well in high school recruiting that they are extremely picky about taking transfers — they famously didn’t add a single player from the portal last offseason.

A potential downside to bringing in veterans is how it might affect the younger players at the position who are now looking at a tougher path to playing time.

The Lions, for example, have five players from last year’s recruiting class who will be fighting for reps at wideout this year — true sophomore Omari Evans and redshirt freshmen Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey, Tyler Johnson and Cristian Driver.

According to Franklin, the key to managing that is being up front with everyone involved about the situation.

“I think the biggest thing is being transparent with your guys in your current program because ultimately, you want to do right by the guys in your program,” Franklin said.