Mrs. Deardeuff’s Class Takes the Spirit Day Trophy!
Today, only one class had 100% of their students wearing Red. Mrs. Deardeuff’s 4th Grade Class takes the Spirit Day Trophy this week! Thanks for Rockin’ the Red! Congratulations!
Visit from the BYU Native American Curriculum Initiative
Miss Owen’s class had the opportunity to have a special guest from the BYU Native American Curriculum Initiative come and teach us this week! We learned about the importance of water, particularly on the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation, and discussed ways that we can conserve it. We also used a program to create songs with melodies that follow the shape of a stream!
Nebo District STEM Fair Participants & Winners
The following students represented East Meadows Elementary at the Nebo School District STEM Fair held on Thursday, February 9th at the Summit Center. These school level winners went on to compete against students across the district. Region Qualifiers: Anders Fillespie, Taitym Adams, Hunter Leavitt, Beckham Norris, Easton Ainge, Zoey Blake,...
