Wheeling, W. Va. - The 2022 season provided a big confidence boost for the Wheeling University Men's Lacrosse team (0-0, 0-0) as they put together their best season since 2018 and were on the cusp of a Great Midwest Athletic Conference (GMAC) playoff spot. On Saturday, they start their journey all over again when they host their 2023 season opener against Roberts Wesleyan with the opening face-off scheduled for noon. The Cardinals bring back a strong core of veteran players along with some talented transfers and newcomers who look to get the season started on the right foot.

