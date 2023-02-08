ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Cougars Win Seventh District Game

By Virginian Review Staff
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

On Friday prior to their showdown with Alleghany, the Covington Cougars picked up their seventh Pioneer District victory following a 72-56 victory over the Eastern Montgomery Mustangs. Purcel Turner paced a trio of scorers in double figures as Turner had a team-high 17 points. Desmond Jordan and J’yon Smith each had 12. The Cougars never let off the brakes after a 26-point opening quarter where they led by 18 points and held onto a 16 point halftime lead. The Cougars are third in the district behind Narrows and Parry McCluer.

