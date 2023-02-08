Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Lamont Howell Named Warden At Johnston Correctional
SMITHFIELD – Secretary of Adult Correction Todd Ishee has named Lamont Howell as the new warden of the Johnston Correctional Institution in Smithfield. Howell had been the associate warden of custody at the prison since 2021 and has recently served there as the acting warden. “Warden Howell has led...
Shaw University rezoning request draws opposition
RALEIGH – A group of Shaw University alumni are challenging a proposed plan to change the university’s zoning. Shaw has applied to rezone about 25 acres of its downtown campus to allow for up to 40-story buildings and wider retail and commercial uses.
jocoreport.com
Melissa Hubbard Named Clayton High Principal
CLAYTON – Melissa Hubbard has been named Principal of Clayton High by Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. Hubbard is in her 26th year working in education, and has most recently served as Principal of Archer Lodge Middle School (ALMS). ALMS Assistant Principal Matt Johnson will serve as Interim Principal of the school beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
cbs17
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
cbs17
Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse breaks ground
SELMA – My Kid’s Club, a Johnston County nonprofit providing services for local youth, recently celebrated the groundbreaking of the new My Kid’s Club SECU Community Clubhouse in Selma. The organization lost its home to Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and completed a $3 million capital campaign dating back to early 2020. MKC has been running the club from a local elementary school campus since the destruction.
WRAL
Raleigh will provide $525 million to help those on brink of homelessness
Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing. Passage Home and Triangle Family Services will use the funding to find temporary housing for people who are homeless or on the verge of losing their housing.
WITN
Firefighters on scene of massive Dudley industrial facility fire
DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - Seventeen fire departments are on the scene of a fire at an Eastern Carolina industrial facility. Officials say Wayne County 911 received a call at 1:27 A.M. about a large fire at National Salvage and Service Corp on Old Mount Olive Highway. A witness told dispatchers...
cbs17
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
WRAL
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
cbs17
Durham boarding house fire displaces 10 people, department says
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Ten residents were displaced by a Durham boarding house fire Friday afternoon, according to the Durham Fire Department. At 12:11 p.m., the Durham Fire Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Dunbar Street and responded with 42 firefighters to the site of the blaze.
New development continues as numerous Triangle downtown offices remain empty
Workers and employers are continuing to navigate the workplace three years after the pandemic changed the game.
After fighting it for years, Fayetteville neighbors concerned by building of nearby halfway house
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Residents in a Fayetteville neighborhood can only watch as a 100-bed federal prison halfway house is being built near their backyards. Some residents still have concerns about the project that they previously fought for years. About a year ago, the selected part of Cain Road was...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
WRAL
Dismissed Clerk of Court appeals to be reinstated
The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back. The former Franklin County Clerk of Court, who was removed from office by the court in 2020, is trying once again to get her job back.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
After failed deliveries, Durham man gets refrigerator and compensation: ABC11 Troubleshooter
Durham man's refrigerator was delivered multiple times with damage. Here's what to do if this ever happens to you.
WRAL
Southeast Raleigh High lockdown lasts about an hour
Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students told WRAL News that there was a threat made Wednesday morning related to a fight the day before. Southeast Raleigh High School saw a lockdown instated and lifted within an hour Wednesday morning. Students...
cbs17
Raleigh Crips Gang member sentenced to 8 years for conspiracy to commit murder, Department of Justice says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Crips Gang (ETGC) member has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice said Friday. Rayquan Wiggins, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 96 months after court documents confirmed an investigation used...
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
