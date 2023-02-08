ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Lamont Howell Named Warden At Johnston Correctional

SMITHFIELD – Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Lamont Howell as the new warden of the Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield. Howell had been the associate warden of custody at the prison since 2021 and has recently served there as the acting warden. “Warden Howell has led...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

Melissa Hubbard Named Clayton High Principal

CLAYTON – Melissa Hubbard has been named Principal of Clayton High by Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. Hubbard is in her 26th year working in education, and has most recently served as Principal of Archer Lodge Middle School (ALMS). ALMS Assistant Principal Matt Johnson will serve as Interim Principal of the school beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks ground

SELMA – My Kid’s Club, a Johnston County nonprofit providing services for local youth, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse in Selma. The organization lost its home to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and completed a $3 million capital campaign dating back to early 2020. MKC has been running the club from a local elementary school campus since the destruction.
SELMA, NC
WRAL

Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness

Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Police rush to Hillside High in Durham

Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated

The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
WRAL

Southeast Raleigh High lockdown lasts about an hour

Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students told WRAL News that there was a threat made Wednesday morning related to a fight the day before. Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students...
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy