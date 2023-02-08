Read full article on original website
New! St George, Utah Mayor Randall, Presents Her ‘State Of The City’ Address
St George, Utah State of the City address was held in the Dixie Convention Center on February 7th at 3pm. In the 'State of the City' address Mayor Randall was very complimentary of all the people and agencies that work together to make St. George and surrounding areas run smoothly. “I am excited to connect with all those who live and work in St. George to share all the great things we are doing as a city,” Randall said.
This Cedar City Pioneer Woman Was Tougher Than All Of Us
When I was a student at Southern Utah University, I would walk by this statue almost every day. I am embarrassed to say I never stopped to read it. I just assumed it was some pioneer girl or a monument to who-knows what. Turns out, this statue commemorates an incredible...
Places In St. George Utah That Are Open 24 Hours
Before 2020 came along, and COVID was the new norm, there were several food places and a few stores that were open 24 hours. America's Diner, Denny's, was one of those places. I felt I could always count on them being open. Walmart had always been a 24 hour store. I loved shopping at 5:00 in the morning, before work and before anyone else was even awake.
St. George to South Jordan, My Go To Dinner Stops
It's incredibly subjective for me to say these are the best places to eat, depending on where you are. And it's worth pointing out that I'm a simple man, more comfortable chomping a chili burger than slicing a prime rib. Oh yeah, and I'm cheap. But every time I hit...
Update: 19-year-old Washington County woman found after social media posts
TOQUERVILLE, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman reported missing Thursday afternoon has been found, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The Toquerville woman had been missing since leaving her home sometime after 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to a post on social media by...
Three motorhome occupants arrested in Cedar City following report of retail store theft
Four occupants in a motorhome traveling down I-15 near Cedar City were originally pulled over for alleged retail theft. However, they were arrested for much more after police searched the motorhome.
Southern Utah Restaurants SO GOOD they should be franchised!
Southern Utah is home to some AMAZING restaurants, and here's a list of some that I think should become the next BIG franchise!. Yes, hibachi restaurants already exist everywhere, but SAKURA has to be the best! Here in St. George, they ALWAYS have huge wait times. And for good reason! The food is awesome and the experience is fun! Bring Sakura across the nation! It deserves it!
Wowie House For Sale in St George
When I see real estate listings like this, I try my best not to be jealous but while I'm often filled with envy, I know it's my own fault. I could have done better in college. Where is my time machine to go back and try that again? Let this be a lesson to your kids. Do well in school and you get to live here.
St. George mom shares warning after FBI sees rise in sextortion scams targeting teen boys
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A St. George mom is sharing a warning for other parents, as the FBI says it’s seeing a huge rise in teens targeted in sextortion scams. The FBI Salt Lake City field office said Wednesday that sextortion cases have skyrocketed in the past year, and agents are getting a dozen new leads every week on cases involving kids.
St. George Emergency Crews Extricate Driver After 2-Vehicle Crash
(St. George, UT) -- St. George emergency crews had to use the Jaws of Life to free a woman after a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Police say a teenage boy driving a GMC pickup ran a stop sign at the intersection of 3000 East and Seegmiller Drive and slammed into the Lincoln Navigator the woman was driving. The SUV rolled twice before coming to rest on its roof. The woman was wearing a seatbelt and was held in place while first responders worked to her out and before taking her to St. George Regional Hospital. Police say the teen wasn't injured and was issued two citations.
Father of teen who died at Utah boarding school says staff ignored her sickness complaints
HURRICANE, Utah — It has been a difficult month and a half for the family of Taylor Goodridge, a teenager who died while at Diamond Ranch Academy. Her father, Dean Goodridge, said he is still processing the loss. “Taylor was an amazing child. She was always smiling and laughing,”...
AVOID THESE! St. George’s WORST INTERSECTIONS
This one is ABSOLUTELY #1 on the list. It's ALWAYS the worst! AVOID THIS LIKE THE PLAGUE! People getting off the freeway, people getting on the freeway, going to In-N-Out, Starbucks, Hart's, Zions Bank, into Washington, Walmart, Home Depot. It's THE WORST!. 2. River Road & 100 South:. This photo...
Woman Hospitalized Following Cedar City Crash
(Cedar City, UT) -- A woman is in the hospital following a crash Tuesday evening on Cedar City's Main Street. Cedar City Police say it happened at the intersection of Main and 800 South when a Saturn sedan ran a red light and slammed into a Kia Optima that was turning left onto Main. The woman who was driving the Kia stayed in her car until a Gold Cross Ambulance team got her out and took her to Cedar City Hospital. The man who was driving the Saturn didn't appear to be injured and he was cited for running a red light.
Phone calls reveal Enoch mother had safety concerns before husband killed family
ENOCH, Iron County — Recordings of phone calls to Cedar City police dispatchers reveal Tausha Haight had expressed safety concerns to her therapist days before her husband killed her and their entire family. On Jan. 4, Haight was supposed to meet with her therapist, whose name was redacted by...
Panguitch Couple Called as President and Matron of the Cedar City Utah Temple
The Cedar City Utah Temple has a new President and Matron. John Wallace Yardley and Pamela Riggs Yardley of the Panguitch 1st Ward have been called. President Yardley is a temple sealer and a former Area Seventy, patriarch, Idaho Boise Mission president, stake president and bishop. Sister Yardley is a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president and ward Primary president. President Yardley has been a sportscaster for Mid-Utah Radio for over 40 years. They will begin their service on Sept. 1 2023.
Most Legendary House in Cedar City Utah is For Sale!
You're gonna wanna buy this house when we're done... What could make it clearer to your neighbors that, yes, YOU will be the one hosting the Super Bowl party at your house, than that statue?. Is anybody going to argue that you're not the alpha-neighbor in the cul-de-sac?. Cul-de-sac might...
Chicago man accused of fleeing from Utah troopers at 150 mph makes court appearance
CEDAR CITY — A Chicago man accused of leading police in southern Utah on an extensive chase has been bound over to stand trial. Stewart Hinton is charged in 5th District Court with failing to stop at the command of police, a third-degree felony; reckless driving and drug possession, class B misdemeanors; driving on a suspended license, a class C misdemeanor; and not having proof of insurance, an infraction.
Man rides motorcycle off a Utah cliff, smartwatch saves him
A motorcyclist fell 40-50 feet off a cliff and was found by authorities after his smartwatch sent a crash alert, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
10 Things You Probably Shouldn’t Say In St. George Utah
Living in St. George Utah, you tend to hear the same things over and over. We're not angry about them, we just happen to notice a pattern over time. Mostly we hear questions about religion, weather and politics. Sometimes we'd like to hear someone move in and ask something normal like "What do you do for a living? or "How many kids do you have?" or "Ever dance with the devil in the pale moonlight?"
More charges expected for polygamist leader on Utah/Arizona border
More criminal charges are expected against Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist leader on the Utah-Arizona border.
