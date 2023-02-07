Read full article on original website
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Final piece of USS Albuquerque sail delivered to Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The final part of the USS Albuquerque sail arrived in the metro area Thursday. Two pieces of the 52-ton sail were delivered in January, with the third piece arriving Thursday. The city is planning to turn them into a memorial, but they say it is undecided where that memorial would be. Until then, […]
State Police officer saves teen from edge of Albuquerque bridge
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State Police officer is being credited with saving a teenager’s life after stopping to check on a car pulled over on the side of a Paseo del Norte overpass. NMSP highlighted the officer’s actions in a recent video posted to social media, which features dash camera and body camera […]
Santa Fe Animal Shelter Store loses $10,000+ in burglary
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale store, The Cat, was broken into last Sunday at 2:20 a.m. According to officials, losses from the theft are currently upwards of $10,000. Items stolen include a safe along with many other items. The burglary has led to a temporary closure of the store located […]
3 APS schools receiving thousands from US Department of Education
In total, the Department of Education is doling out $63 million around the U.S.
KOAT 7
Homicide investigation at southwest Albuquerque apartment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An individual was found dead at a southwest Albuquerque apartment complex Wednesday morning. The Albuquerque Police Department's homicide unit has began its investigation. The person was found dead at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments on the 7200 block of Central Avenue SE. This is a developing story...
KOAT 7
Man found dead inside Albuquerque home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death inside a home. This is APD's second homicide investigation Wednesday. APD officers located the a dead man inside a home on Carlton Street NW. The department received a report of the possible death after noon Wednesday. Its homicide...
Albuquerque homicide detectives investigating third case of the day
Police were called to a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque.
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
Walmart closure in Albuquerque will impact lower-income residents
People in southeast Albuquerque will have to find a new place to do their shopping after Walmart announced it’s closing one of its stores.
KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
Roswell Police search for drive-by suspect accused of shooting at home with kids inside
One person has been arrested in the case already.
KOAT 7
Man found dead at Albuquerque truck stop
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department detectives are investigating a death at a truck stop in northwest Albuquerque. A person was found dead on 6th Street NW with a gunshot wound, according to APD. Its homicide detectives are investigating its third homicide case of Wednesday. The shooting happened at...
ladailypost.com
Los Alamos JJAB To Meet Wednesday, Feb. 15
The next meeting of Los Alamos JJAB is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15. The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person and remote attendance options available. The agenda is available at www.losalamosjjab.com. The public is welcome to attend. Direct questions to JJAB at info@losalamosjjab.com or call 505.709.8125.
Albuquerque man wanted, accused of cutting off ankle monitor
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An arrest warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Jordan Baca, accused of taking off his ankle monitor and disappearing. Baca was sentenced to a community custody program in December after pleading guilty to criminal damage to property and possession of a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint, in late January, Baca […]
PNM helping customers pay past-due electric bills
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM is hosting a free event to help customers pay their past-due electricity bills on Thursday, February 9. The assistance event will be held at the Barelas Community Center (801 Barelas SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102) from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Customers must bring: Eligible customers may be able to receive assistance […]
Albuquerque duo faces new murder charges for Candelaria shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two men charged in the 2022 killing of a man near Albuquerque’s downtown bus depot are now accused of new murder charges in the shooting of a man on Candelaria earlier this week. The suspects, Melvin Robinson and Capser Rickords have been in custody since Monday night when they were arrested by […]
3 New Mexico High Students Found Dead in Garage Likely Died of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Police
The students were found dead Sunday morning with a propane heater nearby, the Edgewood Police Department said The bodies of three New Mexico high school students were found in a garage this weekend, and police believe they may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning. In a news release, the Edgewood Police Department said the students, all teenagers, were found in a garage with a propane heater on Sunday. "As of now, there is no indication of foul play, it appears that the cause of death may be Carbon Monoxide Poisoning as...
ladailypost.com
Canceled: Feb. 14 County Council Work Session
The Los Alamos County Council Work Session scheduled for Feb. 14 has been canceled because several councilors will be on business travel to Washington, D.C. The County has published a meeting cancellation notice for this work session and it is avaialbe here.
rrobserver.com
Man still searching for his blind dog that was in his truck when it was stolen in Rio Rancho
Paul Rush is hoping to give his mom the best birthday present on Wednesday. All she wants for her birthday is for Spot to come home. Spot is an 18-year-old dog who is owned by Rush. While Rush was at a doctor’s appointment on Jan. 31 at the Sandoval Regional Medical Center, his truck was stolen from the parking lot with his loyal friend Spot inside.
