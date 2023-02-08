Read full article on original website
baylorlariat.com
Discipleship ministry seeking leader applicants to mentor class of 2027
Pathway — a discipleship ministry that guides freshmen throughout their transition into college and helps them in their walk with Christ — is accepting leader applications through Feb. 15. The ministry, which is only a few years old, got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fall 2020,...
baylorlariat.com
Families-in-residence provide students with home away from home
In residence halls dominated by Baylor students, there resides faculty-in-residence (FIR), the university’s faculty members who choose to live among the students. Though few and far between, these members of Baylor’s residential communities are greatly cherished and impact the lives of many students simply by being present. Brooks...
baylorlariat.com
Students connect with public, private sectors at spring Career Day
The Career Center hosted the spring semester Career Day Wednesday at the Bill Daniel Student Center (SUB) and Cashion Building. Students looking for jobs and internship opportunities attended the event to learn more about jobs that are available for this summer and beyond. “The goal of career day is to...
$50 Million Future Estate Gift Pledged To University Of Mary Hardin-Baylor
The largest donation in the history of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton has been pledged anonymously by a family. The future estate gift is currently valued at $50 million. A donation like this will benefit generations of future college students from the Killeen-Temple, Texas area, and beyond. UMHB...
fox44news.com
New Tennyson Middle School Breaks Ground
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- Old green chalk boards, sagging ceiling tiles, aging portables– all deemed unfit to serve its students any longer. That’s how superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon described the current Tennyson Middle School. That school first opened its doors in 1960. Along with teaching hundreds of children...
KWTX
Hewitt daycare owner claims business shut down without just cause, suing state regulatory agency
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The owner of a Hewitt day care whose license was revoked by a state regulatory agency earlier this month is suing the agency, claiming her business was shut down without just cause. Shelia Brown, owner of Aspiring Future Leaders Academy, is suing the Texas Health and...
Produce Prescription Programs is changing the way doctors treat chronic illness in Waco
WACO, Texas — You can get a new kind of prescription in Waco and it comes in the form of fruits and veggies. It's part of the Produce Prescription Program. Doctors at Waco Family Medicine decide whether their patients need fresh produce. If needed, a prescription will be made for certain produce, just like if you were to be prescribed a medication. Then, World Hunger Relief helps fulfill the prescription.
Waco High School to implement new safety measures
The changes are in response to a recent number of incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, according to Sterlin McGruder, principal of Waco High School.
baylorlariat.com
Ducks Unlimited aims to create dynasty of conservationists on campus
Baylor’s chapter of Ducks Unlimited — a national nonprofit — aims to educate people on hunting and waterfowl in North America. To fulfill its mission of preserving wetlands for the waterfowl population, the group raises money for conservation efforts in Mexico, the United States and Canada. According...
"I am smarter now,": Killeen ISD elementary schools celebrate 100 days of school
KILLEEN, Texas — Kindergarten students at Cedar Valley Elementary got to take a look far into the future for the 100th day of school, as costumes and a little ingenuity from teacher Samantha Thompson turned them into 100-year-old versions of themselves. They were not the only students to join...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 2.10.23
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:. La Hacienda Mexican Grill II & Cantina at 1020 Highway 84 in McGregor failed a recent inspection with a 69. According to the food safety worker, raw chicken was stored over the cooked beef. The oven and...
coveleaderpress.com
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
Global packaging company to invest record-breaking $1 billion in Waco
An international company that produces recycled paper packaging products in investing a record-setting $1 billion in a new paper mill in Waco.
fox44news.com
Four University Trojans sign to play at Texas College
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — On Wednesday afternoon, four members of the University High Football team all signed with Texas College, as they take the next step in their athletic careers. The four Trojans to sign with the Steers are:. JohnZay Fulbright. Jordan Whitaker. Naje Drakes. Paul Monrial.
baylorlariat.com
Take home your local stray cat to help out Waco’s animal shelters
If you have been at Baylor University for even just a short period of time, odds are you’ve seen at least one stray cat trying to find its way in the wild. There are plenty of cats around campus and Waco to the point where it has become a problem for animal shelters in McLennan County. In the summer of 2022, the Humane Society of Central Texas reached capacity due to the influx of animals in their facilities.
baylorlariat.com
Baylor men’s golf anticipates first spring event, Border Olympics
Following an underwhelming 2022 season for Baylor men’s golf, the team has become closer and believes it has the mojo it needs to make the 2023 spring season much better. Head coach Mike McGraw said the down year will help make the current group much better. “We didn’t play...
KWTX
Waco High implementing new safety measures after prohibited items, guns found on campus in recent weeks
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco High School is implementing several safety measures in the wake of recent incidents regarding prohibited items found on campus, including four guns confiscated since January, the school district confirmed to KWTX. “Administrative investigations have concluded that in each incident the student involved reported no intent...
baylorlariat.com
What to Do in Waco: Feb. 10 – 15
How I Got Over | Feb. 9 – 11 | Waco Civic Theater, 1517 Lake Air Drive | $25 tickets | Waco Civic Theater presents the music of Mahalia Jackson, legendary gospel singer. Waco Downtown Farmers Market | Feb. 11 | 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | 500 Washington Ave | This weekly event hosts local vendors, artisans and craftsmen in the heart of downtown Waco, accompanied by live music.
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
fox44news.com
Three Ellison Football standouts sign with college programs
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Three Ellison Eagles are headed to the collegiate football ranks following the school’s Signing Day ceremony on Wednesday. The football players headed to play the sport in college are:. Matthew Moore -North Texas. Steve Albert – Tarleton. Zy’Aire King – Texas A&M...
