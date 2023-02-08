ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountaineers Top Knights For First District Win

By Virginian Review Staff
 3 days ago

Before their final showdown against cross-town rival Covington on Saturday, the Alleghany Mountaineers picked up their first win in Three Rivers District this season following a 54-49 victory over the James River Knights. It was just a little over two weeks ago where the Knights had beaten the Mountaineers 52-45 in Low Moor. Chris Harden led the Mountaineers with a 16-point performance.

