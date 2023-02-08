ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

baylorlariat.com

Discipleship ministry seeking leader applicants to mentor class of 2027

Pathway — a discipleship ministry that guides freshmen throughout their transition into college and helps them in their walk with Christ — is accepting leader applications through Feb. 15. The ministry, which is only a few years old, got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fall 2020,...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Families-in-residence provide students with home away from home

In residence halls dominated by Baylor students, there resides faculty-in-residence (FIR), the university’s faculty members who choose to live among the students. Though few and far between, these members of Baylor’s residential communities are greatly cherished and impact the lives of many students simply by being present. Brooks...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Students connect with public, private sectors at spring Career Day

The Career Center hosted the spring semester Career Day Wednesday at the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) and Cashion Building. Students looking for jobs and internship opportunities attended the event to learn more about jobs that are available for this summer and beyond. “The goal of career day is to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

New Tennyson Middle School Breaks Ground

WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Old green chalk boards, sagging ceiling tiles, aging portables– all deemed unfit to serve its students any longer. That’s how superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon described the current Tennyson Middle School. That school first opened its doors in 1960. Along with teaching hundreds of children...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Produce Prescription Programs is changing the way doctors treat chronic illness in Waco

WACO, Texas — You can get a new kind of prescription in Waco and it comes in the form of fruits and veggies. It's part of the Produce Prescription Program. Doctors at Waco Family Medicine decide whether their patients need fresh produce. If needed, a prescription will be made for certain produce, just like if you were to be prescribed a medication. Then, World Hunger Relief helps fulfill the prescription.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Ducks Unlimited aims to create dynasty of conservationists on campus

Baylor’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited — a national nonprofit — aims to educate people on hunting and waterfowl in North America. To fulfill its mission of preserving wetlands for the waterfowl population, the group raises money for conservation efforts in Mexico, the United States and Canada. According...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
MCGREGOR, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
fox44news.com

Four University Trojans sign to play at Texas College

WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, four members of the University High Football team all signed with Texas College, as they take the next step in their athletic careers. The four Trojans to sign with the Steers are:. JohnZay Fulbright. Jordan Whitaker. Naje Drakes. Paul Monrial.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Take home your local stray cat to help out Waco’s animal shelters

If you have been at Baylor University for even just a short period of time, odds are you’ve seen at least one stray cat trying to find its way in the wild. There are plenty of cats around campus and Waco to the point where it has become a problem for animal shelters in McLennan County. In the summer of 2022, the Humane Society of Central Texas reached capacity due to the influx of animals in their facilities.
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor men’s golf anticipates first spring event, Border Olympics

Following an underwhelming 2022 season for Baylor men’s golf, the team has become closer and believes it has the mojo it needs to make the 2023 spring season much better. Head coach Mike McGraw said the down year will help make the current group much better. “We didn’t play...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

What to Do in Waco: Feb. 10 – 15

How I Got Over | Feb. 9 – 11 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $25 tickets | Waco Civic Theater presents the music of Mahalia Jackson, legendary gospel singer. Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 11 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Three Ellison Football standouts sign with college programs

KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Three Ellison Eagles are headed to the collegiate football ranks following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. The football players headed to play the sport in college are:. Matthew Moore -North Texas. Steve Albert – Tarleton. Zy’Aire King – Texas A&M...
KILLEEN, TX

