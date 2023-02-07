ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

KRQE News 13

Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Homicide investigation at southwest Albuquerque apartment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An individual was found dead at a southwest Albuquerque apartment complex Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has began its investigation. The person was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments on the 7200 block of Central Avenue SE. This is a developing story...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man found dead inside Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Man found dead at Albuquerque truck stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death at a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque. A person was found dead on 6th Street NW with a gunshot wound, according to APD. Its homicide detectives are investigating its third homicide case of Wednesday. The shooting happened at...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ladailypost.com

Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15

The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM helping customers pay past-due electric bills

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, February 9. The assistance event will be held at the Barelas Community Center (801 Barelas SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
People

3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police

The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday. "As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as...
EDGEWOOD, NM
ladailypost.com

Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session

The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM

