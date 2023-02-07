ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Markets Insider

China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini

The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
marketscreener.com

China remains Germany's main trading partner for seventh year

BERLIN (Reuters) - Trade between Germany and China rose to a record level last year, making the Asian country Germany's most important trading partner for the seventh year in a row despite political warnings in Berlin about excessive dependence. Goods worth around 298 billion euros ($320 billion) were traded between...
wasteadvantagemag.com

Jones Logistics Acquires Nationwide Express

Jones Logistics, a national specialized transportation and logistics company, announces the acquisition of Nationwide Express. Based in Central Tennessee, Nationwide provides dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, recycling transportation, and waste management solutions. Its geographic footprint includes operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. JoLo...
GEORGIA STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

SWANA Executive Director Reappointed to US Commerce Department Advisory Committee

SWANA is pleased to announce David Biderman, SWANA CEO and Executive Director, has been appointed again to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC), representing the waste management and resource management segments of the U.S. environmental technology industry. Biderman was initially appointed to the committee for a two-year term in 2016 and is thrilled to serve again. As part of ETTAC, Biderman provides important advice to government officials and others on the development and administration of initiatives that expand US exports of environmental technologies, goods, and services. He chaired ETTAC’s Waste Management & Circular Economy subcommittee in 2021–22, which produced important recommendations concerning closing dumpsites, a proposed international plastic pollution prevention treaty, and other waste and recycling issues.
wasteadvantagemag.com

FleetGenius Launches FleetGenius Compactor Solutions Website

FleetGenius, LLC, a national provider of sustainable container and compactor solutions, announces the launch of its new compactor website, www.fgcompactorsolutions.com. The new website focuses on the product and service offerings of its national compactor & baler division, FleetGenius Compactor Solutions. It features a modern design, high functionality, a layout that is simple to navigate, and an abundance of high-quality information. Every page has a contact form that goes directly to a human representative, making it easy to get in touch. Products highlighted by the website include stationary compactors, self-contained compactors, apartment compactors, vertical compactors, pre-crushers, compactor containers, vertical balers, and horizontal balers. Services highlighted include compactor & baler repair, installation, and preventative maintenance.

