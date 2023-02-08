Read full article on original website
Miller Takes Second Individual MEC Championship to Close Out GMAC/MEC Championships
Canton, OH. – After three long days of competition, the Wheeling University Women's Swimming team wrapped up the GMAC/MEC Championships on Friday. The team would finish fifth overall in the field, third among MEC competition, as they sent five more swimmers to the finals. The team brought home their second Individual MEC Champion of the event and had another swimmer write their name in the team history books in the 1650 Freestyle.
Ethan Banks Closes Out GMAC/MEC Championships in 1650 Freestyle
Canton, OH. – The 2023 Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC)/Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships wrapped up on Friday from the C.T. Brannin Natatorium. The Wheeling University Men's Swimming team would finish ninth overall, but ended the tournament with another strong swim. Junior Ethan Banks was the only swimmer to compete on the day as he returned to the distance events to close things out.
Jade Miller Claims MEC Championship in 100 Backstroke On Day 3 of GMAC/MEC Championships
Canton, OH. – Over the first two days of the 2023 Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC)/Mountain East Conference (MEC) the Wheeling University Women's Swimming team has been battling for an MEC individual champion. On Thursday night, they brought home that first champion in the 100 Yard Backstroke and added a pair of All-MEC honorees to their list. Sophomore Jade Miller would be the one to bring home the individual championship, claiming the second individual title of her career.
Cardinals Qualify for Finals in Three Events at NCAA DII Pre Nationals
Virginia Beach, VA. – As the Indoor Track & Field regular season is wrapping up, the best of the best converged on Virginia Beach, Virginia for the NCAA DII Pre Nationals. The Wheeling Indoor Track & Field team saw it's sprinters have a big day as the teams combine to qualify for three final events on Saturday. The sprinters and Multis both competed in the event as the Cardinals tried for one more shot at NCAA Provo Marks.
Baiano/Miller Named All-MEC on Day Two of GMAC/MEC Championships
Canton, OH. – On Tuesday, the Wheeling University Women's Swimming team got the 2023 Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC)/Mountain East Conference (MEC) Championships started strong when they sent three individuals to the finals. The team doubled that number on day two as they had six individuals and the 400 Yard Medley Relay team take to the pool. Two Cardinals earned All-MEC honors, bringing the Cardinals total All-MEC count to three for the event.
Cardinals Return Home for Battle with Defending National Champions Glenville State
Wheeling, W. Va. - The month of February has challenged the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team (12-11, 10-7) as they have had to go against several ranked regional opponents in their first week and a half of play. Things don't get any easier for the Cardinals on Saturday as they return home to take on the defending NCAA DII National Champion Glenville State Pioneers with tip-off at 2 PM. The Cardinals are looking to break a three-game losing streak as they battle to clinch a first-round bye in the 2023 Mountain East Conference (MEC) playoffs.
Men’s Lacrosse Opens 2023 Season with Battle Against Roberts Wesleyan Men’s Lacrosse Opens 2023 Season with Battle Against Roberts Wesleyan
Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 season provided a big confidence boost for the Wheeling University Men's Lacrosse team (0-0, 0-0) as they put together their best season since 2018 and were on the cusp of a Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) playoff spot. On Saturday, they start their journey all over again when they host their 2023 season opener against Roberts Wesleyan with the opening face-off scheduled for noon. The Cardinals bring back a strong core of veteran players along with some talented transfers and newcomers who look to get the season started on the right foot.
Hot Start Not Enough as Women’s Basketball Falls to Concord
Athens, W. Va. – Early on Wednesday night, the Wheeling University Women's Basketball team's (12-11, 10-7) defense was on fire. However, the early start wasn't enough as they fell to Concord 75-68 as they drop to 10-7 in Mountain East Conference (MEC) play. Wheeling allowed just four points over the first 10 minutes of play, but the Mountain Lions were able to battle back and split the season series.
