Cougars Win Seventh District Game

Our wonderful mother and grandmother, Wanda Hall Clark, 91, of Millboro, Virginia went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was born September 19, 1931, in Millboro in the same home where she raised her family and spent her final days. She was the daughter of the late Guy Francis and Stella Stephenson Hall. She was a graduate of Millboro High School where she was nicknamed “Snooks” and was an avid basketball and softball player. She passed that love of sports to her children and grandson, where at times coached a daughter in the first Little League Girl’s softball league...

MILLBORO, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO