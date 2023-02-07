Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
What to Eat in Nashville2foodtrippersNashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in NashvilleEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Willie Nelson's Christmas Day HeartacheHerbie J PilatoNashville, TN
Related
CNBC
'China cannot be out, China must be in': France says it's diverging with Washington on Beijing ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
George Santos' State of the Union Guest Was Fired for Agreeing to Go
The guest, Michael Weinstock, is a former firefighter and Democratic candidate for the same office Santos now holds.
Marjorie Taylor Greene wore a $495 alpaca wool coat to the State of the Union to 'highlight' the Chinese spy balloon
The self-described "Christian nationalist" congresswoman spent nearly $500 on the coat, which supports Peruvian artisans.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the blowout US jobs report may be bad news for stocks - and could lead to a recession this year
The stellar jobs report on Friday could be bad news for stocks and the economy, Jeremy Siegel said. The Fed may keep hiking interest rates to keep inflation in check, the Wharton professor warned. Siegel still expects the Dow Jones Industrial Average to climb 18% to 40,000 points by 2025.
Yellen: 'You don't have a recession' when U.S. unemployment at 53-year low
WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday said she saw a path for avoiding a U.S. recession, with inflation coming down significantly and the economy remaining strong, given the strength of the U.S. labor market.
China reopening is wild card for Canada sticking economic soft landing, analysts say
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - China's rapid reopening is likely to fuel demand for commodities produced in abundance by Canada, potentially helping Canada's economy avoid a recession as long as it does not also force up inflation and spur further interest-rate hikes.
'Good Luck Fed:' MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard Sees Central Bank Facing 2 Tricky Scenarios
MIT Professor Olivier Blanchard has explained the dilemma faced by the Federal Reserve in the current economic environment as akin to avoiding ‘Charybdis and Scylla' — the proverbial notion of choosing the lesser of the two evils. According to the Labor Department’s report, the U.S. economy added 517,000...
China's yuan will end US dollar dominance and create a bipolar currency system in the next decade, says 'Dr. Doom' Nouriel Roubini
The Chinese yuan poses a threat to US dollar dominance, according to Nouriel Roubini. He predicted in a Financial Times column the emergence of a bipolar currency regime. "The intensifying geopolitical contest between Washington and Beijing will inevitably be felt in a bipolar global reserve currency regime as well." The...
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
marketscreener.com
China remains Germany's main trading partner for seventh year
BERLIN (Reuters) - Trade between Germany and China rose to a record level last year, making the Asian country Germany's most important trading partner for the seventh year in a row despite political warnings in Berlin about excessive dependence. Goods worth around 298 billion euros ($320 billion) were traded between...
CNBC
China's finance minister and central bank governor will attend debt roundtable in India, IMF says
China's finance minister and its central bank governor will attend a roundtable with other creditors and some borrowing countries in February in India, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a CBS 60 Minutes interview on Sunday. "China has to change its policies because low income countries cannot pay," she...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Jones Logistics Acquires Nationwide Express
Jones Logistics, a national specialized transportation and logistics company, announces the acquisition of Nationwide Express. Based in Central Tennessee, Nationwide provides dedicated trucking services, warehousing, 3PL logistic services, recycling transportation, and waste management solutions. Its geographic footprint includes operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas. JoLo...
What cold war? U.S. trade with China hits new high
Two-way trade between the United States and China set a new record in 2022.
wasteadvantagemag.com
SWANA Executive Director Reappointed to US Commerce Department Advisory Committee
SWANA is pleased to announce David Biderman, SWANA CEO and Executive Director, has been appointed again to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Environmental Technologies Trade Advisory Committee (ETTAC), representing the waste management and resource management segments of the U.S. environmental technology industry. Biderman was initially appointed to the committee for a two-year term in 2016 and is thrilled to serve again. As part of ETTAC, Biderman provides important advice to government officials and others on the development and administration of initiatives that expand US exports of environmental technologies, goods, and services. He chaired ETTAC’s Waste Management & Circular Economy subcommittee in 2021–22, which produced important recommendations concerning closing dumpsites, a proposed international plastic pollution prevention treaty, and other waste and recycling issues.
wasteadvantagemag.com
FleetGenius Launches FleetGenius Compactor Solutions Website
FleetGenius, LLC, a national provider of sustainable container and compactor solutions, announces the launch of its new compactor website, www.fgcompactorsolutions.com. The new website focuses on the product and service offerings of its national compactor & baler division, FleetGenius Compactor Solutions. It features a modern design, high functionality, a layout that is simple to navigate, and an abundance of high-quality information. Every page has a contact form that goes directly to a human representative, making it easy to get in touch. Products highlighted by the website include stationary compactors, self-contained compactors, apartment compactors, vertical compactors, pre-crushers, compactor containers, vertical balers, and horizontal balers. Services highlighted include compactor & baler repair, installation, and preventative maintenance.
All That Recession Talk Is Looking More and More Like CEO Fear-Mongering
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, making CEO worries about a downturn seem paranoid.
Comments / 0